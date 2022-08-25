Read full article on original website
KTVL
Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment
MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire "highest priority in the area" for fire response
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An appreciative crowd heard firefighters and law enforcement tonight explain their efforts to handle the demands of the Rum Creek Fire. They were part of a community meeting regarding the Rum Creek Fire. The chiefs in charge of firefighting assigned sections of the fire explained their...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire past 10,000 burned acres, homes get fire crews' attention
MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says today the wildfire is larger than 10,000 burned acres now. Its daily report shows the fatal fire's size at 10,709 acres burned in northern Josephine County. Today's fire update released as the funeral for wildland firefighter Logan Taylor was underway in Medford. The 25-year-old Talent man died August 18th when a tree hit him while fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
Rum Creek fire on Rogue River grows to 11,700 acres
The Rum Creek fire, burning on the Rogue River northwest of Grants Pass, grew to 11,700 acres Monday and Tuesday morning and the fire could gain strength with higher temperatures expected in the next two days. The fire is firmly established on both sides of the river north of Galice,...
opb.org
Rum Creek Fire threatens more than 7,000 structures in Josephine County
The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is only about 1% contained. Officials say the fire has destroyed one home and two structures. As of Tuesday morning, it was threatening 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG WOMAN DIES IN PEDESTRIAN VERSUS VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Roseburg woman died in a pedestrian versus vehicle accident in Green on Monday night. An Oregon State Police report said just before 9:40 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to Highway 42 near Landers Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed that an eastbound SUV operated by a Roseburg woman struck a pedestrian who was in the lane of travel. The victim was identified as 59-year old Laura Pennington.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire community meeting set for Tuesday
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire Unified Command has a time set for a community meeting. It is set to start 6pm Tuesday, August 30, at North Valley High School at 6741 Monument Drive in Grants Pass. The meeting will be livestreamed via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/rumcreekfire2022. Unified...
KTVZ
Rum Creek Fire threatens over 7,000 structures in SW Oregon; task force from 6 C. Oregon fire depts. joins fight
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 12,000 acres, or nearly 19 square miles, is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. More than 1,300 firefighters are on scene, including a Central Oregon task force of 15 from six agencies.
ijpr.org
Wed 9 AM | A check-in on rebuilding after the Almeda Drive fire, as the anniversary approaches
Maybe we'd prefer not talking about the destructive fires of September 2020. But it's not like we have a choice; not only do our communities still bear the scars of Almeda Drive and the other fires, but we're still rebuilding from them. AND the anniversary is approaching, on September 8th.
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 42 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 42 near milepost 75. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton...
kptv.com
Pedestrian dies on Highway 42 in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was killed Monday night on Highway 42 near milepost 75 after she was hit by a car, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers were called to the scene after an eastbound Ford Escape hit a pedestrian, 59-year-old Laura Pennington, who was in the lane. Emergency personnel pronounced Pennington dead at the scene.
kezi.com
Car crash on Highway 42 leaves pedestrian dead
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A pedestrian is deceased after being struck by a car Monday night, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, they responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at milepost 75 of Highway 42 at about 9:37 p.m. on August 29. Troopers said their investigation showed an eastbound Ford Escape driven by a 23-year-old operator struck Laura Pennington, 59, of Roseburg, who was in the roadway. Police said Pennington suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KDRV
FireWatch: expanded, updated Rum Creek Fire evacuation orders reach I-5
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is expanding its list of evacuation orders for the Rum Creek Fire in the Rand and Galice area. A Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation notice reaches Interstate 5, shown on this map as of 11pm pacific time Sunday, August 28, 2022, including Hugo and the Grants Pass airport area.
kezi.com
Days Creek man found seriously injured seven hours after truck rolls down embankment
DAYS CREEK, Ore. -- A Days Creek man is seriously injured after the truck he was driving rolled 150 feet down an embankment, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Steven Kremer, 57, of Days Creek was trapped in his pickup truck for more than seven hours from Friday night into Saturday morning before a neighbor heard him yelling for help.
nbc16.com
Sheriff: Dillard man dies in Hwy 42 crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 64. Police say a westbound Chevrolet pickup driven by Bruce Wayne Tims, 56, of Dillard, went into the ditch, through...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire at 8,404 burned acres, nearly doubling in one day
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today's update about the Rum Creek Fire shows its size at 8,404 acres. It was reported at 4,319 burned acres yesterday. Its Unified Command plans a community meeting Tuesday. The lightning-caused wildfire has claimed one firefighter's life and is causing evacuations in northern Josephine County (below). The...
nbc16.com
Fir Grove Park Splash Pad open through Labor Day
ROSEBURG, Ore. — There’s still time this summer to cool off at the Fir Grove Park Splash Pad – a free way for the public to escape the heat predicted this week. The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the mid- to upper-90s for most of this week.
nbc16.com
An escaped horse causes vehicle crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
oregontoday.net
Escaped Horse Cause Accident, Douglas Co., Aug. 29
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing a non-injury crash Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. horse accident in the 6800-block of Lookingglass Road. Deputies arrived on scene to find a 2016 Honda HRV which had been operated by 80-year-old Donna Morgan of Roseburg heavily damaged and a deceased 5-year-old stallion in the roadway. The investigation revealed three horses had escaped a nearby pasture and were observed running at a fast pace down a gravel driveway. One of the horses ran directly into the path of the oncoming Honda SUV, giving Morgan no time to react. Morgan was not injured and declined medical assistance. Roseburg Towing removed the totaled Honda from the scene. The owner of the horses was notified and made arrangements to remove the horse from the roadway. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lookingglass Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance.
KTVL
100 unlicensed cannabis plants seized and destroyed in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On Aug. 29, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Josephine County Code Enforcement, executed a search warrant in the 17,000 block of Redwood Highway in Josephine County regarding an illegal cannabis grow site. During the execution of the warrant approximately 100 growing...
