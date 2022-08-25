Read full article on original website
Route 997: Motorists advised of delays next week in Greene Township
Motorists in Franklin County are advised a soil remediation project is scheduled for next week on Route 997 at Byers Road in Greene Township. A contractor will clean up a diesel fuel spill along the southbound lane of Route 997. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from approximately 8:00...
PennDOT: Recruiting workers for road work
PennDOT is recruiting workers for road work openings. The department has the following openings available:. Winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21.00/hr.) Diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $25.91/hr.) Transportation equipment operator trainee (starting pay is $19.38/hr.) Automotive mechanic (starting pay is $22.80/hr.) Job fairs...
How Should PA Pay for Bridges? PennDOT Could Use Suggestions
The defeat of PennDOT’s plan to toll bridges across the commonwealth ended one transportation battle, but it did not solve another question: how to pay for transportation infrastructure. The Senate Transportation Committee met on Wednesday to learn more about the issue. The goal, as Chairman Wayne Langerholc, R-Clearfield, noted,...
Facing Drivers License Suspension? PennDOT Launches Second Chance Program
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that select drivers facing a suspension due to accumulation of points on their driving records or for a conviction of excessive speeding now have a chance at redemption through successfully completing the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School (DIS) offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
PennDOT, Partners Highlight Traffic Safety
PennDOT, Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA), Pennsylvania State Police, New Jersey State Police, Delaware State Police, Pennsylvania DUI Association, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), AAA Mid-Atlantic, and victim’s advocates Richard and Roseann DeRosa, held an event on Aug. 17 at the Walt Whitman Bridge in South Philadelphia to promote safe driving during the Labor Day holiday.
Franklin County Schedules Mosquito Spraying In Mont Alto Borough, Quincy Township
Residential and recreational areas in and around several Franklin County townships and communities will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes beginning around sunset on Aug. 22. Areas include Mont Alto Borough as well as Anthony Highway and Quincy Village in Quincy Township. High populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus – as well as nuisance mosquitoes – have been detected in these areas. These roads are listed for residents’ reference; other roads and areas in close proximity may also be sprayed.
Chambersburg: Center Street improvements start
Center Street improvements will soon start in Chambersburg. Scott’s Hauling and Excavating will soon begin construction work on the first phase of the project. The Center Street Improvements Project involves total reconstruction of Center Street, from Hood Street to Reservoir Street. This will include installation of a new storm sewer system, curbs, sidewalks with ADA curb ramps; as well as reconstruction of the street with Full Depth Reclamation base course and standard asphalt wearing course.
Diesel fire guts Washington Twp business
A three-alarm diesel fire in Washington Township kept firefighters from more than a dozen fire departments busy most of yesterday afternoon and shut down the area of Prices Church Road for an extended amount of time. The call to Patterson’s Diesel in the 6500 block of Buchanan Trail East sounded...
Pennsylvania: DUI Association Urge Responsible, Designated Driving Ahead of Labor Day Holiday
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Pennsylvania DUI Association gathered today to urge motorists to celebrate responsibly ahead of the Labor Day holiday. : PA: Funds for Combating Climate Change to be Spent Repaving Parking Lots. Labor Day Holiday. Over this holiday period,...
