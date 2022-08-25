ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Port Arthur News

ASK A COP: Can an officer order you out of the vehicle during a traffic stop?

Gerald from Port Arthur asks: A few months ago I experienced an encounter with a police officer that still got me asking questions as to whether or not my rights were violated. The police officer had a reason to stop me, but I’m confused about him ordering me from my vehicle. I wasn’t comfortable with stepping out of my vehicle because of all the things go wrong once the driver steps out of the vehicle. I just didn’t want to be a victim of police brutality or anything! Do police officers have the authority to order a driver from the vehicle who are NOT problematic during the stop?
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Longtime wrecker driver dies following Groves motorcycle crash

GROVES — A Groves man died after he was thrown Sunday from his motorcycle off Texas 73 onto 39th Street. Jeremy Squires, 39, was riding his 2016 Harley Sportster westbound on Texas 73 at approximately 6:30 a.m. when police say he failed to negotiate a curb in the highway. He struck the guardrail and was thrown off the bike a number of feet down onto 39th Street.
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

BCISD board approves pay raises in new budget

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City Independent School Board voted in favor of a budget recently that increased salaries of all employees. Returning faculty and staff received a $1,000 check at the district’s convocation in early August. Non-teachers received a four percent raise, while teachers received a $1,000 increase...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

Landlord that shot, killed tenant opts for sentencing by judge

ORANGE — A 74-year-old Vidor landlord found guilty in the shooting death of his tenant has opted to allow a judge to hand down his sentence. James McClelland was found guilty of manslaughter last week during trial in Orange County 163rd District Court with Judge Rex Peveto presiding. According...
VIDOR, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland police investigate indecency with child, more

NEDERLAND — Nederland police are investigating allegations of a local man touching a minor girl inappropriately and providing alcohol to the girl and other minor girls. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said a report was made Aug. 20 regarding indecency with a child and making alcohol available to a minor.
NEDERLAND, TX

