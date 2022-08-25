Read full article on original website
Dania Beach mobile home park residents buy out landlords
Residents of a historic Dania Beach mobile home park bought the 27-acre property from their landlords for $7.8 million. Records show Ocean Waterway Co-Op bought the mobile home park at 1500 Old Griffin Road from Amy Fletcher, James Branham, Dewey Daniel, and David Daniel III. The buying entity took out a $6.8 million mortgage from Genworth Life Insurance Company to finance the purchase.
IHOP heir’s family sells Aventura industrial complex
An IHOP heir and his family sold an Aventura industrial complex for over $300 a square foot, an indication that properties in this sector are selling at a premium due to low inventory and a lack of developable land. An entity co-managed by Sunny Isles Beach investor Yakov Cohen paid...
James Batmasian buys Walmart shopping center in Deerfield Beach
Boca Raton-based commercial real estate investor James Batmasian picked up another retail plaza in Deerfield Beach, paying $17 million for a shopping center anchored by a Walmart Neighborhood Market. An entity managed by Batmasian bought Palm Trails Plaza at 1101-1149 South Military Trail, records show. The seller, an affiliate of...
Chicago buyer pays record $15M for planned Southwest Ranches home
Another Chicago buyer is trading cold winters for year-round warm weather. Bill Weiland, owner of the nation’s biggest natural products broker, is buying a custom estate in Southwest Ranches for $15.4 million, which marks a record for the Broward County town, The Real Deal has learned. The previous record was held by the $11.5 million sale in 2020 of a much larger residential plot at 15990 Griffin Road.
