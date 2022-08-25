Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE -- Over 35 different types of sunflowers with various colors will be on display during the Summer Farm's annual Sunflower Festival, according to event staff.The eight-acre sunflower field in northwest Maryland is home to thousands of flowers, event staff said. The farm was open to the public last weekend. It will be open to visitors again on Sept. 3, 4, 5, 10, and 11, according to event staff.Admission costs $17.50 per person when purchased online and $20.50 per person if bought at the entrance gate, event staff said. Children three years old and younger enter free of charge.The admission price covers a wagon ride to the sunflower field, a free sunflower bloom, and more than 45 different activities spanning from a corn maze to farmer golf, according to event staff.The festival includes live music, food trucks, and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase, event staff said.Summers Farm is located at 7503 Hollow Road in Middletown, Maryland.
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s en route to Cumberland County shopping center
A duo of fast casual restaurants is joining the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. Chipotle Mexican Grill and Jersey Mike’s Subs are under development at 1120 Carlisle Road in a former First National Bank. No opening dates have been announced, but judging by the construction progress both should be up and running in the coming weeks.
New Exhibit at 11/30 Visitors Center
Franklin County Visitors Bureau Opens “Letterkenny World War II Italian Prisoner of War Experience” at 11/30 Visitors Center on September 10. Franklin County Visitors Bureau is pleased to host “Letterkenny World War II Italian Prisoner of War Experience,” a new exhibit in the lobby of the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center. The exhibit showcases more than 400 photographs, excerpts of memoirs and facsimile documents to tell the story of repatriated Italian POWs, housed and working at Letterkenny Depot during World War II. These men visioned and built the Letterkenny Chapel during their time at the depot. A special dedication and welcome to Italian family and friends of the repatriated men will take place at 9:30 AM on September 10, 2022. The public is invited to attend.
Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
Shirley S Pensinger obituary 1939~2022
Shirley S Pensinger (Shaffer), 83, of Greencastle, PA, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Born June 23, 1939, in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lloyd and Evelyn (Fetterman) Shaffer. Mrs. Pensinger was a graduate of Greater Johnstown High School and later...
One unaccounted for at Martin’s Potato Roll building collapse near Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say one person is unaccounted for after a building collapse at the Martin Potato Roll Company near Chambersburg Tuesday afternoon. Julie Martin, one of the company’s owners, told abc27 that there was a construction issue when walls collapsed in a new area not connected to their production […]
Helen Maye Boyer obituary 1935~2022
Helen Maye Boyer, 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 7, 1935 in McConnellsburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Rush A. Kerlin, Sr. and Arrie Oella Seiders Kerlin. She retired in 1991 as an Assistant Supervisor with Chevron....
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
New central Pa. winery moving into spot vacated by another
The space formerly housed by Cristiano Winery isn’t going to stay empty for long. Don and Joan Hopler, of Carlisle, are planning to open Totem Pole Ranch and Winery in that building by mid-September. The address is 207 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg.
Crumbl Cookie coming to Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crumbl Cookie will be making its way to Mechanicsburg! The company has signed a lease to bring their franchise to the Silver Spring Square. Crumbl Cookie is known for their weekly rotating menu, that provides customers with a new array of cookies to chose from every week. The cookies are made fresh and served hot or chilled to customers.
Thomasville Commons trailer park without water
THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of residents in York County found themselves without water today, and with no notice. When residents in Thomasville Commons, a trailer park development in York County, went to take a shower this morning - no running water greeted them. It had been turned off sometime overnight.
Kevin Joseph Copenhaver 1964~2022
Kevin Joseph Copenhaver, age 57, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, MD. Born in Greencastle, PA on October 11, 1964, he was the son of the late Joseph C. and Nancy L. Koons Copenhaver. Kevin was a 1982 graduate of...
Harold Samuel Hastings obituary 1931~2022
Harold Samuel Hastings, age 91, of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at Martinsburg VA Hospital in Martinsburg, WV. He was born March 24, 1931 in Chambersburg, a son of late Samuel C. Gelsinger and Lydia R. (Keefer) Brewer. Harold enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve in 1948,...
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
Friends of Legal Services Book Sale to Kick Off On September 16th
Over 70,000 books will go on sale at bargain prices when the 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale opens its doors on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 9:00 AM. “We are thrilled to be able to invite the public to our book sale again, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Carolyn Carter, a volunteer with the organization. “We have far more books than ever before, on every topic imaginable—and we’re at the Chambersburg Mall, a much more spacious location than in the past, with acres of parking.”
DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo
CARLISLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, three years before he retired from the U.S. Army. Reuters said Friday that Mastriano was in the uniform in a 2013-14 portrait for the Department of...
Helen I Shook obituary 1930~2022
Helen I Shook age 91, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Magnolia’s of Chambersburg. Born December 24, 1930, in Antrim Township, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Maude (Anderson) Haines. Mrs. Shook was a homemaker most...
Cheese recalled over possible listeria contamination
Various kinds of cheeses are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
