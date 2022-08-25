Read full article on original website
Related
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR Wants Red Pine Cones; Will Pay You To Collect Them
Are you a whiz at tree identification and would you like to make some money? Collecting a bushel of red pine cones this September will earn you $100 and help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests. From Sept. 1-30, you can pick red pine cones...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Governor Whitmer Suspends Gas Delivery Rules After Fire Shuts Refinery
Governor Gretchen Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. The governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Pennsylvania Man Claims Michigan Lotto Prize 11 Months Later
A Pennsylvania man claimed his $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot prize one month before the prize was set to expire. The lucky 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn September 25, 2021: 07-12-22-24-30-37. He bought his winning ticket at Shoppers Market Plus, located at 14350 East Nine Mile Road in Warren.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Whitmer Raises $2.4 Million In Month; Has $14 Million On Hand
Today, the Gretchen Whitmer for Governor campaign announced raising more than $2.4 million for her re-election campaign during the post-primary fundraising period from July 18 to August 22, 2022. Grassroots momentum behind the campaign continues to build, with more than 94% percent of donations totaling $200 or less and contributions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radioresultsnetwork.com
M-DOT Replacing Two Culverts On M-123 In Luce County
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $60,000 to replace two culverts on M-123 north of Newberry in Luce County. The project starts on Monday and should be done by September 2nd. One lane of alternating traffic will be maintained on M-123 using traffic regulators. A lane width restriction of 12 feet will be in place during the project. This project will increase safety for motorists and extend the lifespan of the roadway.
Comments / 0