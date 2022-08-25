After a closed session Monday, Wilton’s employee and finance committee recommended that the village board issue raises to all full-time employees. Those employees are public works director Steve Laufenberg, clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton, and public works employee Nick Coleman. The committee did not specify the amount of the pay hikes...
Rodger R. Williams, 87, of Live Oak, Fla., passed away July 29, 2022. He grew up in Ontario, Wis. He is survived by Mark Williams of West Virginia, Todd Williams of Sparta, Dean Williams of Tomah, Taffany Solchenberger of Tomah, and his beloved Lexi. He lived out his life in Florida.
Comments / 0