ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecountyline.net

Committee recommends raises for Village of Wilton employees

After a closed session Monday, Wilton’s employee and finance committee recommended that the village board issue raises to all full-time employees. Those employees are public works director Steve Laufenberg, clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton, and public works employee Nick Coleman. The committee did not specify the amount of the pay hikes...
WILTON, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment

In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwalk, WI
Norwalk, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse not planning to rent a hotel for the homeless

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- La Crosse’s homeless coordinator says this winter, the city does not plan on housing the homeless in a hotel. In an email to News 8 Now, Homeless Coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been participating in ongoing meetings with other service providers, businesses, and organizations to create a community plan, and address the homelessness crisis La Crosse is facing. But- as part of the strategy, Sampson says the city does not intend to rent a hotel for the winter.
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Line#Members Only#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State
nbc15.com

Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat

TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
Fillmore County Journal

One Moment, Please… The end of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum

For a number of years, I’ve been walking into Preston Service Plus and noticing a small stack of brochures resting on the front counter. The first time I saw one of the brochures for Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum, I asked Preston Service Plus owners Craig Bond and Justin Jones about this place. They raved about it, and I have to say I truly didn’t comprehend their appreciation for this museum in Fountain City, Wis. They’d ask me from time to time whether I had made it to Elmer’s yet, and I just never scheduled time to make that trip happen.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
947jackfm.com

Teen goes missing again

FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Adams County has gone missing for the second time this month. Braelynn Mueller, 14, most recently left her home on Monday. She was last seen around 9:30pm near County Highway J in Friendship. Sheriffs deputies believe she is either headed to Wisconsin...
FRIENDSHIP, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy