Five Thoughts on OSU Football’s First Depth Chart of the 2022 Season
Oklahoma State released its first depth chart of the 2022 football season on Thursday with just one week to go until the Cowboys’ first game of the year. The two-deep featured some expected developments as well as some surprises, ranging from the return job on special teams to the running back hierarchy and much more.
Daily Bullets (Aug. 29): College Football’s Week Zero is Here
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. Oklahoma State finally kicks off its 2022 football season THIS WEEK! Let’s get into game mode. OSU Bullets. • Mike Gundy isn’t opposed to sticking around for a while. [PFB[. • Spencer...
PFB Picks: Laying Out Predictions for OSU’s Season-Opener against Central Michigan
Well, it’s finally here. Oklahoma State returns from a long offseason with high hopes for 2022. But first, the Cowboys needs to exorcise some Chippewa demons. The last time Central Michigan came to Stillwater, the Chippewas left with an upset win* under their belts thanks to an officiating gaff and a universal misunderstanding of one of NCAA’s more idiosyncratic rules. Hopefully for OSU, things won’t be decided on one final play.
Three Burning Questions Ahead of Oklahoma State’s Season Opener against Central Michigan
The Cowboys will kick off their highly anticipated 2022 season against a familiar foe, or at least one that’s taken up a lot of real estate in the minds of Cowboys fans and coaches since they last met in 2016. Central Michigan is coming off a strong finish in...
Oklahoma State Commit Brandon Garrison Sees Bump in ESPN Top-100 Rankings
Oklahoma State 2023 commit Brandon Garrison has had a really solid summer, which is being capped with a jump up in the recruiting rankings. ESPN released its updated 2023 rankings on Monday morning and Garrison checks in at No. 37. The Del City (OK) HS center also saw a jump...
Friday Night Highlights: How Oklahoma State Commits Opened the 2022 Season
The high school football season kicked off across the country this past weekend, and members of Oklahoma State’s 2023 class had some standout performances. Overall, OSU commits went 6-4 this past weekend. Here is a look at how the commits fared. Stats are via MaxPreps (not every game has stats reported). If the player has a Hudl highlight from the week, it’ll be included as well.
Gary Wayne Harding New Oklahoma State Wrestling Volunteer Assistant
The Cowboys will have a familiar face in the room this season as former Oklahoma State 133-pounder Gary Wayne Harding is back in Stillwater and will be a volunteer assistant for the Cowboys this season. Harding was most recently an assistant at North Carolina. After four years competing for the...
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
Tulsa's longest-running restaurant vandalized
The restaurant posted on Facebook that vandals "struck again" and damaged their window early Friday morning.
Four Members Of The Same Family Vanished From Tulsa, Oklahoma
Paula Phillips, Londa Phillips, and Donald Ray Phillips are siblings who lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On October 3, 1991, 26-year-old Paula Phillips left her apartment at 6300 West 11th Place to go to the neighborhood store around 7 pm. Paula has never been seen again.
Rock the Route set for Thursday
The annual Red Dirt music holiday of Yukon has arrived. Rock the Route will usher in the fall Thursday night as Main Street will be blocked off for thousands of music fans. Fast-rising Muscadine Bloodline’s duo of Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton will serve as this year’s headlining with Texas Country Music legend Jack Ingram serving as the special guest. To get the night revved up, Gannon Fremin & CCREV will serve as the opening act.
Severe storms, hail hits Oklahoma
Severe storms moved across Oklahoma on Thursday evening. >> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weather KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane tracks the storms for us.10:00 p.m. Thursday Update: Lots of hail was seen across the state throughout the storm. KOCO 5 Kilee Thomas shows us what viewers saw during the severe weather. 9:42 p.m. Thursday Update: Over 2,500 Oklahomans statewide are without power. 8:33 p.m. Thursday Update: OG&E is reporting 1,610 of their customers across the state are without power.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Noble County. 8:13 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Noble County until 9 p.m. and continues in Oklahoma County until 8:30 p.m. 8:05 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Garvin, Johnston, Murray and Pontotoc counties until 8:45 p.m.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Kingfisher. 7:52 p.m. Thursday Update: A strong thunderstorm will hit parts of eastern Garvin, west-central Pontotoc and northeastern Murray counties. The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled in Canadian County but continues in Kingfisher County.7:45 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will continue until 8:30 p.m. for Canadian, Logan and Kingfisher counties. There are reports of quarter-size hail and winds 60 miles per hour.7:31 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe storm warning has been issued for northern Canadian County.7:20 p.m. Thursday Update: Large and damaging hail about the size of a golf ball is hitting the west side of Oklahoma City. The storm is heading north toward Edmond.The tornado threat is still low. 7:10 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning continues for Kiowa and Washita counties but continues for Canadian, Grady and Oklahoma counties until 7:45 p.m.7:06 p.m. Thursday Update: Caddo, Kiowa and Washita counties have a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. Caddo, Grady, Oklahoma and Canadian counties have a warning until 7:45 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will extend until 7:00 p.m. for Caddo and Canadian counties and 6:45 p.m. for Comanche and Kiowa counties. 6:20 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Caddo County until 6:30 p.m. Comanche County and Kiowa County have severe thunderstorm warnings until 6:45 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Thursday Update: Around 6:30 p.m., the northeast parts of Oklahoma will see storms with possible quarter-size hail north of Interstate 40. South of I-40 could see hail as big as golf ball size.The storms will arrive in the metro around 8 p.m. Thursday night and will leave the area by 9:30 p.m. Winds will be 60 miles per hour with possible quarter-size hail, as well. The tornado threat is low. The risk for severe weather will diminish by 10 p.m. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
Joy Hofmeister accepts governor race debate invitations
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister accepted invitations to participate in election debates in the race for Oklahoma governor, according to Hofmeister's campaign.
World’s best guitarists count on Oklahoma engineer
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – What do the greatest guitar players on Earth like Peter Frampton, Eric Clapton, Brad Paisley, John Mayer, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Nancy Wilson of Heart and so many others have in common?. They all count on this Oklahoma City business for their sound. This...
This Oklahoma Drive In Movie Theater is Doing a ‘Tornado-Themed’ Double Feature Labor Day Weekend!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend why not go to the drive-in theatre and catch a special tornado-themed double feature? It sounds like a great time and the perfect place to take the family for a fun evening out under the stars. When was the last time you've been to a drive-in movie theatre?
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
Oklahoma Board of Education adopts draft rules for bathroom bill
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Board of Education has drafted rules for a bill requiring students to use bathrooms that align with their biological sex at birth. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law in May, and it went into effect at the beginning of the 2022 - 2023 school year.
