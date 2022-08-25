ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford educators to canvass neighborhoods to encourage students to attend school

By Ellie Stamp
 5 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford educators and community partners will be canvassing neighborhoods to raise awareness about the district’s first day of school on Monday.

The groups will be handing out flyers with information on attendance initiatives, and back-to-school checklists, according to a release from Hartford Public Schools.

Hartford Public Schools kick-off 2022-23 school year

The Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools Dr. Leslie Torres will attend alongside Viviana Alvardo the district’s Family Engagement and School Governance Council Manager.

Educators and community partners will meet outside the Sanchez Elementary School on Babcock Street and begin canvassing the neighborhood at 10 a.m.

