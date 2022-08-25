ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall, WI

thecountyline.net

Committee recommends raises for Village of Wilton employees

After a closed session Monday, Wilton’s employee and finance committee recommended that the village board issue raises to all full-time employees. Those employees are public works director Steve Laufenberg, clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton, and public works employee Nick Coleman. The committee did not specify the amount of the pay hikes...
WILTON, WI
msn.com

Beloved Circus World ringmaster takes his final bow

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - After 39 years as ringmaster at Circus World, Dave SaLoutos took his final bow in the ring Sunday. The Baraboo native entertained guests one last time during three performances Sunday afternoon; a ‘Shiver me Timbers’ music show and two final big top shows. SaLoutos...
BARABOO, WI
thecountyline.net

Rodger R. Williams

Rodger R. Williams, 87, of Live Oak, Fla., passed away July 29, 2022. He grew up in Ontario, Wis. He is survived by Mark Williams of West Virginia, Todd Williams of Sparta, Dean Williams of Tomah, Taffany Solchenberger of Tomah, and his beloved Lexi. He lived out his life in Florida.
LIVE OAK, FL
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Kendall, WI
nbc15.com

Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat

TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment

In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
MAZOMANIE, WI
wisconsinlife.org

Meet the real John Wick of Mazomanie, Wisconsin

You know the action movie character John Wick? The assassin who avenges the death of his dog? Well, did you know the real John Wick lives in Wisconsin? Matt Geiger introduces us to him. ==. I’m sitting in a roadside diner in Arena, Wisconsin, when John Wick walks through the...
MAZOMANIE, WI

