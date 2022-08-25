Another Chicago buyer is trading cold winters for year-round warm weather. Bill Weiland, owner of the nation’s biggest natural products broker, is buying a custom estate in Southwest Ranches for $15.4 million, which marks a record for the Broward County town, The Real Deal has learned. The previous record was held by the $11.5 million sale in 2020 of a much larger residential plot at 15990 Griffin Road.

