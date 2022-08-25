HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Getting around in Hoover is going to be easier for those of you riding the bus. The city is expanding bus service to keep up with the growing demand. To put things in perspective, in 2021 from January to December, 17,791 people rode the bus in Hoover, while in 2022 from January to July, 10,598 people rode the bus.

HOOVER, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO