10 Improvements for Ski Season at Purgatory Resort in Durango, Colorado
If you can't wait to head south to ski Colorado's the San Juan Mountains this winter we have a big announcement from Purgatory Ski Resort that you'll want to know more about. Improvements and upgrades are being worked on now at Purgatory that will include better snow-making equipment, infrastructure, and a better guest experience through the coming ski seasons.
Colorado’s Top Outdoor Bars to Visit Immediately Before Summer Ends
There's nothing like enjoying some of the great scenic views found throughout the state of Colorado. However, it can be a bit of a letdown to set up a picnic at an overlook only to enjoy a bologna sandwich and a bottle of water. Instead, enjoy the summer temps and...
Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Six Ski Resorts in Colorado Announce 2022 Opening Dates
It still may be pretty warm on the Front Range of Colorado, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be preparing for the upcoming ski and snowboard season. In Colorado, temperatures can change quickly and one season can be ushered in well before its time. The announcement of the opening dates...
Check Out The 25 Richest Places In Colorado
It would be nice to live and play among the top one percent, wouldn't it?. Even if that isn't necessarily a dream of yours, I'm sure you can admit that, at the very least, it would be nice to be able to live comfortably without ever having to worry about money.
Colorado Home for Sale Once a Smart Home Company’s Headquarters
A home for sale in Basalt, Colorado is absolutely gorgeous and was once the headquarters of a Colorado-based smart home company. The company that once operated out of the home is known as Mackie Electronics Systems. The company offers services in major upgrades for homes including home theater, music, TV, automated shades, lighting control, thermostats, internet, security systems, and more.
Hundreds of Elk Rolling Through a Big Field in Colorado
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
Colorado Speed Flyer Dies After Crashing In Weekend Flying Accident
A weekend flying adventure at Colorado's Copper Mountain Resort turned tragic when a speed flyer was killed in a tragic accident. According to the Summit County Rescue Group, two men launched from Peak 6 at Copper Mountain Saturday morning. One man, who was paragliding, landed safely in the Far East parking lot of the resort. The other man, with a speed wing, never reached the bottom of the mountain.
Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?
We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
Why is Ice from Antarctica and Greenland Brought to Colorado?
Antarctica and Greenland are both thousands of miles away from Colorado, but these two places are surprisingly close to the Centennial State in a different kind of way. The two locations share a unique connection with Colorado. Ice cores from Antarctica and Greenland are stored inside the National Science Foundation Ice Core Facility in Lakewood. Ice cores are cylinders of ice drilled from ice sheets and glaciers. The ice contains information about the planet’s past and the history of its climate. The samples are used by scientists for studying and curating, as well as predicting future climate change.
Play It Safe: These are the Laws on Hitchhiking in Colorado
A common sighting along Colorado roads and highways? Folks looking for a ride. They say ignorance of the law isn't an excuse for breaking it, so we've decided to investigate whether it is legal to hitchhike in the state of Colorado. Hitchhikers, Hitchhikers Everywhere in Colorado. When traveling in Colorado...
How Did a Wrecked Vehicle Wind Up On This Colorado Hiking Trail?
Hikers can come across some pretty awesome sights on the trails throughout Colorado. From wildlife and beautiful scenery to former dams and other historic remnants of the Centennial State's past, all make for an interesting encounter on any adventure. Sometimes it's the things we see along the trail that cause...
Awesome Charity Event: Prince Harry Makes Royal Visit in Colorado
Prince Harry showed off his polo skills in Colorado all while doing work for the greater good. On August 25, 2022, Prince Harry participated in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup that took place in Aspen, Colorado at the Aspen Valley Polo Club. What is the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo...
5 Interesting, Creepy, and Dark Documentary Films About Colorado
Everybody loves a good documentary, whether it's a true crime flick, an investigative exposé, or a fascinating nature series. You can find a documentary about almost anything, so it's no surprise that many of them focus on the Centennial State. Read on to see five interesting, creepy, and dark...
The 6 Largest Colorado Cities with the Best Views
A change of scenery is often one of the biggest reasons that people move and in Colorado, we have no shortage of amazing views. Lawnlove recently compiled a list of the 200 biggest cities in America with the best residential views and it comes as no surprise that several cities in Colorado were listed.
Colorado Mountain Dome Home Has a Huge Indoor Pool
Have you been dreaming about getting away from it all and living in the Colorado mountains? Better yet, living in the Colorado mountains in a home that has a hot springs swimming pool. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a total of 3,403 square feet is pretty outstanding too as it...
A Slopper is a Unique Food Item Popular in Parts of Colorado
If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Did You Know Robert Redford Used to Be a Janitor in Colorado?
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot of celebrity connections. Tim Allen, Oprah Winfrey, and Kevin Costner all have homes in the Centennial State. Others — like Bridge to Terabithia star AnnaSophia Robb and SNL-alum Leslie Jones — went to school here. However, there's another famous individual...
