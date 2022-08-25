ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97.9 FM

Five Quick Labor Day Getaways From Midland/Odessa!

We all know Texas is so big you can travel for days and never leave the state, which means there is so much to do, that you don't have to leave the state. I always see people on social media looking for family-friendly adventures to go on right here in our great state. Pick anywhere you want to go in the state and I am about to take you there. Here are some quick getaways you can take from Midland/Odess over the Labor Day holiday weekend:
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Government
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
County
Midland County, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Midland County, TX
Government
City
Midland, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

The Most Haunted Subdivision In Midland Odessa-BEWARE!

Most, if not all of the houses built in the Adobe Meadows Subdivision in Midland were built back in 2014. So the properties on average are only 7 years old. Prior to construction, it was an open field-so one has to wonder why there would be stories of haunted houses where there was nothing before them. I mean you always see movies where places are haunted because they were built on sites where things like cemeteries once stood (Poltergeist) or you hear stories of someone dying or being murdered in a house and their spirit still haunts the grounds. But this is nothing like that. At least not that we KNOW of anyway.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

5 Most Unique Texas Airbnbs Closest To Midland Odessa!

Whether it's for Labor Day Weekend, or anytime you just want to get away, here are 5 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but the closest to Midland Odessa. Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Things To Do#Labor Day#Race Car#Music Festival#Fairs#Hot Dog#Little Miss#Hopefest#Christian#The House Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Place
Madrid, Spain
Mix 97.9 FM

Hey Midland Odessa-What Song Makes You Emotional Every Time You Hear It?

No matter where we are, what situation we're in, what we're doing, or who we're with-music is there. Our lives have a soundtrack, whether we're paying attention, soaking it all in and enjoying it--creating memories; or letting it go over our heads... Music is always there. Whether it's from a vinyl album (which have happily started to make a comeback over the last decade), a CD, something on our phones, or on the radio... It's always there. And certain songs can take us straight back to a particular time in our lives. Good memories, bad memories--they evoke an emotional response when we hear them. So--here are some of the songs that do that for ME. Tell me what yours are in the comments below. Doesn't matter what genre, it doesn't matter what year it came out or who the artist is... These are songs that make you emotional when you hear them.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!

Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

It’s National Cheap Flight Day

If you are like me you are always looking for a way to save money especially when it comes to flying. I am notorious for checking the cost of a flight over and over to see if it will get cheaper, which typically never happens. Maybe today you can find the flight you have been looking for because today is National Cheap Flight Day.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Are Free School Meals For Kids Coming To An End This Year?

Well, I guess like they say all good things must come to an end. Remember 2020 when COVID hit, kids were homeschooling and times were tough for us all? Many parents only saving grace that year when the kids finally returned to school was learning that Congress had passed a law for free school meals for all students. This momma breathed a sigh of relief and raised a tiny little victory flag after what turned out to be a rough year.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Ask Midland Odessa – Wife Tagged Me On Article Titled How To Get Your Man To Up HIs Skills In The Bedroom!

Buzz Question - So my wife has tagged me 2 times in the past 3 months on a couple of articles. Here's the thing though, both articles were on How To Get Your Man To Up His Skills In The Bedroom! Really? Um, is this a Hint for me? AND, this is the way you talk to me about it? Plus, do other people see that she tagged me on this article. I feel she handled this all wrong , right?
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Beware! TSA Took My Phone At The Airport

We all know what it is like to take a lovely trip through TSA at the airport. To me, Midland International has the worst TSA ever, especially for being a small airport. TSA is not that difficult in huge airports like Dallas, Houston, or Miami. It's almost as if they go out of their way to find a reason to hold you up. Because of this, I became a TSA Pre-check passenger.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy