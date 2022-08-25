Read full article on original website
Clyde Weaver, 90, of Cadiz
Funeral Services for 90 year old Clyde Lee Weaver, the last of Sixteen Brothers and Sisters, of Cadiz formerly of Robinson, IL will be Thursday, September 1, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pearl Chapel United Methodist Church in Robinson, IL. Burial will follow in the Pearl Chapel Church Cemetery with...
Glenn Childress, 61, of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life for 61-year-old Glenn E. Childress, of Hopkinsville, will be at 11 o’clock Thursday morning at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, with burial to follow. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Clara Pinner Gray, 87 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 87-year-old Clara Frances Pinner Gray of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, August 31 at noon at the Virginia Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitaion will be Wednesday morning at 10 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the...
Dr. Frank Manthey, 88 of Elkton
Funeral services for 88-year-old Dr. Frank Manthey of Elkton will be Wednesday, August 31, at 1pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery in Guthrie. Visitation will be Wednesday morning at 11.
Glenn Hancock, 91, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 91-year-old Glenn William Hancock, of Hopkinsville, will be Tuesday, August 30, at 2pm at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday at noon.
Andre Howard, 68, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 68-year-old Andre Lee Howard, of Hopkinsville, will be Thursday, September 1, at 1pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday at noon.
Ronnie Likes, 70 of Cadiz
There will be no services at this time for 70-year-old Ronnie Likes of Cadiz. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Son – Jonathan Curtiss (Lisa) DeVore, Pontiac, Illinois. Daughter – Ronda Faye (Jared) Kennedy, Cadiz. Brother – Kevin (Denise) Likes, Odell, Illinois. Brother –...
Jacquenette Shinkle, 66 of Guthrie
Graveside services for 66-year-old Jacquenette Renee Shinkle, of Guthrie, will be Saturday, September 3 at 1pm at the Oakhill Cemetery in Winslow, Indiana. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5pm to 7pm with a service at 7:00 at the Cook-Webb Funeral Home in Guthrie.
Janet Cook, 57, of Russellville
Funeral services for 57-year-old Janet Cook, of Russellville, will be at 2 o’clock Friday afternoon at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow at the Gant Cemetery in Sharon Grove. Visitation will be from 5-8 o’clock Thursday evening.
Bill Dixon, 82, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 82-year-old Bill Dixon, of Hopkinsville, will be at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in Jones Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Wednesday. Survivors include:. Wife of 64 years: Margie Knight Dixon, of Hopkinsville;
Cadiz Rotary Delivers Community Match To Genesis Express
For more than three decades, Genesis Express in Cadiz and Trigg County has enriched the lives of youths and seniors alike — working from humble beginnings at the corner of Jefferson and Lafayette streets, to something more. Tuesday afternoon, the first-ever meal & meeting was held at the organization’s...
Jon Warren, 70, of Guthrie
Graveside services for 70-year-old Jon Edward Warren of Guthrie will be Thursday, September 1 at 1 pm at the Nickell Memorial Cemetery in Centerville, Tennessee. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 at the Cook-Webb Funeral Home in Guthrie.
Linda Turner, 74, of Gracey
Son – Wayne (Angie) Yates, Gracey. Son – Alan (Brooke) Yates, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Step Daughter – Gwen (Lance) Turner Sledge, Bowling Green. Three brothers – Brother – Jimmy (Donna) Sanders; Billy (Shannon) Sanders; and Tim (Sherry) Sanders — all of Hopkinsville. Sister –...
Trigg Relay Survivor Dinner Slated For October
The Trigg County Relay for Life will celebrate 25 years of supporting cancer survivors and research efforts during this year’s survivor dinner in October. Tammy Phillips with the Trigg County Relay for Life says they are excited to celebrate 25 years of relay efforts. Phillips says the date has...
Summer Salute Draws Record Crowds to Downtown Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville’s Summer Salute festival drew the largest two-day crowd in local festival history with an estimated 31,000 people coming to downtown Hopkinsville for the 6th annual event. Jan Oglesby with the department of parks and recreation said previous attendance records were set in 2017 when 33,000 came to what...
Two Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent a man and woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 2 pm a southbound SUV hydroplaned and crossed the median hitting a northbound car at the Russellville Road exit. Both drivers were taken by ambulance...
AUDIO – Hattie Shemwell At The Kentucky State Fair
Trigg County 4-H member Hattie Shemwell had a great showing during her first visit to the Kentucky State Fair. Hattie discusses her first time showing on the green shavings in Louisville and the special bond with her market hog named Spanky.
Huge Crowds Rocks Downtown Hopkinsville With K. C. And The Sunshine Band
A large crowd grooved to the sounds of the K. C. and the Sunshine Band Saturday night in downtown Hopkinsville to bring to a close the Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman says the show was one that everyone on hand could enjoy. Brockman says...
Cadiz Farmers Market Moving To Temporary Location
The Cadiz Farmers Market will be relocated for the remainder of the 2022 season due to the construction of the new farmer’s pavilion. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says the move will be effective Wednesday, August 31. Johnson says the Farmers Market will share the space with the Cadiz...
VIDEO – Trigg County Tourism Traveling Pig At Kentucky State Fair
The Trigg County Tourism Traveling Pig experienced the Kentucky State Fair with News and Farm Director Alan Watts. The pig visited the livestock barn, had his picture made on top of a 1,500 pumpkin, and watched the World Championship Horse Show.
