BPD searching for vehicle involved in a hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday.
Police said the vehicle is an early 2000s black Chevrolet or GMC pick-up, with an extended cab. There is damage near the driver’s headlight and the driver’s side rear taillight does not work.
Officers responded to the 400 block of Union Avenue regarding a hit-and-run crash between a vehicle and person just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 20 , according to the department.
When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman suffering major injuries in the roadway. She died at the scene, according to BPD.
The Kern County Coroner's Office will release her identity at a later date, according to the department.
