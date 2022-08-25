Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrc.com
‘I want the problem fixed’: Birmingham mayor applying new pressure to water works after WBRC reporting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin Tuesday night made his strongest comments yet about ongoing problems at the Birmingham Water Works uncovered by a 6 On Your Side Investigation. “The water works has a billing problem,” Woodfin said. “They have an efficiency problem, they have a customer service...
wbrc.com
Hoover expanding public transportation bus service
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Getting around in Hoover is going to be easier for those of you riding the bus. The city is expanding bus service to keep up with the growing demand. To put things in perspective, in 2021 from January to December, 17,791 people rode the bus in Hoover, while in 2022 from January to July, 10,598 people rode the bus.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Public Works expected dozens of new trucks to help keep city clean
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are working to improve street clean-up for liter and debris. Director of Public Works Josh Yates said they are expecting around eight new limb loader and picker trucks. He said those will help with limb and brush pick up after wind and rain storms.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire running on mandatory overtime to keep fire trucks and ambulances operating
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Officials tell WBRC that the county wide ambulance shortage is being made worse by an EMT shortage. Birmingham Fire and Rescue is experiencing the EMT shortage. The Birmingham Firefighters Association said the department is working on required overtime just to keep operating. “The department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
wbrc.com
BCS and the City of Birmingham host literacy town hall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools and the City of Birmingham are teaming up with one goal in mind—to improve student literacy. That’s why they’re hosting a town hall meeting Tuesday in hopes of improving your child’s reading skills. Parents and caregivers will get to...
wbrc.com
Shelby County EMA updates emergency operation plan
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Emergency Operation plan was updated this year due to the Federal Emergency Management Agency changing the guidelines in September of last year. The emergency operation plan provides a structure and process the Shelby County EMA uses to respond to and recover from...
wbrc.com
Volunteers take to waterways to clean the Cahaba River
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 30, eight volunteers with Spire joined the Cahaba River Society to clean up portions of Birmingham’s watershed. The Cahaba River services five counties in Alabama with drinking water. Crews took to canoes two-by-two and grabbed plastic bottles, aluminum cans, tires, and more out of the watershed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents...
WSFA
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...
wbrc.com
Build Up Community Schools enrolling 9th & 10th graders now
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have a 9th or 10th grader who’s interested in learning a trade that could set them up for success beyond high school, then the Build Up Community School, BUCS, wants you. It’s a private school in the Titusville/Ensley area, and it’s providing an...
Tuscaloosa City Council OKs 34-Unit Northriver Condo Development
The City of Tuscaloosa approved a developer's plans to bring 34 condominium units, a new restaurant and a marina with a mercantile store to the Northriver Yacht Club at their meeting Tuesday night. The developer, NRYC Holding, LLC, is seeking to build the condo complex on the banks of Lake...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 EB at the Allison Bonnett exit. All Eastbound lanes are currently closed. Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area/. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
wbrc.com
Early morning house fire in North Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a house fire in North Birmingham early Wednesday morning. The home sits in the 2000 bock of 20th and 21st St. N. Neighbors say the home was occupied, but it is unclear if anyone was home at...
wbrc.com
Widow begs officials to fund ambulance reform, blames shortage for husband’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The widow of a man who died after waiting on an ambulance that never came is dedicated to fighting for change in his honor. Lewis Commons died from a pulmonary embolism on August 29, 2020, just days before his 63rd birthday. His wife, Francine Commons, battled grief but clung to her faith to remain strong while calling for equal access to emergency services.
ABC 33/40 News
Shelby County residents to vote on regulation of low-speed vehicles, golf carts
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — This November, Shelby County voters will see an amendment on their ballot regarding the use of low speed vehicles. If the amendment passes it would authorize the Shelby County Commission and municipalities to regulate the use of vehicles like certain golf carts on certain public roads.
wbrc.com
1 killed in weekend house fire in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - One person died in a house fire in Fairfield on August 28. The fire happened in the 4000 block of Terrace G around 3:25 a.m. Fairfield Fire Department and Birmingham Fire Rescue went to the fire. The Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause...
wbrc.com
thebamabuzz.com
Garden & Gun Magazine featured 2 Alabama restaurants as worth the drive
It’s no secret that Alabama has some of the tastiest restaurants. Garden & Gun Magazine featured two Alabama restaurants in their list of 25 outstanding restaurants worth the drive. Let’s take a look at which two Alabama restaurants made the list. You need to grab a bite at...
wbrc.com
Bank security calls cops in attempted ATM theft
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of an attempted ATM robbery early Wednesday morning. It happened at Cadence Bank on 23rd St and 3rd Ave N. According to police, bank security saw the theft taking place on camera and notified authorities. No suspects are currently in custody.
Comments / 0