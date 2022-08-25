Read full article on original website
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Suffers injury Sunday
Taylor (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's preseason game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. As the first quarter was drawing to a close, Taylor unleashed a pass as he rolled to the right and immediately was driven to the ground by a Jets defender. He remained on the turf for a spell before going to the sideline tent and requiring a cart to get to the locker room. The nature of the injury is unclear, but Taylor ceded QB duties to Davis Webb with Daniel Jones sitting out this exhibition.
NFL・
CBS Sports
J.J. Taylor: Being waived by Patriots
The Patriots are slated to waive Taylor, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The same applies to rookie sixth-rounder Kevin Harris, which could bode well for the chances that Ty Montgomery's ankle issue may not be a long-term concern. As for Taylor, he figures to be a practice squad candidate or a post-cutdown roster addition, assuming he clears waivers.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Ross Blacklock: Traded to Vikings
Blacklock and a 2023 seventh-round pick were traded from the Texans to the Vikings on Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Blacklock was selected by the Texans with the 40th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and appeared in 29 games over the last two seasons. The 24-year-old racked up 36 tackles (24 solo), two sacks, a forced fumble and two pass defenses during his time with the Texans. Blacklock missed Houston's preseason finale with a groin issue but has presumably moved past the issue and could compete for a starting role on Minnesota's defensive line after Armon Watts was waived Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Danny Etling: Waived by Packers
Etling was waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Etling once again failed to make the active roster after throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown this preseason. The quarterback has yet to make his regular season debut after getting drafted in the seventh round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He'll likely end up on a practice squad for the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Trishton Jackson: Waived by Vikings
Jackson was waived by the Vikings on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Jackson failed to make the Vikings' final roster after he caught five passes for 71 yards this preseason. The wide receiver has yet to make his NFL debut after going undrafted in 2019 and will likely end up starting the 2022 campaign on a new team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Released by Indianapolis
Lindsay has been released by the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. This is a surprise, as he was seen as the leading candidate to win the No. 3 running back role. Deon Jackson started in Saturday's preseason finale and could win the job to be the distant backup to Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dane Belton: Takes part in individual drills
Belton (collarbone) did some drills in a red non-contact jersey Tuesday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. Belton suffered a fractured collarbone early in camp and was originally projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. The fact that he was able to take part in drills Tuesday suggests that he could return on the early side of that estimate. The Giants have only three safeties (including Belton) on their initial 53-man roster, which could mean that they expect Belton back in time for Week 1.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: RB starter not named by coach
As Week 1 approaches, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle notes that coach Lovie Smith declined Monday to name a starting running back in a Texans backfield that includes Pierce, Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead. When asked whether Pierce, who has been impressive during the preseason, had done enough...
CBS Sports
Giants' Joey Bart: Enters concussion protocol
Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres that Bart is in the concussion protocol but is dealing with only mild symptoms, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Kapler didn't rule out the possibility of Bart clearing the concussion protocol and starting behind the plate in...
CBS Sports
Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Another inefficient showing
Fitzpatrick tallied two catches on five targets for 23 yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over the Cardinals. Fitzpatrick finished second on the team in targets, but he did little with the opportunity. He closes the preseason with five receptions on 11 targets for 62 yards across three games. Fitzpatrick could be on the roster bubble, with the likes of Racey McMath and Cody Hollister potentially surpassing him on the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Zack Britton: Glute injury confirmed
Britton (elbow) suffered a glute injury in a rehab appearance with Single-A Tampa on Saturday, per MLB.com. This qualifies as good news, as the injury doesn't appear to be serious and isn't related to the UCL surgery Britton underwent last September. The veteran reliever reportedly told Yankees manager Aaron Boone that his arm feels great and that the glute issue isn't a concern. Britton is expected to throw a bullpen session in a few days and could resume his rehab stint shortly thereafter.
CBS Sports
Dontae Johnson: Released by 49ers
The 49ers released Johnson (ribs) on Tuesday. Johnson has been dealing with a rib injury since the 49ers' preseason opener in mid-August. However, he's a candidate to be re-signed Wednesday since Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is expected to be placed on injured reserve, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Colts' Parris Campbell: Another target-free outing
Campbell started Saturday's preseason win against the Buccaneers, but he wasn't targeted on 13 offensive snaps. While Campbell saw action in all three of the Colts' exhibitions, he only saw two passes comes his way and didn't haul in either of them. He thus enters the regular season with no in-game connections with new starting quarterback Matt Ryan, and Campbell also has ample competition for targets in the form of top wide receiver Michael Pittman and rookie second-round pick Alec Pierce. On top of that, injuries have limited Campbell, a 2019 second-rounder himself, to 15 games and 34 catches through three campaigns.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jake Kumerow: Survives roster cut
Kumerow remains on the Bills' current roster following Tuesday's major wave of cuts. The Bills currently don't have a punter and may not be done with preseason roster management, but for now Kumerow is one of seven receivers on the roster. While at least four players are ahead of him on the depth chart, this is a high-powered offense, so anyone that can potentially make a leap or two -- even if it's due to injuries -- is a name to remember.
CBS Sports
Trace McSorley: Waived by Cardinals
McSorley was waived by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. McSorley will fail to make the final roster for the second season in a row, with the Cardinals opting to keep Colt McCoy and Jarrett Guarantano as backup options for Kyler Murray. Per Rapoport, the quarterback is expected to join Arizona's practice squad as long as he clears waivers.
CBS Sports
Deon Cain: Waived by Eagles
Cain was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Cain reeled in eight catches for 106 yards in three games this preseason, but he wasn't able to crack the Eagles' final roster. The wide receiver will likely have many teams interested in him, but if he goes unclaimed on waivers, he could end up back with the Eagles' practice squad to open the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tommy Sweeney: Indirect promotion
Sweeney's teammate O.J. Howard was released by the Bills on Tuesday. Howard, a 2017 first-rounder, never really shined for the Bills this summer while Sweeney took a big step forward, as he's been praised by the coaching staff for weeks. Unless the Bills bring in a veteran, he's set to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox, the takeaway being that the former would get plenty of looks in a high-powered offense should Knox ever go down with injury.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Nate McCrary: Does not make final roster
The Ravens have waived McCrary, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. McCrary is a casualty to Baltimore's final roster cuts, as he was unable to move up the depth chart during the preseason. He spent time on the team's practice squad in 2021. He will be a candidate to start 2022 there again assuming he clears waivers.
CBS Sports
JaQuan Hardy: Waived by Broncos
Hardy was waived by the Broncos on Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hardy was let go Monday after signing with the team Aug. 10. The running back appeared in three games with the Cowboys last season, compiling 29 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries. Hardy will likely have to settle for a practice squad spot on whatever team he joins next.
