thecountyline.net
Committee recommends raises for Village of Wilton employees
After a closed session Monday, Wilton’s employee and finance committee recommended that the village board issue raises to all full-time employees. Those employees are public works director Steve Laufenberg, clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton, and public works employee Nick Coleman. The committee did not specify the amount of the pay hikes...
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment
In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
Fort McCoy locked down for ‘potential security concern’ Sunday night
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) — Fort McCoy locked down briefly due to a security concern Sunday night. Officials at the installation said Fort McCoy Police were alerted to a potential security concern at 11 p.m. Sunday night. Emergency personnel placed Fort McCoy on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution”.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids using public survey for feedback on mill site restoration plan
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is in the middle of a five-step plan to redevelop the Verso Paper Mill site. The town is currently offering an online survey to find out what people want to help fill the void left behind. Since launching the survey, Wisconsin Rapids says...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
City of La Crosse not planning to rent a hotel for the homeless
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- La Crosse’s homeless coordinator says this winter, the city does not plan on housing the homeless in a hotel. In an email to News 8 Now, Homeless Coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been participating in ongoing meetings with other service providers, businesses, and organizations to create a community plan, and address the homelessness crisis La Crosse is facing. But- as part of the strategy, Sampson says the city does not intend to rent a hotel for the winter.
Sparta 16-year-old killed in rollover crash
A 16-year-old Sparta resident was killed in a rollover crash Thursday night.
nbc15.com
Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat
TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
Fillmore County Journal
One Moment, Please… The end of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum
For a number of years, I’ve been walking into Preston Service Plus and noticing a small stack of brochures resting on the front counter. The first time I saw one of the brochures for Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum, I asked Preston Service Plus owners Craig Bond and Justin Jones about this place. They raved about it, and I have to say I truly didn’t comprehend their appreciation for this museum in Fountain City, Wis. They’d ask me from time to time whether I had made it to Elmer’s yet, and I just never scheduled time to make that trip happen.
One person dead after being pulled from Black River
One person is dead after being pulled out of the Black River Saturday.
947jackfm.com
Teen goes missing again
FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Adams County has gone missing for the second time this month. Braelynn Mueller, 14, most recently left her home on Monday. She was last seen around 9:30pm near County Highway J in Friendship. Sheriffs deputies believe she is either headed to Wisconsin...
