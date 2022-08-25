Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Man charged, accused of attempting to steal Memphis police patrol car, assaulting officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers arrested a man they say attempted to steal one of their patrol cars over the weekend. An officer responded to a prowler call around 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of University Street and Snowden Avenue. According to an affidavit, Eugene Bob was...
actionnews5.com
Hotel guests stop armed man after threats
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crown Plaza Hotel guests stopped a man from attempting to pull out a gun, police said. A hotel worker tried to get Damien Hood, 24, to leave the hotel located on North Second Street on Monday but he refused. Two hotel guests intervened and tried to...
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for man police say was kidnapped
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch has been issued for a 26-year-old man who police say was kidnapped Sunday night. Police say that between 9 and 10 p.m. Sunday night, William Nail was kidnapped from Elvis Presley Boulevard near East Brooks Road by a man named “Melvin” and another unknown man.
actionnews5.com
Truck crashes, spills alfredo sauce on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-wheeler crashed on I-55 and created a mess Tuesday afternoon. The truck was carrying alfredo sauce, which spilled across all lanes of traffic. Memphis police say the truck hit a retaining wall. Northbound traffic is impacted in the area while crews work to clean the...
actionnews5.com
1 teen dead, another injured in overnight shooting in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Raleigh involving two teens. A 17-year-old and 18-year-old were shot in the area of James Road and Austin Peay Highway around midnight. The 17-year-old victim died on the scene; the 18-year-old is in the hospital in...
actionnews5.com
Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in Midtown on Wednesday night. MPD said in Facebook post, a man told police his nephew was shot and killed while on the phone at his doorstep. Police said three men were seen running to the apartments located on...
actionnews5.com
At least 2 more surgeries for Riona as court case for dog owner continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with setting his dog on fire earlier this summer appeared in Shelby County court on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Riona, the dog, is recovering from her second surgery, with at least two more to go. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 19 for Quishon...
actionnews5.com
Memphis singer arrested for attempted murder of ex-husband’s girlfriend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis singer was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Memphis police say Stefanie Bolton drove up to two women exiting Hotworks Gym on North Germantown Road and began yelling obscenities. One of the women is dating Bolton’s soon-to-be-divorced husband. Police say the woman got...
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy leaves one man dead. When officers arrived at the shooting scene at 4:41 p.m., they were able to locate the injured male victim. The man was transported to Regional One Health Hospital, where he was pronounced...
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for missing 81-year-old woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for 81-year-old Cora Harris. Police say Harris was last seen in the neighborhood of Poppen Drive, just outside of Orange Mound, around 8 a.m. Monday morning. Harris was last seen wearing a green shirt with flowers and...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County paramedics praised for delivering baby
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Paramedics with the Shelby County Fire Department have been praised for helping to deliver a baby during an emergency medical call last Wednesday. On August 24, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Unit 63 received an EMS call for a woman in labor and arrived on the scene within six minutes.
actionnews5.com
Court date postponed for Kroger security guard charged with murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The court date for a former security guard charged in the murder of a man in 2021 following an argument over loud music has been postponed. Gregory Livingston was working as a security guard at a Kroger gas station when he allegedly shot and killed Alvin Motley Jr.
actionnews5.com
Mid-South organization calls for earlier juvenile curfew, city leader calls for collaborative effort
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South organization is working to curb juvenile crime in the City of Memphis. Kenny Lee, vice president of the organization Ride of Tears, says young people in Memphis are out of control. “We’re constantly burying kids, people are constantly killing,” Lee said. “It’s almost like...
actionnews5.com
Wanda Halbert gives first update since Shelby County Clerk’s Office’s week-long closure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert spoke publicly for the first time since she left the country during the Shelby County Clerk’s Office’s week-long closure. Last week’s closure, Aug. 22-26, was the first of two week-long closures set to help the clerk’s office catch up...
actionnews5.com
Big developments coming to Millington
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the ground was broken to make way for a new $300 million development in Millington. Executive Director of Millington Chamber of Commerce Terry Roland said the new Forked River Commons will be a game changer for the city. “This is one of the happiest...
actionnews5.com
Safety concerns remain at Peppertree Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The safety of residents at the Peppertree Apartments remains a top priority for the City of Memphis. Now, the complex must make changes before anyone else can move in. The people living there say they’ve dealt with it all from crime, to fires and more recently...
actionnews5.com
4 yardwork tasks to tackle before Labor Day weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Labor Day weekend around the corning, a certified arborist is sharing his list of yardwork to tackle before the backyard BBQ. Nathan Baker, district manager at Jones Bros. Tree and Landscape, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the top 4-yard tasks to knock out ahead of Labor Day weekend to get your home ready for fall.
actionnews5.com
Steve Mulroy to be sworn in as Shelby County’s new district attorney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s District Attorney-elect will be sworn in Wednesday. Steve Mulroy was voted into office earlier this month, becoming the county’s newest DA after an 11-year term from the previous one. The race for district attorney here in Shelby County was one of the...
actionnews5.com
Tips on how to help your child settle into a comfortable school routine
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South students are almost a month into school but that doesn’t mean everyone has settled into a comfortable routine. Parents, it can be common for your children to have a hard time settling back into school and it can end up impacting their emotions.
actionnews5.com
Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant as part of their continued restructuring plan. The company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. The restructuring plan focuses on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint.
