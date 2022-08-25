Read full article on original website
Republican Esther Joy King zeroes in on combating inflation during her second IL-17 run
For Republican Esther Joy King, tamping down inflation is the key issue she believes voters in the Illinois 17th Congressional District care about most. She's counting on kitchen table economic issues to carry her to victory in her second run for the northwestern and central Illinois congressional district, which now covers most of Bloomington-Normal and Macomb after political remapping. The district also still includes most or all of Peoria, Galesburg, Rockford, Kewanee, Rock Island, and Moline.
Barickman: Political attacks on educators have worsened teacher shortage
A Republican state senator from Bloomington said unfairly blaming educators for the state’s pension problems contributed to what’s become a stubborn teacher shortage. Jason Barickman worked on the bipartisan school-funding overhaul that passed five years ago. He said the next big policy challenge may be bolstering the teaching profession itself.
