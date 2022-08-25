ROSEBURG, Ore. – A horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing a non-injury crash Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. horse accident in the 6800-block of Lookingglass Road. Deputies arrived on scene to find a 2016 Honda HRV which had been operated by 80-year-old Donna Morgan of Roseburg heavily damaged and a deceased 5-year-old stallion in the roadway. The investigation revealed three horses had escaped a nearby pasture and were observed running at a fast pace down a gravel driveway. One of the horses ran directly into the path of the oncoming Honda SUV, giving Morgan no time to react. Morgan was not injured and declined medical assistance. Roseburg Towing removed the totaled Honda from the scene. The owner of the horses was notified and made arrangements to remove the horse from the roadway. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lookingglass Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO