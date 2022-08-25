Small fire extinguished at Little Rock Amazon facility

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Fire Department helped after a small fire broke out at an Amazon fulfillment center Thursday afternoon.

According to an LRFD official, the fire originated around 12:00 p.m. from one of the facility’s storage shelves and burned a 4-foot by 4-foot area in the center.

Officials say no one was hurt and the fire was put out quickly by the building’s sprinkler system, but they found difficulty with the system turning off. The facility was evacuated after fire alarms went off.

Fire officials also said the ventilation fans were not hooked up, so fans were brought in to get the remaining smoke out.

A spokesperson on behalf of Amazon says the site is temporarily closed while the damage is assessed. The company is not sure how long that process will take.

The spokesperson added that the company was not aware of an issue with the sprinklers being able to be turned off, but that any issues there and with the ventilation would be reviewed as a part of the fire department’s assessment.

