ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wglt.org

Normal electoral board finds petition to change town government legally invalid

Backers of a petition aimed at getting a referendum question before Normal voters in November appear headed to court after an electoral board found the petition to be legally invalid. During a brief meeting Tuesday night, Normal Mayor Chris Koos said the three-person electoral board determined the petition — which...
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Barickman: Political attacks on educators have worsened teacher shortage

A Republican state senator from Bloomington said unfairly blaming educators for the state’s pension problems contributed to what’s become a stubborn teacher shortage. Jason Barickman worked on the bipartisan school-funding overhaul that passed five years ago. He said the next big policy challenge may be bolstering the teaching profession itself.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Volunteers wanted for the Ground Search and Rescue Team at McLean County EMA

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is looking for volunteers to join the Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) Team. Cathy Beck, director of the McLean County EMA, said the agency has been working closely with its partners in police and fire departments. In addition to emergency responses, the GSAR Team coordinates with these departments to cover large-scale community events.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Read on: B-N libraries are recovering from the pandemic

Public Library circulation in Bloomington-Normal has largely returned to pre-pandemic levels, but the mix of items circulated has shifted significantly, and online access is far more popular than before COVID. Bloomington topped 1.1 million items circulated last year, which is at the low end of the average, said library director...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Mclean County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
County
Mclean County, IL
wglt.org

WGLT's My Playlist: Candice Byrd

WGLT's My Playlist is a new recurring series where you get to know a Bloomington-Normal resident by learning what they would put on their life playlist. Each participant in the series gets to compile a playlist that connects with the core of who they are, such as a personal theme song or your love story, and much more.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy