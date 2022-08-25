ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Hoover expanding public transportation bus service

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Getting around in Hoover is going to be easier for those of you riding the bus. The city is expanding bus service to keep up with the growing demand. To put things in perspective, in 2021 from January to December, 17,791 people rode the bus in Hoover, while in 2022 from January to July, 10,598 people rode the bus.
HOOVER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northport, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
wbrc.com

BCS and the City of Birmingham host literacy town hall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools and the City of Birmingham are teaming up with one goal in mind—to improve student literacy. That’s why they’re hosting a town hall meeting Tuesday in hopes of improving your child’s reading skills. Parents and caregivers will get to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County EMA updates emergency operation plan

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Emergency Operation plan was updated this year due to the Federal Emergency Management Agency changing the guidelines in September of last year. The emergency operation plan provides a structure and process the Shelby County EMA uses to respond to and recover from...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Volunteers take to waterways to clean the Cahaba River

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 30, eight volunteers with Spire joined the Cahaba River Society to clean up portions of Birmingham’s watershed. The Cahaba River services five counties in Alabama with drinking water. Crews took to canoes two-by-two and grabbed plastic bottles, aluminum cans, tires, and more out of the watershed.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Service#Emts#Northstar Ambulance#The Alabama Fire College
wvtm13.com

The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Build Up Community Schools enrolling 9th & 10th graders now

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have a 9th or 10th grader who’s interested in learning a trade that could set them up for success beyond high school, then the Build Up Community School, BUCS, wants you. It’s a private school in the Titusville/Ensley area, and it’s providing an...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
wbrc.com

Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 EB at the Allison Bonnett exit. All Eastbound lanes are currently closed. Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area/. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Early morning house fire in North Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a house fire in North Birmingham early Wednesday morning. The home sits in the 2000 bock of 20th and 21st St. N. Neighbors say the home was occupied, but it is unclear if anyone was home at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Widow begs officials to fund ambulance reform, blames shortage for husband’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The widow of a man who died after waiting on an ambulance that never came is dedicated to fighting for change in his honor. Lewis Commons died from a pulmonary embolism on August 29, 2020, just days before his 63rd birthday. His wife, Francine Commons, battled grief but clung to her faith to remain strong while calling for equal access to emergency services.
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

1 killed in weekend house fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - One person died in a house fire in Fairfield on August 28. The fire happened in the 4000 block of Terrace G around 3:25 a.m. Fairfield Fire Department and Birmingham Fire Rescue went to the fire. The Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Bank security calls cops in attempted ATM theft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of an attempted ATM robbery early Wednesday morning. It happened at Cadence Bank on 23rd St and 3rd Ave N. According to police, bank security saw the theft taking place on camera and notified authorities. No suspects are currently in custody.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy