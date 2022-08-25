JOB: Community School of West Seattle seeking to hire Substitute Preschool Co-Teacher

SPONSORED:

Community School of West Seattle is seeking

to hire a Substitute Preschool Co-Teacher

$23 an hour

Part-time, Temporary

Qualifications:

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

CPR Certification (Preferred)

Child Development Associate Certification (Preferred)

Read more about CSWS vision, mission, and values at our website: https://cswsplay.org/mission

This position starts Sept. 12, 2022. The first 8 weeks of the position will be as a long-term sub working Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM. After that, this position will transition to an on-call substitute position.

Responsibilities:

In collaboration with the classroom and studio teacher and in consultation with other team members, support and implement an exceptional program for children ages 3 to 5 years that embodies the “Community School Experience.” This includes working within each “assigned” teaching partnership to implement developmentally appropriate curriculum, activities, and organizing a classroom environment that functions as a third teacher, while staying focused on the needs of the children and being flexible in allowing them to either lead or follow.

Be familiar with the existing set of agreements each classroom team has in place to guide your collaborative practice throughout the year.

Proactively support the classroom teaching team in planning and organizing as needed.

Participate in keeping an overall account of each child’s development by providing feedback to the team that reflects children’s individual growth.

Stay up to date and maintain regular communication about the projects and interests being pursued in the classrooms.

Contribute to, as requested, a weekly account of classroom happenings that may include children’s experiences, learning opportunities, documentation of progress or process that will be posted by the teaching team.

Snack time set-up and clean-up as needed.

Attend trainings as outlined in your goals and on the staff calendar.

Assure that the classroom, outside areas, and bathroom are clean and safe.

Help maintain the overall health and safety of the building by reporting issues to the director.

Schedule:

First 8 weeks, long-term sub with a schedule of Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00AM-6:00PM

After first 8 weeks, the schedule will be as needed as an on-call substitute

Operating hours are 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Benefits:

Paid 30-minute lunch break

Free street parking and snacks

CSWS is an equal opportunity employer. CSWS strongly values what diversity brings to our school and our organization. We are committed to recruiting, retaining, and welcoming students, families, employees, board members, and volunteers of any race, color, nationality, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, family make-up or circumstances. CSWS encourages people of all backgrounds to apply, including people of color, immigrants, refugees, women, and LGBTQ candidates. All job applicants and employees are protected from discrimination under Federal Equal Employment Opportunity laws.

Remote interview process. Personal protective equipment provided or required. Temperature screenings. Social distancing guidelines in place. Sanitizing, disinfecting, or cleaning procedures in place. COVID-specific sick policy.

Pay:

$23.00 per hour

Schedule:

8 hour shift

Day shift

Monday to Friday

COVID-19 considerations:

Masks required for anyone entering the building. Covid vaccinations required for all staff and visitors from partner organizations.

Education:

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

License/Certification:

CPR Certification (Preferred)

Child Development Associate Certification (Preferred)

How to apply:

Phone: (206) 763-2081