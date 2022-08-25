Read full article on original website
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
wclo.com
Bird Scooters potentially causing issues downtown
Some Janesville residents are voicing their concerns over the new Bird Scooters in the downtown area. Downtown business owner Paul Murphy says the scooters are not being parked properly after use and that they’re being parked along curbs in the road, in the middle of sidewalks, or at the entrances of side streets downtown.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect uses pedal bike as getaway vehicle in Wisconsin robbery
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for information on a suspect that fled the scene of a robbery in southern Wisconsin on a bicycle. The Janesville Police Department released information about a robbery that happened around 4 ap.m. on August 29. A suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart and allegedly threatened the clerk with a knife.
nbc15.com
Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ramp from I-39/90 to Madison Beltline, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — A 61-year-old motorcyclist from Cambridge died in a crash on a ramp from Interstate 39/90 to the Beltline Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. In a news release, WisDOT said the motorcyclist was heading south on the interstate around 1:42 p.m. when he...
nbc15.com
Aerial speed enforcements to take place in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers might want to slow down when they see a plane in the sky, as Wisconsin State Patrol plans to start aerial enforcement in Jefferson County Wednesday. Wisconsin State Patrol announced Tuesday morning that their pilots will be scheduled to help look out for drivers...
nbc15.com
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
agupdate.com
Farmer dies in farming accident
An Iowa County man died Aug. 23 in a farming accident on Tuesday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported. The accident at 7081 Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway was reported shortly after 5:15 p.m. Aug. 23, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement. Paul Bickford, 69, was found dead by emergency responders, Schauff said. No further details were released.
wclo.com
Janesvile begins next cycle of lead pipe replacement
The City of Janesville has started the next cycle of lead service line replacement in multiple locations throughout the City. Water Utility Superintendent Craig Theisenhusen says this cycle will see East Centerway closed to through traffic from Milton avenue to Parkers drive, but will still be open to local traffic for people who live on those streets.
wclo.com
Team Rubicon helps Village of Orfordville in area cleanup
The Village of Orfordville and the Lions Club recently got some much needed help in clearing an area for a future walking path. Team Rubicon Volunteer Communications Lead Kevin Ryan says they got a lot accomplished, having completed about a years worth of work in just one day. Ryan noted they could return to help complete the project if needed in a couple of months.
What is Wisconsin-Style Pizza?
As a purveyor of all things pizza, it's strange for me to admit that I've never heard of a specific type of pie. I mean, sure and of course, I've had Chicago-style pizza, and even Detroit style and better yet, the Quad Cities' very own style of pizza but this is a new one even to me.
‘I’m very lucky’: Cord tied across end of Dane County bike bridge clotheslines cyclist, reappears days later
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Local cyclists are sounding the alarm to warn their fellow bikers about a cord that has been found tied across a bridge on the Badger State Trail like a clothesline three times in recent days. “ went from 15 mph to 0, just like that,” Gregg A. Goldstein said of his ride to work last Friday–...
whitewaterbanner.com
100 Millionth GM-Built Vehicle a Highlight of Rock County Legacies Exhibit Grand Opening
Editor’s note: The following announcement was provided by the Rock County Historical Society. The grand opening of the Rock County Legacies exhibit, focusing on the history of local employees of General Motors, JATCO, Fisher Body, and the UAW in Janesville, is Wednesday, August 31 from 5 – 9 p.m. at the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS). The public is invited to attend, and exhibit admission will be waived for this one evening. Located in the lower level of the RCHS Museum & Visitor Center at 426 N. Jackson Street, the exhibit will run through September, 2023. The grand opening event includes live music by Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company Band, food trucks, a “Janesville made” car show, and more.
wclo.com
Janesville convenience store robbed
Janesville police are investigating an early morning armed robbery. Police were called to the Lions Quick Mart in the 100 block of East Racine street just before 4:00 a.m. Monday. Police say the suspect entered the gas station and threatened the clerk with a knife. The suspect appears to have fled westbound on a bicycle. Authorities brought in a K9 to track the suspect, but were unsuccessful. The suspect is described as a white, male, wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and dark shoes. He also wore a mask while inside the building. No one was hurt.
Knife-wielding suspect robs Janesville gas station
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are searching for a man with a knife who robbed a gas station in Janesville early Monday morning. According to Janesville Police, the suspect went into the Lions Quick Mart, at 104 E. Racine Street, around 3:53 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a knife. Witnesses said the suspect fled […]
wearegreenbay.com
Four injured in Wisconsin shooting, investigation underway
CLINTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Four people were sent to hospitals following an early morning shooting in southern Wisconsin. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28 around 12:35 a.m., multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shots fired complaint in the 9200 block of Little Lane in the Town of Clinton. There were reportedly multiple gunshot victims.
wclo.com
Janesville gives heads up on third party water test kits
Residents of Janesville might want to be weary of third party water testing kits they could be receiving in the mail. Water Utility Superintendent Craig Thiesenhusen says the city has become aware of the kits over recent weeks and that the city is not asking for water samples, and anything from them would come on official city letterhead.
tonemadison.com
Outdoor blowouts on both Monona and Mendota
Plus more events we recommend checking out in Madison, August 29 through September 4 edition. We’re partnering with the wonderful independent email newsletter Madison Minutes to bring you event recommendations every week. As of this summer, we’re dipping our toe back in with a few actual write-ups, some of which will appear in Madison Minutes‘ weekly event email, and all of which will appear here.
Madison police looking for suspect in Kwik Trip attempted armed robbery
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for a man who they said used a gun to try to rob a Kwik Trip earlier this month. Officers were sent to a Kwik Trip in the 4400 block of Buckeye Road just after 2:15 a.m. on August 18 after an employee called 911 about a man who entered the store and...
msn.com
A Girlfriends' Getaway to Milton, WI
Milton, Wisconsin is a small town that neighbors Janesville. At one time, it was a booming town with the highway running right through it, until the bypass came along. Years later, Milton is a charming destination that is off-the-beaten-path with several neat things to see and do. I found it just perfect for a road trip with my frequent travel companion and friend, Sara of Travel with Sara. Here is your guide to a girlfriends’ getaway to Milton, WI, including what to see and do while you are there.
oshkoshexaminer.com
Here’s why Oshkosh boat crash case has been transferred to Madison
Rumors, especially on social media, that named a range of top local officials as passengers on the powerboat that collided July 9 with a commercial paddleboat are the reason why the local prosecutor has shifted the case to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A well-known local businessman, Jason Lindemann, was...
