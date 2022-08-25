Read full article on original website
Related
Maryland Gov. Hogan says "no question" there are signs of authoritarianism within Republican Party
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said Sunday that "there's no question we see some signs" of authoritarianism as members of his own party criticized the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Well, there's no question we see some- some signs of that," Hogan said Sunday...
Whitmer's Chances of Defeating Republicans After Michigan GOP Convention
Recent polling has shown the Democratic governor ahead of her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the state's gubernatorial contest.
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
It would take years of 'biblical' precipitation to restore the Colorado River's source. The Gaggle plumbs Arizona's water crisis
The news reports are morbid. Bodies are being discovered in the newly visible muck of Lake Mead. But perhaps the most terrifying reality about the water situation involving the Colorado River is not the past; it’s the future for all of us. The water is drying up. In early August, the U.S. Interior...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
He got through monkeypox with friends' help. Now a Phoenix drag queen is sharing care kits
On July 30, five days before the Biden administration would declare monkeypox a public health emergency, Trey DeGroodt revealed his own diagnosis to his thousands of social media followers: “I’ve got a case of the monkeypox.” As he suffered through “the worst pain I've ever felt in my life,” support was pouring in for the 24-year-old, who is a full-time drag performer in Phoenix. ...
'Violence and widespread impunity': 2022 lining up as deadliest year for journalists in Mexico
Leer en español In Mexico, freedom of expression is a protected right under article 6 of the Constitution, and under article 7, the freedom to write and publish works on any subject, which includes freedom of the press, is also protected. However, day after day carrying out journalistic activity in Mexico becomes more of a risk. So far in...
Comments / 0