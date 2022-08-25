Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Symphony on the Prairie returns for second year
South Central College debuted it’s recently remodeled café Monday. 16th annual Rock ‘n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week. Mankato area residents are invited to donate to help prevent a blood shortage. Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate...
KEYC
Long John Silvers demolition begins
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. Long John Silver in Mankato closed in 2019 and it was only the second location in Minnesota. The site will now be home to Mankato’s second Scooter’s Coffee Drive Thru location; the...
KEYC
Tee It Up for the Troops holds 11th fundraising event in Mankato
Symphony on the Prairie is returning to Benson Park in North Mankato this year. South Central College debuted it’s recently remodeled café Monday. 16th annual Rock ‘n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week. Updated: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT. Mankato area...
KEYC
Construction set to begin on new Starbucks, Chipotle in North Mankato
South Central College debuted it’s recently remodeled café Monday. 16th annual Rock ‘n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week. Mankato area residents are invited to donate to help prevent a blood shortage. Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man missing after leaving northern Minnesota cabin, failing to arrive home
A public appeal has been issued to find a 72-year-old man who has gone missing in northern Minnesota. James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, was last seen at his cabin on Sturgeon Road in Side Lake, north of Hibbing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Family members said he'd planned to leave...
boreal.org
Ricky Balsimo Remembered a Year After Being Found Dismembered at the Bottom of Lake Superior
Akičita Šuŋka-Wakaŋ Ska and Niko Georgiades - Unicorn Riot - August 30, 2022. On a hot summer day, June 20, 2022, marked the one year anniversary of Richard “Ricky” Anthony Balsimo’s death as friends and family came together for his memorial. Ricky Balsimo...
KEYC
South Central College debuts remodeled café, now open to public
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College debuted it’s recently remodeled café Monday. It serves breakfast and lunch to students, staff and the general public. It also offers quick service items and a new salad bar. The café is run by SCC’s culinary arts program.
"It was an adventure": Downpour briefly floods Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Saturday's downpour at the Minnesota State Fair sent everyone running for cover as the grounds flooded.Dennis Fraleigh says it took an hour and a half for the water to clear away."It was a little crazy. I don't think anyone knew how bad it was gonna be," Fraleigh said.His Butcher Boys steak sandwich stand went unharmed. It was a different story across the way at a lemonade stand."Just lost some lemons down the street. Quickly our crew came over and started tying up the sides, and all of a sudden rain just started coming ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tropical birds escape from Minnesota Zoo
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Zoo says three African magpie shrikes escaped from its tropics building, and zoo officials are asking the community to help bring back two birds that are still missing. The birds flew out of a door that had been mistakenly left open, according a...
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
Minnesota Man Charged For Pointing Gun At Neighbor Kids
This story is absolutely crazy and scary. A Minnesota man has been charged after pointing a gun at some kids in his neighborhood. It has been a scary few weeks in Minnesota, with frightening crime stories making headlines. A good example of this was a recent incident at the Mall of America. A man armed with a rifle robbed a store inside the mall before being tackled by police.
KEYC
Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate blood
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - An Eagle Lake woman has made giving blood a personal mission after her youngest son was diagnosed with cancer. After not donating for almost 40 years, she is now a blood ambassador and hopes to inspire others with her story. On Sept. 3, 2020, Janis...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend
(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
KIMT
More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota
CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
lifeinminnesota.com
Lake Minnetonka: A Complete Visitor’s Guide to This Beautiful Lake
Lake Minnetonka is an extra large lake that runs throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota. This lake has thirty bays, sixteen interconnecting lakes, thirty-one interlacing channels, and one hundred and twenty-five miles of shoreline. Talk about a big lake!. Keep this complete visitor guide readily available as you plan out...
KEYC
Virtual open house on Lookout Drive study closing today
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the last day to put your opinion in concerning the Lookout Drive corridor study. A virtual open house opened earlier in the month to give the public more information about the study and to provide their own input on a range of possible improvements to Lookout Drive.
KEYC
Manufactured home taxes due date nearing for Blue Earth County
Running for Rescues 5k held its fifth annual run and walk for local rescue shelters, adding two new shelters to its benefit list. Minnesota State is slated to start the season today with the Maverick Invitational in Faribault. Virtual open house on Lookout Drive study closing today. Updated: 7 hours...
KEYC
SESM picks up sweep over GHEC-T-ML
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s volleyball team put up a strong showing over Granada Huntley East Chain-Truman-Martin Luther to claim the 3-0 victory on Tuesday in Sleepy Eye. The Knights were led by Bella Hoffmann who finished with 10 kills, 15 set assists and...
KIMT
'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
Authorities Pursue Abduction Suspect Throughout SE Minnesota (Update)
Update 8/28 12:30 p.m. Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man is in custody for false imprisonment and for fleeing multiple law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota. A news release from the Cannon Falls Police Department says officers responded to Casey’s General Store around 10:45 a.m. Saturday on the...
Comments / 0