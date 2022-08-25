ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

It would take years of 'biblical' precipitation to restore the Colorado River's source. The Gaggle plumbs Arizona's water crisis

The news reports are morbid. Bodies are being discovered in the newly visible muck of Lake Mead. But perhaps the most terrifying reality about the water situation involving the Colorado River is not the past; it’s the future for all of us. The water is drying up.  In early August, the U.S. Interior...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
Fargo, ND
Government
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

He got through monkeypox with friends' help. Now a Phoenix drag queen is sharing care kits

On July 30, five days before the Biden administration would declare monkeypox a public health emergency, Trey DeGroodt revealed his own diagnosis to his thousands of social media followers: “I’ve got a case of the monkeypox.” As he suffered through “the worst pain I've ever felt in my life,” support was pouring in for the 24-year-old, who is a full-time drag performer in Phoenix. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'Violence and widespread impunity': 2022 lining up as deadliest year for journalists in Mexico

Leer en español In Mexico, freedom of expression is a protected right under article 6 of the Constitution, and under article 7, the freedom to write and publish works on any subject, which includes freedom of the press, is also protected. However, day after day carrying out journalistic activity in Mexico becomes more of a risk. So far in...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy