ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 2

Related
TheWrap

Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Ash’ for Director Flying Lotus

Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are teaming up for “Ash,” a sci-fi thriller directed by filmmaker and musician Steven Ellison, better known as Flying Lotus. Written by Jonni Remmler, the film follows an astronaut (Thompson) who wakes up on the distant planet she’s stationed on to find that the rest of her crew has been brutally murdered. After another astronaut (Gordon-Levitt) comes to rescue her, they begin to investigate what happened, setting into motion a horrifying series of events that leave them wondering if they can really trust each other.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Patient’ Review: FX’s Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Serial Killer Drama Cuts Deep

Depressed therapist meets obsessed patient with homicidal tendencies. What could go wrong?. That’s the device in the new limited series “The Patient,” from “The Americans” showrunners Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg with Chris Long as the series director. Over ten short episodes, widower Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carrell) treats high functioning serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) in his Los Angeles office. The tension escalates when Sam abducts Strauss, taking the good doctor home for intensive daily therapy – and shackling the shrink to the bed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcia Gay Harden
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Steve Pink
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Lorenza Izzo
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
John Slattery
Person
Greg Mottola
Person
Zach Braff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Film Star#Adventureland#Weinsteins
TheWrap

Megan Thee Stallion Cast in ‘She-Hulk’

Another Hot Girl is joining Tatiana Maslany in Marvel’s “She-Hulk”: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been cast in the latest MCU project in a cameo role. The news was first reported by The Cut, which profiled the H-Town lyricist for her latest album, “Traumazine.” Of the part and her forays into acting, she said, “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer,” adding that she looks up to Queen Latifah and Ice Cube’s paths toward Hollywood.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards did not disappoint, with guest appearances, performances and of course winner celebrations. We've rounded up the highlights of this year's ceremony from performances, winners' celebrations and more. Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X accepted the moon man for "Best Collaboration," and Harlow shouted Nas...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Jennifer Connelly Joins Apple’s ‘Dark Matter’ With Joel Edgerton Co-Starring and Executive Producing

Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Connelly will star in the highly anticipated Apple Original series adaption of “Dark Matter,” the streamer said Monday. Joel Edgerton will star in and executive produce the sci-fi limited series set for nine episodes that will be produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television. The story is based on the blockbuster book by Blake Crouch. The show will also be written by Crouch, and he will serve as showrunner.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘On the Come Up:’ Watch the Trailer for Sanaa Lathan’s Directorial Debut About an Ambitious Teen Rapper (Video)

Sanaa Lathan is about to make her directorial debut with “On the Come Up,” which is scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. And thanks to a trailer, which debuted during Sunday night’s Video Musical Awards on MTV, we’ve got our first look at the film which will exclusively play on exclusively arrive on Paramount+ on Friday, Sept. 23 in the U.S., Canada, Italy, and later in the year in additional international territories.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Calls Jesse Lee Soffer the ‘Absolute Best’ as He Prepares to Exit NBC Show

Tracy Spiridakos had nothing but praise for her onscreen husband Jesse Lee Soffer as he prepares to exit “Chicago P.D.” this fall. “I guess the word is out … Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton on the NBC #OneChicago show wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy