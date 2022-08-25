For Republican Esther Joy King, tamping down inflation is the key issue she believes voters in the Illinois 17th Congressional District care about most. She's counting on kitchen table economic issues to carry her to victory in her second run for the northwestern and central Illinois congressional district, which now covers most of Bloomington-Normal and Macomb after political remapping. The district also still includes most or all of Peoria, Galesburg, Rockford, Kewanee, Rock Island, and Moline.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO