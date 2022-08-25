ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Johnstown Violence Trend Concerns Officials

Following last week’s shooting in Johnstown, the number of homicides in Cambria County has now reached double digits for this year alone. We reached out to law enforcement officials and local community members to see what’s being done to stop the violent trend. Cambria County District Attorney Greg...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: 15-year-old Somerset County teen found safe

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) Jessie Bailey was found safe and the Missing Endangered Person advisory has been canceled. Below is the original story The West Hills Regional PD, Cambria County Pennsylvania, is searching for Jessie Bailey. Bailey is a 15-year-old white female described as 5 feet tall, 120 lbs., blonde hair, and blue eyes. She […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Crisis in the Classroom: Back to school safety

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — It's hard to believe that summer has come and gone and its back-to-school time. As another school year starts, we explore school safety in another edition of “Crisis in the Classroom.”. School safety has always been on the forefront of every parent's mind, but...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Rhonda Russell

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A wrongful death federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Estate of fallen Blair County Corrections Officer Rhonda Russell Tuesday. On Aug. 30, a lawsuit was filed against Blair County, the City of Altoona, employees from the Blair County Prison and other officials, as well as the estate of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

State College Area School District Lawsuit

A dispute over female students wanting to play ice hockey in the State College School District has led to a federal lawsuit. The parents of three students filed the suit, claiming the district is violating Title IX by not providing an opportunity for the students to play. According to the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Applications open for new police chief in Centre County

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Applications are available to become the next Ferguson Township chief of police after Chief Chris Albright retires in mid-November. Ferguson Township said it’s looking for a police professional committed to community engagement with an inclusive approach both inside the police department and Ferguson Township as well as within the Centre […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre Comms join growing list against bigger trucks

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With heavier trucks on our roadways, crashes could increase up to 400% according to the Department of Transportation. About 3,500 law enforcement officers and safety leaders nationwide are speaking up about these dangers and supporting the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks (CABT). The non-profit coalition advocates for highway safety and sound […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Gallitzin Bomb Threat Update

The possibility of an explosive device forced dozens from their homes in Gallitzin on Saturday. Several hours later it was ruled not a threat. The intersection of main and chestnut streets in Gallitzin on Monday looked normal, but that wasn’t the case Saturday afternoon. And the idea of such...
GALLITZIN, PA
WTAJ

4 wanted on warrants in Somerset County for criminal charges

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Aug. 26. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Skylar Miller, 29, of Somerset area — wanted on drug charges Matthew Miller, 44, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County home catches fire, woman rescued by police

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny Township Police rescued a woman after she was trapped inside her home early Tuesday morning. The Allegheny Township Fire Department said it received a call for a fire at 2:45 a.m. on Orangewood Drive, and when they arrived, police were already rescuing the homeowner from the back of her […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cops: Altoona man broke into Dollar General, found across town

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in hot water after police said he was caught on camera filling a trash bag with more than $1,400 worth of merchandise. Altoona police were called to the Dollar General on Lloyd Street for a burglary. According to court documents, they said they watched security video footage […]
ALTOONA, PA

