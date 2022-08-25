ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elroy, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecountyline.net

Committee recommends raises for Village of Wilton employees

After a closed session Monday, Wilton’s employee and finance committee recommended that the village board issue raises to all full-time employees. Those employees are public works director Steve Laufenberg, clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton, and public works employee Nick Coleman. The committee did not specify the amount of the pay hikes...
WILTON, WI
thecountyline.net

Rodger R. Williams

Rodger R. Williams, 87, of Live Oak, Fla., passed away July 29, 2022. He grew up in Ontario, Wis. He is survived by Mark Williams of West Virginia, Todd Williams of Sparta, Dean Williams of Tomah, Taffany Solchenberger of Tomah, and his beloved Lexi. He lived out his life in Florida.
LIVE OAK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy