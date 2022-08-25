Rodger R. Williams, 87, of Live Oak, Fla., passed away July 29, 2022. He grew up in Ontario, Wis. He is survived by Mark Williams of West Virginia, Todd Williams of Sparta, Dean Williams of Tomah, Taffany Solchenberger of Tomah, and his beloved Lexi. He lived out his life in Florida.

