Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Victim identified in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood shooting
A man found shot to death in the Centennial neighborhood this weekend was identified, the Portland Police Bureau announced Tuesday.
‘They got what they wanted – my man died’: SE Portland killing continues city’s shooting spree
Blood pooled on the pavement near a sewer drain in the parking lot. Star-shaped balloons on a string bounced above it. A group of women brought the balloons for the man who lost his life the night before outside the small apartment building at 656 S.E. 148th Ave. in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood.
'He told me to drive or he was going to kill me': Woman held at gunpoint in Portland describes escape
PORTLAND, Ore. — Quick thinking and the aid of some Good Samaritans helped an Uber-driving mother of four escape from a man who held her at gunpoint in Southeast Portland early Monday morning. The woman, whose first name is Kri, said she was driving Uber when she picked up...
Shooting in N Portland draws large police presence
A reported shooting drew a large police presence in North Portland Sunday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect denied bail in Portland domestic murder
The suspect in a domestic violence homicide in Portland will remain in jail after being denied bail.
Shooting in Southeast Portland kills man Sunday night, continuing spate of violence in city
A shooting in the Centennial neighborhood left a man dead Sunday night, Portland police said. Officers responded to reports of gunfire at 9:32 p.m. and found the victim in the 600 block of Southeast 148th Avenue, police report. The identity of the victim has not been publicly released yet. No...
Multiple people shot near illegal street-racing takeovers in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple people were shot near illegal street-racing "takeovers" as street racers blocked streets and intersections across the city Sunday night. It all happened on a weekend when Portland police were so busy responding to homicides and shootings, they were unable to do anything to crack down on the street-racing events. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said some of the events impeded officers' ability to reach areas of the city where people had been shot.
KXL
NE Portland Shooting Makes 62 Homicides
PORTLAND, Ore. — The third deadly shooting of the weekend took another life late Sunday night. A man was shot at Northeast Broadway near Victoria Avenue just before 11:00pm. He has not yet been identified. There has not been an arrest. This is the fourth homicide of the weekend,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Three Dead, Nine Injured In Violent Portland Weekend
Portland Police responded to three people killed and nine people injured since Saturday morning. Since early Saturday morning, PPB personnel has responded to three homicides and an additional seven shooting incidents. The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's assistance in solving or providing more information on the cases.
KXL
2 Dead, 1 Wounded In Salem Shootings
SALEM, Ore. — Three shootings between Friday night and Sunday night took the life of two people and injured another in what police call an “unusual” weekend of violence. A man was shot when police say he forced his way into the residence of a former domestic partner and was shot by a resident of the home on Lone Oak Road SE about 11:00pm on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital.
Portland college freshman dies and another two are injured after masonry column holding up the hammocks they were lounging in collapses on them
A freak accident occurred on the first day of classes at Lewis & Clark College in Portland when a 19-year-old boy was killed and two others were injured when a hammock attached to a brick masonry column collapsed. The male student, whose name has not yet been released, had been...
kptv.com
Man who supplied drugs to Mexico-based trafficking operation in Portland gets 15 years
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Mexican National living in Portland was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for supplying large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin to a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization operating in the Portland metro area, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Eduardo Barbosa Lopez, 44, also known as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12 arrested, 22K+ illegal marijuana plants destroyed in Dayton
A dozen people were arrested after authorities raided the largest illegal marijuana grow operation found in Yamhill County, officials announced Wednesday.
Police arrest man who threatened to kill TriMet employee at Gresham Transit Center
A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened to kill a TriMet supervisor and made statements that he was armed with a firearm, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. Gresham police responded to the Gresham Central Transit Center after TriMet dispatch reported the incident at about 3:25 p.m....
KXL
Man Arrested In Portland’s 60th Homicide Of 2022
PORTLAND, Ore — Officers from the East Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau, responded to a reported disturbance Saturday morning just after 7:00 in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When officers arrived they found a woman dead inside. They detained an adult male for questioning. The Portland...
Vandals cause extensive damage to Portland church; pastor says it’s led to ‘outpouring of generosity’
Vandals rampaged through Southwest Portland’s St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church Saturday night, breaking stained-glass windows and spray-painting expletives and crude sexual imagery on the walls. The church’s custodian discovered the mess at around 7 a.m. the next morning, just three hours before the first Sunday service. “She was shaken,”...
kptv.com
WCSO: Tigard man was pistol-whipped and sprayed with bear mace, before being shot through both legs
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection to a Tigard shooting that left one man hospitalized Sunday. Deputies first responded around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 9100 block of SW Oleson Road. According to WCSO, multiple residents had called to report hearing gunshots and seeing a man bleeding in the apartment complex.
kptv.com
Hillsboro man convicted of murder after he ‘clobbered his mama’
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County Circuit Court Judge found a Hillsboro man guilty of second-degree murder of his mother Friday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. In July 2018, then 47-year-old Garth Patrick Beams called 911 to report that he had “clobbered his mama,” 74-year-old...
Oregon State Police identify McMinnville officer who fatally shot possibly suicidal man
The Oregon State Police on Monday publicly identified the McMinnville police officer who fatally shot a man last week. Justin Schwartz has been an officer with the McMinnville Police Department for five years, the state police said. He began his law-enforcement career in 2009 with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.
Driver in fatal rollover crash charged with manslaughter
The driver of a Jeep that was involved in a crash that killed a 34-year-old man on July 23 has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0