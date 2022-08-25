ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Franklin County Free Press

Mariner Finance in Multi-State Lawsuit Led by Shapiro

Attorney General Shapiro announced today that he’s leading a multistate lawsuit against Mariner Finance for widespread violations of multiple consumer protection laws. The suit alleges that Mariner Finance charged consumers for hidden add-on products that consumers either didn’t know about or didn’t agree to buy. Consumers left Mariner Finance believing they had entered into an agreement to borrow and repay, over time, a certain amount of money. In reality, because of these hidden add-on products, Mariner added hundreds to thousands of dollars to the total amount a consumer owed. Mariner charged Pennsylvanians $19.5 million for add-ons from 2015 to 2018 and charged another $8 million in interest for these premiums in the same period.
PennDOT, Partners Highlight Traffic Safety

PennDOT, Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA), Pennsylvania State Police, New Jersey State Police, Delaware State Police, Pennsylvania DUI Association, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), AAA Mid-Atlantic, and victim’s advocates Richard and Roseann DeRosa, held an event on Aug. 17 at the Walt Whitman Bridge in South Philadelphia to promote safe driving during the Labor Day holiday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Franklin County Schedules Mosquito Spraying In Mont Alto Borough, Quincy Township

Residential and recreational areas in and around several Franklin County townships and communities will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes beginning around sunset on Aug. 22. Areas include Mont Alto Borough as well as Anthony Highway and Quincy Village in Quincy Township. High populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus – as well as nuisance mosquitoes – have been detected in these areas. These roads are listed for residents’ reference; other roads and areas in close proximity may also be sprayed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Nearly 500 DUI Arrests Across PA in Two Days

The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrests of 492 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances during a two-day detail known as Operation Nighthawk. The enforcement initiative marked its 20th anniversary with a statewide campaign on Aug. 12-13. “Over the past 20 years, Operation Nighthawk has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Julia Eileen Geyer obituary 1932~2022

Julia Eileen Geyer, 90, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away August 18, 2022. She was born on August 18, 1932 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Arthur and Fannie (Dice) Shatzer. Julia worked at The Stanley Company for 45 years. She was a member of Edenville United Methodist Church. In her younger...
SAINT THOMAS, PA
Chambersburg, PA
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

