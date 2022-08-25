Read full article on original website
Related
Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass Join Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in ‘The Pain Hustlers’ for Netflix
Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James and Chloe Coleman are attached to join Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in the cast of “The Pain Hustlers,” director David Yates’ feature film for Netflix. Production on “The Pain Hustlers” kicked off this month. The...
‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel: Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt Join Eddie Murphy in Netflix Film
“Beverly Hills Cop 4” is ramping up and has added Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt to its cast to star alongside Eddie Murphy, Netflix announced Monday. The “Beverly Hills Cop” sequel also has an official title from Netflix, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.”. Production on the...
Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Ash’ for Director Flying Lotus
Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are teaming up for “Ash,” a sci-fi thriller directed by filmmaker and musician Steven Ellison, better known as Flying Lotus. Written by Jonni Remmler, the film follows an astronaut (Thompson) who wakes up on the distant planet she’s stationed on to find that the rest of her crew has been brutally murdered. After another astronaut (Gordon-Levitt) comes to rescue her, they begin to investigate what happened, setting into motion a horrifying series of events that leave them wondering if they can really trust each other.
‘The Patient’ Review: FX’s Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Serial Killer Drama Cuts Deep
Depressed therapist meets obsessed patient with homicidal tendencies. What could go wrong?. That’s the device in the new limited series “The Patient,” from “The Americans” showrunners Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg with Chris Long as the series director. Over ten short episodes, widower Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carrell) treats high functioning serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) in his Los Angeles office. The tension escalates when Sam abducts Strauss, taking the good doctor home for intensive daily therapy – and shackling the shrink to the bed.
RELATED PEOPLE
William Reynolds, Star of 1960s-70s TV Series ‘The F.B.I.’, Dies at 90
William Reynolds, an actor best known for 6 seasons starring on the TV series “The F.B.I.,” who later became a successful businessman, has died following a short illness. He was 90. Reynolds portrayed F.B.I. agent Tom Colby on the hit ABC series from 1967 to 1973, joining in...
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ Star, Dies at 32
Charlbi Dean, the star of this year’s Palme d’Or winner at Cannes “Triangle of Sadness” and whom appeared in The CW series “Black Lightning,” has died, TheWrap has confirmed. The actress was 32. Dean died Monday in New York City following a sudden and...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises ‘All Will Be Revealed’ (Video)
The official teaser trailer for “Yellowstone” Season 5 has arrived, warning viewers “All will be revealed.”. Paramount Network revealed the first look at the new season during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” a voiceover loomed over clips from the series’ newest installment.
‘The Goldbergs’ Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Character Following His Exit After HR Investigation
ABC’s “The Goldbergs” will kill off Jeff Garlin’s character Murray, the patriarch of the family, upon its Season 10 return on Sept. 21. The former sitcom star exited the series in December 2021 following the results of an HR investigation into unspecified on-set behavior. Co-showrunners Alex...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Chicago P.D.’ Original Cast Member Jesse Lee Soffer to Exit Series in Season 10
“Chicago P.D.” is losing one of its original officers. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has played detective Jay Halstead since the show’s first season, will be leaving early in Season 10, which premieres next month on NBC. “This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know...
Megan Thee Stallion Cast in ‘She-Hulk’
Another Hot Girl is joining Tatiana Maslany in Marvel’s “She-Hulk”: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been cast in the latest MCU project in a cameo role. The news was first reported by The Cut, which profiled the H-Town lyricist for her latest album, “Traumazine.” Of the part and her forays into acting, she said, “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer,” adding that she looks up to Queen Latifah and Ice Cube’s paths toward Hollywood.
The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards did not disappoint, with guest appearances, performances and of course winner celebrations. We've rounded up the highlights of this year's ceremony from performances, winners' celebrations and more. Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X accepted the moon man for "Best Collaboration," and Harlow shouted Nas...
Bishop Sycamore High School Football Scandal Documentary in the Works at HBO
Directors Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe have teamed up for “BS High,” a documentary chronicling the Bishop Sycamore high school football scandal, HBO announced Monday morning. The announcement comes a year to the day that the Bishop Sycamore Centurions took on IMG Academy in a game televised...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michael Fishman and Jayden Rey Won’t Return as Series Regulars in ‘The Connors’
Michael Fishman and Jayden Rey will not return as series regulars in the upcoming fifth season of “The Connors,” TheWrap has learned. Fishman’s name is not on the Season 5 lead sheet. In the show he portrays D.J. Conner, the younger brother of Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson). Rey plays D.J.’s daughter.
Rob Schneider Roasted for Saying He’d ‘Absolutely’ Sacrifice His Career for His Right-Wing Political Beliefs
Rob Schneider has no qualms about publicly voicing his political beliefs, even if it jeopardizes his acting career at this point. That’s what he claimed to Glenn Beck earlier this week, and now, fans are asking just one question on Twitter: what career?. Schneider appeared on Glenn Beck’s podcast...
‘Euphoria’ Star Barbie Ferreira Joins Ariana DeBose in Thriller ‘House of Spoils’
“Euphoria” star Barbie Ferreira is set to join Ariana DeBose in the cast of “House of Spoils,” a psychological thriller from Amazon Studios and Blumhouse. Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy (“Blow the Man Down”) will direct the feature film based on their own script and original idea.
Jennifer Connelly Joins Apple’s ‘Dark Matter’ With Joel Edgerton Co-Starring and Executive Producing
Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Connelly will star in the highly anticipated Apple Original series adaption of “Dark Matter,” the streamer said Monday. Joel Edgerton will star in and executive produce the sci-fi limited series set for nine episodes that will be produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television. The story is based on the blockbuster book by Blake Crouch. The show will also be written by Crouch, and he will serve as showrunner.
Nicolas Cage to Star in Comedy ‘Dream Scenario’ for A24 and Producer Ari Aster
Nicolas Cage is set to star in and produce a comedy set at A24 called “Dream Scenario” that will also be produced by “Midsommar” filmmaker Ari Aster, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Kristoffer Borgli, who directed the Cannes title from this year...
‘On the Come Up:’ Watch the Trailer for Sanaa Lathan’s Directorial Debut About an Ambitious Teen Rapper (Video)
Sanaa Lathan is about to make her directorial debut with “On the Come Up,” which is scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. And thanks to a trailer, which debuted during Sunday night’s Video Musical Awards on MTV, we’ve got our first look at the film which will exclusively play on exclusively arrive on Paramount+ on Friday, Sept. 23 in the U.S., Canada, Italy, and later in the year in additional international territories.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Calls Jesse Lee Soffer the ‘Absolute Best’ as He Prepares to Exit NBC Show
Tracy Spiridakos had nothing but praise for her onscreen husband Jesse Lee Soffer as he prepares to exit “Chicago P.D.” this fall. “I guess the word is out … Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton on the NBC #OneChicago show wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”
Sydney Sweeney to Star In and Produce Adaptation of Upcoming Novel ‘The Registration’
Sony Pictures has landed the rights to “The Registration,” a forthcoming novel by Madison Lawson and attached Sydney Sweeney to star and Brad Fuller to produce, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. “The Night House” writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski will adapt the upcoming novel and Sweeney...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 2