Pennsylvania election rules changes considered
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to...
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked...
Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats
(The Center Square) – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to...
Pa. state trooper discusses rule against obscuring any part of your license plate
Did you know in Pennsylvania, police can pull you over if any part of your license plate is covered?. That came out of a court ruling stemming from a Philadelphia traffic stop last year. Whether you have your favorite team on a frame around your license or you like to show off with a bedazzled version, not showing enough of your license plate could get you pulled over.
'I just wanted to go on a walk': Utah man walking across the country visits Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Utah man making a trek of a lifetime is making a few stops in Pennsylvania. It's the first time Isaiah Glen Shields has visited Bank Street in Easton. "I really, really like the look of Easton. I don't know, the rolling hills, the way the architecture just incorporates the landscape," said Shields.
Stabbing suspect, believed to be in Florida, lured father out of house with request for money, police say
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A man ambushed his father outside of his home and stabbed him multiple times, authorities say. Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino, who had been living in Florida, had been bombarding his father with phone calls and asking for money leading up to the Saturday night stabbing, according to police paperwork.
First responders return to Western Berks EMS station
SPRING TWP., Pa. — It's been a tough timeline to follow for first responders with the Western Berks Ambulance Association in Spring Township. "The fire was February 18th of 2021. We moved the administration offices back in August 8th, with the crews hopefully set to come back right around the first week of September, said Anthony Tucci, the association's executive director.
Lehigh County doctor dies after bicycle accident
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- A Lehigh Valley woman died three weeks after a bicycle accident in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner said. She died of complications from a cervical spine injury...
Crews battle heat, fire at Lower Macungie home
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County on Tuesday. It broke out around 10:45 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane, according to emergency dispatchers. As they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke in the area. Active fires were seen along the roof and out the back of the house, according to the township's fire department.
Residents express concerns about emergency services amid dispute between volunteer fire department, Tobyhanna Twp.
TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - Who will respond when there's an emergency?. Some people in the Poconos were out in force Tuesday night looking for answers to that question. The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Department in Monroe County tells us it's currently "out of service" in Tobyhanna Township and will only go to calls as a "secondary" responder.
Wilson WL v. Boyertown girls volleyball, 08.30.22
Wilson West-Lawn and Boyertown going toe-to-toe on Tuesday night, a battle of 2021 champs. The Bulldogs setting the tone early with a 3-0 win over the Bears.
