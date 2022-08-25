Read full article on original website
thecountyline.net
Committee recommends raises for Village of Wilton employees
After a closed session Monday, Wilton’s employee and finance committee recommended that the village board issue raises to all full-time employees. Those employees are public works director Steve Laufenberg, clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton, and public works employee Nick Coleman. The committee did not specify the amount of the pay hikes...
msn.com
Beloved Circus World ringmaster takes his final bow
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - After 39 years as ringmaster at Circus World, Dave SaLoutos took his final bow in the ring Sunday. The Baraboo native entertained guests one last time during three performances Sunday afternoon; a ‘Shiver me Timbers’ music show and two final big top shows. SaLoutos...
thecountyline.net
Rodger R. Williams
Rodger R. Williams, 87, of Live Oak, Fla., passed away July 29, 2022. He grew up in Ontario, Wis. He is survived by Mark Williams of West Virginia, Todd Williams of Sparta, Dean Williams of Tomah, Taffany Solchenberger of Tomah, and his beloved Lexi. He lived out his life in Florida.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids using public survey for feedback on mill site restoration plan
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is in the middle of a five-step plan to redevelop the Verso Paper Mill site. The town is currently offering an online survey to find out what people want to help fill the void left behind. Since launching the survey, Wisconsin Rapids says...
Police investigation underway at La Crosse business
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse Police investigation is underway in downtown La Crosse. Around 3 p.m. Friday officers responded to a business near Main and 8th Streets. News 8 Now saw police circling the area in their squad cars. Officers were also inside a Main Street tattoo shop, and inside the La Crosse Public Library.
nbc15.com
Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat
TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
Fort McCoy locked down for ‘potential security concern’ Sunday night
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) — Fort McCoy locked down briefly due to a security concern Sunday night. Officials at the installation said Fort McCoy Police were alerted to a potential security concern at 11 p.m. Sunday night. Emergency personnel placed Fort McCoy on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution”.
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment
In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
16-year-old killed in western Wisconsin rollover crash
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 16-year-old Sparta resident was killed in a rollover crash Thursday night. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the teen left the roadway near the intersection of County Hwy BC and Fairway Road in the Township of Sparta. The vehicle rolled and came...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
UPMATTERS
dailydodge.com
Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Fleeing Then Hiding From Dodge County Authorities
(Trenton) Cash bond has been set at $10,000 for a Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities. Autumn Gernon is facing multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin woman arrested for OWI, allegedly smuggled meth into jail
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for drug charges, OWI, and a probation hold after being pulled over for an equipment violation around 2 a.m. on August 16. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle revealed...
dailydodge.com
Wauzeka Woman Found Guilty For Mailing In Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Prison
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman has been found guilty of mailing an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope addressed to an inmate that contained...
wisconsinlife.org
Meet the real John Wick of Mazomanie, Wisconsin
You know the action movie character John Wick? The assassin who avenges the death of his dog? Well, did you know the real John Wick lives in Wisconsin? Matt Geiger introduces us to him. ==. I’m sitting in a roadside diner in Arena, Wisconsin, when John Wick walks through the...
