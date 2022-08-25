ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke pauses campaign stops after bacterial infection diagnosis

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke has postponed his campaign events after being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke released the statement Aug. 28 after he became sick Aug. 26 where he received the diagnosis at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where he was given IV antibiotics.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick visits Waco during 8-week Texas bus tour

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick made a stop at the Hippodrome Theater in Waco as part of his 8-week Texas bus tour. Patrick and his team started the tour last week at the Alamo in San Antonio and he plans to visit 131 Texas cities. The Republican...
WACO, TX
Temple ISD leader a finalist for Texas Superintendent of the Year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott on Tuesday was named a finalist for the Texas Superintendent of the Year by a Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) committee. Ott was named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year last month. The region comprises 77 school districts in...
TEMPLE, TX
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Local fertilizer companies say they’ve been slammed this week as customers try to get fertilizer on the ground ahead of the rain. “Been pretty busy,” said Beau Blackshear, Owner & CEO of Virkim Fertilizer & Chemical in Hewitt. “Wouldn’t mind a couple slow days just getting a good soak on everything.”
HEWITT, TX

