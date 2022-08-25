Hartford educators to canvass neighborhoods to encourage students to attend school

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford educators and community partners will be canvassing neighborhoods to raise awareness about the district’s first day of school on Monday.

The groups will be handing out flyers with information on attendance initiatives, and back-to-school checklists, according to a release from Hartford Public Schools.

The Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools Dr. Leslie Torres will attend alongside Viviana Alvardo the district’s Family Engagement and School Governance Council Manager.

Educators and community partners will meet outside the Sanchez Elementary School on Babcock Street and begin canvassing the neighborhood at 10 a.m.

