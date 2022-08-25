Read full article on original website
Five Quick Labor Day Getaways From Midland/Odessa!
We all know Texas is so big you can travel for days and never leave the state, which means there is so much to do, that you don't have to leave the state. I always see people on social media looking for family-friendly adventures to go on right here in our great state. Pick anywhere you want to go in the state and I am about to take you there. Here are some quick getaways you can take from Midland/Odess over the Labor Day holiday weekend:
All New Seize The Deal This Week With $60 Midland/Odessa Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards For $30
Seize the Deal returns for another week, with Texas Road House. This week you will be able to purchase $60 Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards for $30. You can start purchasing them at 9 am Friday morning. There will be a limited number so must act fast. Available: 09/02/2022 09:00AM. Texas...
Is There Really a High School in West Texas That Doesn’t Have Prom?
It's true, there is a school in West Texas that does not have Prom, but do not worry for the students, they just have a different name for it. The School would be Midland High School, and their Prom is called Catoico, which stands for the three major commodities of Midland: Cattle, oil, and cotton.
Midland County Fair Everything That’s Happening This Weekend
The 13th Annual Midland County Fair, "How The West Was Fun," kicks off today at the Midland County Horseshoe. You can enjoy 376 animals, 34 amusement rides, and 17 great entertainers. The carnival opens today, Thursday, and the rest of the events will begin on Friday. Saturday starts out early...
UTPB In Odessa Is Hosting A Sunrise Ceremony Remembering August 31,2019 Mass Shooting
Three years ago on August 31, 2019, everyone in the Permian Basin remembers exactly where they were and exactly what they were doing. On that day a madman opened fire across Odessa leaving eight people losing their lives and 25 wounded. The ages of those lost were from 15-57. Those wounded ranged from a toddler to 3 police officers.
The Most Haunted Subdivision In Midland Odessa-BEWARE!
Most, if not all of the houses built in the Adobe Meadows Subdivision in Midland were built back in 2014. So the properties on average are only 7 years old. Prior to construction, it was an open field-so one has to wonder why there would be stories of haunted houses where there was nothing before them. I mean you always see movies where places are haunted because they were built on sites where things like cemeteries once stood (Poltergeist) or you hear stories of someone dying or being murdered in a house and their spirit still haunts the grounds. But this is nothing like that. At least not that we KNOW of anyway.
5 Most Unique Texas Airbnbs Closest To Midland Odessa!
Whether it's for Labor Day Weekend, or anytime you just want to get away, here are 5 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but the closest to Midland Odessa. Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
Remembering the Victims of the Midland/Odessa Mass Shooting Three Years Later
Three years ago on August 31, was a day those of us who have lived here will never forget, and we also won't forget the seven victims of that tragic day. According to People, the mass shooting here happened just four weeks after another mass shooting happened at an El Paso Walmart. It was a tragic bookend to a turbulent month in the state of Texas.
See Evidence of ‘Billy’ The Ghost at the Barn Door Restaurant in Odessa
Have you met the Barn Door's permanent guest "Billy?" You might if you eat at the Barn Door Restaurant and get seated in the Pecos Depot. The Pecos Depot was just that, a depot in Pecos constructed in the 1800s on the Texas-Pacific Railroad. In 1950, the Pecos Depot was...
These 5 Restaurants In Midland Have The Highest Ratings-Do You Agree?
I was super impressed with Odessa's top 5 highest-rated restaurants list. I decided to tackle Midland, however, I don't get to Midland much so I'm not sure I have tried all of the restaurants on this list of what is considered the best. Let's take a look at Yelp's top 5...
Tim Tebow Returns To Permian Basin To Speak In Andrews, Texas!
Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL player, Tim Tebow is set to speak in Andrews, Texas this coming October according to the Andrews County News Facebook. Tim Tebow is set to speak at the Mustang Bowl in Andrews on October 19th. He will be sharing his testimony according to the Andrews County News...
New McDonald’s Building In Odessa Going Up…Opening When?
The construction of the NEW McDonald's on Faudree in Odessa is well underway. When you drive by you can see that the main building construction gives us a good feel for how this NEW Mcdonald'sis going to be laid out at this address. • McDonald's UNDER CONSTRUCTION ON FAUDREE IN...
Hey Midland Odessa-What Song Makes You Emotional Every Time You Hear It?
No matter where we are, what situation we're in, what we're doing, or who we're with-music is there. Our lives have a soundtrack, whether we're paying attention, soaking it all in and enjoying it--creating memories; or letting it go over our heads... Music is always there. Whether it's from a vinyl album (which have happily started to make a comeback over the last decade), a CD, something on our phones, or on the radio... It's always there. And certain songs can take us straight back to a particular time in our lives. Good memories, bad memories--they evoke an emotional response when we hear them. So--here are some of the songs that do that for ME. Tell me what yours are in the comments below. Doesn't matter what genre, it doesn't matter what year it came out or who the artist is... These are songs that make you emotional when you hear them.
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!
Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
Seize The Deal: Flare Taverna Gift Cards Are Half Off Right Now $50 for $25
I hope you are loving our Seize The Deal promotion. I hope you are getting to enjoy some of your restaurants half off. As we told you on Monday, this week's Seize The Deal is with Flare Taverna in Odessa. Flair Taverna specializes in Italian Cuisine. Always fresh, made to order!
It’s National Cheap Flight Day
If you are like me you are always looking for a way to save money especially when it comes to flying. I am notorious for checking the cost of a flight over and over to see if it will get cheaper, which typically never happens. Maybe today you can find the flight you have been looking for because today is National Cheap Flight Day.
Are Free School Meals For Kids Coming To An End This Year?
Well, I guess like they say all good things must come to an end. Remember 2020 when COVID hit, kids were homeschooling and times were tough for us all? Many parents only saving grace that year when the kids finally returned to school was learning that Congress had passed a law for free school meals for all students. This momma breathed a sigh of relief and raised a tiny little victory flag after what turned out to be a rough year.
Midland/Odessa Man Offering A $10,000 Reward For Stolen Property
One of the worst feelings in the world is being robbed, even if it is something small. No one wants to walk out to their car and find out that it has been broken into and no one definitely wants to come home to find their house has been broken into.
Ask Midland Odessa – Wife Tagged Me On Article Titled How To Get Your Man To Up HIs Skills In The Bedroom!
Buzz Question - So my wife has tagged me 2 times in the past 3 months on a couple of articles. Here's the thing though, both articles were on How To Get Your Man To Up His Skills In The Bedroom! Really? Um, is this a Hint for me? AND, this is the way you talk to me about it? Plus, do other people see that she tagged me on this article. I feel she handled this all wrong , right?
Beware! TSA Took My Phone At The Airport
We all know what it is like to take a lovely trip through TSA at the airport. To me, Midland International has the worst TSA ever, especially for being a small airport. TSA is not that difficult in huge airports like Dallas, Houston, or Miami. It's almost as if they go out of their way to find a reason to hold you up. Because of this, I became a TSA Pre-check passenger.
