ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 7

Related
CBS Baltimore

'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Gaithersburg, MD
WMDT.com

Del. DMV announces new application process for Medical Tint Waivers

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles has announced a new Medical Tint Waiver application process. Starting Monday, customers wanting a waiver will no longer start the application process by picking up a paper application at the DMV. Instead, the Medical Tint Waiver application is moving online. The DMV says it will continue to process all paper applications through October 31st.
DELAWARE STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation […]
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge; Mentions “Political Stall Tactics by Montgomery County Politicians”

Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we are ready to move forward with this transformative project.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Greenhouse Gas#Infrastructure#I 270#I 495#Board Of Public Works#Democrat#Republican#Wamu
Bay Net

Hogan Announces Maryland Ranked No. 1 For Gender Equality: Report

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—On Women’s Equality Day, Governor Larry Hogan announced that U.S. News and World Report has named Maryland as the number one state for gender equality. The first-ever analysis of its kind cites K-12 education as a leading factor in achieving the nation’s top ranking. “Every child...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland

“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
PERRYVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
DCist

D.C. Delays Enforcement Of Student COVID Vaccine Mandate Until 2023

Students now will not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 until January 3, 2022. D.C. is delaying enforcement of student vaccine policies for several months, as the city struggles to bring thousands of students into compliance with routine and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Under current D.C. law, a student must be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore won't debate GOP rival Dan Cox at Morgan State University

Wes Moore, Democratic nominee for governor of Maryland, has declined a debate invitation from Morgan State University. MSU is the largest among the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox accepted the invitation, and said he will debate an empty chair representing Moore at MSU on September 27. According to The MSU Spokesman campus newspaper, which is hosting the debate, a Moore spokesperson provided the paper with a contradictory statement when asked why Moore would not accept the invite.
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Expect 10-20 Minute Waits For Metrorail This Weekend

The end of the summer countdown has begun. Kids are returning to school, and you’ve got just a couple more things to cross off that summer bucket list. Maybe it’s taking a drunken (but safe, for the love of God) swing at one of D.C.’s golf bars or maybe catching up with two-years and-a-week-old panda, Xiao Qi Ji, at the National Zoo.
TRAFFIC
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy