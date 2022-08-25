ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Midtown#Violent Crime#Swat
11Alive

GBI arrests Walton County school board member accused of stealing $24k in conservatorship

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia school board member is facing charges after investigators said she stole $24,000 through a conservatorship set up in another person's name. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that agents have arrested 33-year-old Simoan Baker from Monroe. Baker is the vice chair and District 1 school board representative for the Walton County School District.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Caught on camera: Atlanta man believes tow truck tried to steal car

ATLANTA - Cameras were recording as a troublesome tow truck rolled down Atlanta's Weyman Avenue Thursday night around 10:30 on the hunt for a big haul. "Couldn't believe someone would actually steal a mini-van," said Jared Bagby. Bagby is the van's owner. He says it took the tow truck driver...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect

ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayette court: Murder conviction for Jermaine Harmon with life sentence

The four-day murder trial of Fayetteville resident Jermaine Alfonso Harmon concluded Aug. 25, with Harmon found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault, and sentenced to life in prison. District Attorney Marie Broder said Superior Court Judge W. Fletcher Sams sentenced Harmon, 49, to life in prison plus five years...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy