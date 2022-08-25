ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KGW

Multiple people shot near illegal street-racing takeovers in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple people were shot near illegal street-racing "takeovers" as street racers blocked streets and intersections across the city Sunday night. It all happened on a weekend when Portland police were so busy responding to homicides and shootings, they were unable to do anything to crack down on the street-racing events. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said some of the events impeded officers' ability to reach areas of the city where people had been shot.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

NE Portland Shooting Makes 62 Homicides

PORTLAND, Ore. — The third deadly shooting of the weekend took another life late Sunday night. A man was shot at Northeast Broadway near Victoria Avenue just before 11:00pm. He has not yet been identified. There has not been an arrest. This is the fourth homicide of the weekend,...
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Three Dead, Nine Injured In Violent Portland Weekend

Portland Police responded to three people killed and nine people injured since Saturday morning. Since early Saturday morning, PPB personnel has responded to three homicides and an additional seven shooting incidents. The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's assistance in solving or providing more information on the cases.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

2 Dead, 1 Wounded In Salem Shootings

SALEM, Ore. — Three shootings between Friday night and Sunday night took the life of two people and injured another in what police call an “unusual” weekend of violence. A man was shot when police say he forced his way into the residence of a former domestic partner and was shot by a resident of the home on Lone Oak Road SE about 11:00pm on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital.
SALEM, OR
KXL

Man Arrested In Portland’s 60th Homicide Of 2022

PORTLAND, Ore — Officers from the East Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau, responded to a reported disturbance Saturday morning just after 7:00 in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When officers arrived they found a woman dead inside. They detained an adult male for questioning. The Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Vandals cause extensive damage to Portland church; pastor says it’s led to ‘outpouring of generosity’

Vandals rampaged through Southwest Portland’s St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church Saturday night, breaking stained-glass windows and spray-painting expletives and crude sexual imagery on the walls. The church’s custodian discovered the mess at around 7 a.m. the next morning, just three hours before the first Sunday service. “She was shaken,”...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

WCSO: Tigard man was pistol-whipped and sprayed with bear mace, before being shot through both legs

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection to a Tigard shooting that left one man hospitalized Sunday. Deputies first responded around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 9100 block of SW Oleson Road. According to WCSO, multiple residents had called to report hearing gunshots and seeing a man bleeding in the apartment complex.
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Hillsboro man convicted of murder after he ‘clobbered his mama’

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County Circuit Court Judge found a Hillsboro man guilty of second-degree murder of his mother Friday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. In July 2018, then 47-year-old Garth Patrick Beams called 911 to report that he had “clobbered his mama,” 74-year-old...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

