ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Pearl River expected to flood Jackson, set to crest Tuesday

By Mississippi Today
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APQ5H_0hVW0dHR00

Mississippi Today

The Pearl River by Jackson surpassed its flood stage Wednesday night, and officials on Thursday afternoon urged those in downtown and northeast Jackson to start preparing immediately.

The National Weather Service expects the Pearl River to crest on Tuesday, which means that flooding could continue throughout next week as the river drops back below the 28-foot flood stage.

NWS projects the Pearl to crest at 36 feet, which would equal the eighth highest peak ever for the river at Jackson. Of the top ten highest peaks, this would be the only one to occur during the summer. NWS also announced that Wednesday’s rainfall made this month the wettest August ever in the capital city’s history.

…..

……

Marty Pope, senior hydrologist with the NWS in Jackson, said the area has seen anywhere between five and 15 inches of rain over the last three days, filling up the upper Pearl River basin and its tributaries. The Tuscolameta Creek, an offshoot of the Pearl, is close to record levels near Walnut Grove, Pope said.

WAPT also reported flooding in Canton for the second time in a month, as well as in Scott, Leake and Rankin counties yesterday.

Those in need of sandbags can call the Jackson’s constituent services at 311 to get them delivered or get them in person on Michael Avalon Street. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said that information on shelters and which streets may be flooded will be on the city’s website later Thursday.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Stephen McCraney said the agency is also anticipating impacts to places along the Pearl south of Jackson, including Terry and southern Hinds County, as well as Lawrence and Copiah counties.

MEMA urges anyone who experiences damages to documents those impacts on its self-reporting tool (which can be found at this link) to help receive assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terry, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Canton, MS
Jackson, MS
Government
City
Walnut Grove, MS
Magnolia State Live

UMMC issues statement about impact of water crisis on hospital, other clinics in Mississippi’s capital city

The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) issued the following statement about the Jackson water crisis and the impact on the hospital’s day-to-day operations:. The University of Mississippi Medical Center’s main campus at 2500 N. State St. in Jackson, and the Lakeland Medical Building near the main campus at 764 Lakeland Dr., are connected to a well-water system and not impacted by the City of Jackson water crisis. Water quality for those facilities is not affected.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi River#River Basin#The Pearl#Nws Jackson Ms#Wapt
Magnolia State Live

Police: Intruders may have taken swim in pool during burglary of Mississippi house

Police say intruders may have taken a swim at a Mississippi residence, leaving behind a water trail into the house and a dog in the backyard. Vicksburg police officers responded to a possible house burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Chambers Street. The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
Magnolia State Live

Voters in one county vote to opt in to Mississippi medical marijuana program

Voters in one Mississippi county voted to allow medical marijuana dispensaries and other facilities in a special election Tuesday. The election in Lincoln County only had one issue on the ballot — referencing the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act SB2095 — and only two options, “for” or “against” the “cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis in Lincoln County.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Despite promise of flood solution 80 years ago, Mississippi Delta residents still pleading for help. Sen. Wicker, Rep. Thompson host community meeting to shed light on plight.

A flyer that circulated online and in Vicksburg Facebook groups over the weekend advertised a community meeting for residents impacted by the Yazoo Backwater Floods. The meeting will take place on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Rolling Fork at the South Delta High School Auditorium, 303 Parkway Ave., with state legislators expected to attend.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
96K+
Followers
7K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy