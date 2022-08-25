ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Zuckerberg said it's hard to spend time on Twitter without getting upset, unlike Instagram's 'positive' experience: 'I don't want to build something that makes people angry'

By Samantha Delouya
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. AMY OSBORNE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Mark Zuckerberg joined "The Joe Rogan Experience" and discussed Twitter and Instagram's differences.
  • He said it's hard to spend time on Twitter "without getting upset," but Instagram focuses on positivity.
  • Instagram has faced a number of lawsuits that accuse the app of hurting the mental health of young users.

Mark Zuckerberg took a dig at Twitter while on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on Thursday.

The CEO of Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, described his experience using Twitter to Joe Rogan, the podcast's host, saying, "I find that it's hard to spend a lot of time on Twitter without getting too upset."

Zuckerberg compared the experience with being on Instagram. "On the flip side, I think Instagram is a super positive space. I think some of the critiques we get there is that it's very curated and potentially, in some ways, overly positive... It's easy to spend time there, and kind of absorb a lot of the positivity," he said.

Zuckerberg said Instagram's focus on positivity was intentional, saying, "I don't want to build something that makes people angry."

He also attributed some differences between the two social media platforms to "the design of the systems."

"I think images are a little less cutting usually, and kind of critical, than text," he said.

The Meta CEO did not completely shun Twitter, though, complimenting the competing social media platform. Zuckerberg said the site contains "all these people who are super-witty and are saying super-insightful things."

"But a lot of them are very cutting," he added.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Despite Zuckerberg's professed focus on positivity when it comes to Instagram, the photo-sharing app has faced backlash for its alleged toll on the mental health of its younger users. In recent months, the company has been hit with lawsuits that accused Instagram of spurring eating disorders in young users and being intentionally addictive.

Comments / 2

