KWTX
Beto O’Rourke pauses campaign stops after bacterial infection diagnosis
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke has postponed his campaign events after being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke released the statement Aug. 28 after he became sick Aug. 26 where he received the diagnosis at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where he was given IV antibiotics.
KWTX
Beloved Central Texas hospital employee a step closer to attending barber school
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas hospital employee whose picture went viral while giving a homeless man a roadside haircut at a busy Waco intersection is a step closer to his dream of attending barber school. Jimmy Rangel, 39, applied for a scholarship at Champions Barber and Beauty Academy...
KWTX
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick visits Waco during 8-week Texas bus tour
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick made a stop at the Hippodrome Theater in Waco as part of his 8-week Texas bus tour. Patrick and his team started the tour last week at the Alamo in San Antonio and he plans to visit 131 Texas cities. The Republican...
KWTX
TX DOT works with Waco PD to keep drunk drivers off the road for upcoming Labor Day holiday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation partnered with Waco PD and law enforcement throughout the state to boost efforts in keeping drunk drivers off the road during the Labor Day holiday. “TX DOT is supporting law enforcement statewide as they beef up enforcement against drunk driving, especially...
KWTX
Temple ISD leader a finalist for Texas Superintendent of the Year
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott on Tuesday was named a finalist for the Texas Superintendent of the Year by a Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) committee. Ott was named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year last month. The region comprises 77 school districts in...
KWTX
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Local fertilizer companies say they’ve been slammed this week as customers try to get fertilizer on the ground ahead of the rain. “Been pretty busy,” said Beau Blackshear, Owner & CEO of Virkim Fertilizer & Chemical in Hewitt. “Wouldn’t mind a couple slow days just getting a good soak on everything.”
