ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Creek, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment

MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
MERLIN, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire past 10,000 burned acres, homes get fire crews' attention

MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says today the wildfire is larger than 10,000 burned acres now. Its daily report shows the fatal fire's size at 10,709 acres burned in northern Josephine County. Today's fire update released as the funeral for wildland firefighter Logan Taylor was underway in Medford. The 25-year-old Talent man died August 18th when a tree hit him while fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Creek, OR
City
Canyonville, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
City
Riddle, OR
Myrtle Creek, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG WOMAN DIES IN PEDESTRIAN VERSUS VEHICLE ACCIDENT

A Roseburg woman died in a pedestrian versus vehicle accident in Green on Monday night. An Oregon State Police report said just before 9:40 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to Highway 42 near Landers Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed that an eastbound SUV operated by a Roseburg woman struck a pedestrian who was in the lane of travel. The victim was identified as 59-year old Laura Pennington.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire community meeting set for Tuesday

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire Unified Command has a time set for a community meeting. It is set to start 6pm Tuesday, August 30, at North Valley High School at 6741 Monument Drive in Grants Pass. The meeting will be livestreamed via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/rumcreekfire2022. Unified...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Accident#Red Barn Fire
kptv.com

Pedestrian dies on Highway 42 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was killed Monday night on Highway 42 near milepost 75 after she was hit by a car, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers were called to the scene after an eastbound Ford Escape hit a pedestrian, 59-year-old Laura Pennington, who was in the lane. Emergency personnel pronounced Pennington dead at the scene.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Car crash on Highway 42 leaves pedestrian dead

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A pedestrian is deceased after being struck by a car Monday night, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, they responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at milepost 75 of Highway 42 at about 9:37 p.m. on August 29. Troopers said their investigation showed an eastbound Ford Escape driven by a 23-year-old operator struck Laura Pennington, 59, of Roseburg, who was in the roadway. Police said Pennington suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kezi.com

Days Creek man found seriously injured seven hours after truck rolls down embankment

DAYS CREEK, Ore. -- A Days Creek man is seriously injured after the truck he was driving rolled 150 feet down an embankment, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Steven Kremer, 57, of Days Creek was trapped in his pickup truck for more than seven hours from Friday night into Saturday morning before a neighbor heard him yelling for help.
DAYS CREEK, OR
nbc16.com

Sheriff: Dillard man dies in Hwy 42 crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 64. Police say a westbound Chevrolet pickup driven by Bruce Wayne Tims, 56, of Dillard, went into the ditch, through...
DILLARD, OR
nbc16.com

Fir Grove Park Splash Pad open through Labor Day

ROSEBURG, Ore. — There’s still time this summer to cool off at the Fir Grove Park Splash Pad – a free way for the public to escape the heat predicted this week. The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the mid- to upper-90s for most of this week.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

An escaped horse causes vehicle crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Escaped Horse Cause Accident, Douglas Co., Aug. 29

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing a non-injury crash Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. horse accident in the 6800-block of Lookingglass Road. Deputies arrived on scene to find a 2016 Honda HRV which had been operated by 80-year-old Donna Morgan of Roseburg heavily damaged and a deceased 5-year-old stallion in the roadway. The investigation revealed three horses had escaped a nearby pasture and were observed running at a fast pace down a gravel driveway. One of the horses ran directly into the path of the oncoming Honda SUV, giving Morgan no time to react. Morgan was not injured and declined medical assistance. Roseburg Towing removed the totaled Honda from the scene. The owner of the horses was notified and made arrangements to remove the horse from the roadway. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lookingglass Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance.
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy