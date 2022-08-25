ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Carbondale Crisis holds webinar on opposition to abortion in Southern Illinois

Religious leaders and politicians gathered to discuss opposition to abortion in southern Illinois on Tuesday. Carbondale Crisis held a webinar to discuss taking action against reproductive health clinics planning to move to Carbondale and offer abortion services. Cassie Walden runs the Pregnancy Matters crisis pregnancy clinic, which does not offer...
CARBONDALE, IL
Republican Esther Joy King zeroes in on combating inflation during her second IL-17 run

For Republican Esther Joy King, tamping down inflation is the key issue she believes voters in the Illinois 17th Congressional District care about most. She's counting on kitchen table economic issues to carry her to victory in her second run for the northwestern and central Illinois congressional district, which now covers most of Bloomington-Normal and Macomb after political remapping. The district also still includes most or all of Peoria, Galesburg, Rockford, Kewanee, Rock Island, and Moline.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSIU Almanac 8.29.22

In Makanda, the Outdoor Photography for Beginners Program is at Giant City State Park on Sunday, September 4th from 3-6pm. The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. For more information, contact the Giant City Visitor Center at 618-457-4836. In Mt Vernon, Bill Forness will...
MAKANDA, IL

