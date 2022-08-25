ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified

By Christian Galeno, Jacqueline Gutierrez
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office.

Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press secretary told 17 News, Alcala began his career with the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation in 2006. Alcala worked as a correctional counselor at California City Correctional Facility, North Kern State Prison and then Wasco State Prison.

When police arrived at the scene they found Alcala with multiple gunshot wounds in parking lot at the Shops at River Walk near Target, according to the department.

Alcala was very active in his community. In a Facebook post, the Sequoia League Youth Football sent its condolences to Alcala’s family.

The SLYF mentioned that Alcala was an original coach of the Delano Stallions PeeWee Football League.

An autopsy will be conducted to confirm manner and cause of death, according to the coroner’s office.

