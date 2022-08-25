Residential and recreational areas in and around several Franklin County townships and communities will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes beginning around sunset on Aug. 22. Areas include Mont Alto Borough as well as Anthony Highway and Quincy Village in Quincy Township. High populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus – as well as nuisance mosquitoes – have been detected in these areas. These roads are listed for residents’ reference; other roads and areas in close proximity may also be sprayed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO