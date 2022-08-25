Read full article on original website
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Kimball International hosted "Ignite Your Senses"ServingLooksATLAtlanta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Fight between Clayton County brothers leads to 1 shot, killed, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man is accused of shooting and killing his brother after an argument early Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials were called to Riverwood Townhouses around 3:40 a.m. at 681 Flint River Road in Riverdale about...
WXIA 11 Alive
Fight between 2 couples leads to DeKalb County shooting with 3 injured, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police said they are investigating a situation that ended up at two locations, leading to three people being shot. This shooting stemmed from a fight between couples, police said. Authorities said they were called to the Bouldercrest Road and Panthersville Road area in...
WXIA 11 Alive
14-year-old girl arrested in connection to massive fire inside Peachtree City Walmart
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl is under arrest after a massive fire inside a Peachtree City Walmart, police said one week after the blaze that sent shoppers scrambling for the exits. Authorities initially believed it was arson and launched an investigation into who started it. Firefighters responded...
Missing Lithonia K-9 found with gunshot wound, had to be put down, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Lithonia Police Department officials have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a missing K-9 was found with a gunshot wound. Police said Officer Perro was located early Monday morning by The DeKalb County Animal Control. “As of right now we do not have a...
WXIA 11 Alive
Victim killed at Buckhead apartment shooting identified
Two people were taken into custody. Authorities said the male suspect was also shot during the incident.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man shot to death in car in DeKalb
A man was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot Sunday evening, according to DeKalb Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta news for Monday, Aug. 29 | 7-year-old killed at family gathering in Atlanta
APD said she was shot in the head and died. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the child as Ava Phillips.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
GBI arrests Walton County school board member accused of stealing $24k in conservatorship
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia school board member is facing charges after investigators said she stole $24,000 through a conservatorship set up in another person's name. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that agents have arrested 33-year-old Simoan Baker from Monroe. Baker is the vice chair and District 1 school board representative for the Walton County School District.
WXIA 11 Alive
1 killed after gunshots fired at vehicle in parking lot, DeKalb Police say
ATLANTA — A man was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot Sunday evening, according to DeKalb Police. Officers said they were called to the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they said they found the man dead inside of...
WXIA 11 Alive
7-year-old killed at family gathering | What we know
APD said the little girl was shot in the head. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the child as Ava Phillips.
WXIA 11 Alive
GSP conducts crash investigation in College Park
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in College Park Tuesday evening. Authorities responded to the crash at Old National Highway and Sullivan Road.
CBS 46
‘It just didn’t seem real,’ Lithonia woman recalls moment she was shot inside car
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Metro Atlanta woman is recovering after being shot in the neck Saturday afternoon. It happened on Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road in DeKalb County. The female victim, who wants to remain anonymous for her own safety, tells CBS46 she had just left a friend’s house and got lost on her way home.
26 alleged gang members indicted after series of crimes against Atlanta celebrities, Fulton DA says
ATLANTA — There were 26 people arrested in connection to gang-related activity in metro Atlanta; many incidents are connected to well-known celebrities in the city, according to the Fulton District Attorney on Monday. DA Fani Willis, announced that they are formally bringing RICO charges against the "Drug Rich Gang."
CBS 46
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to shooting death of 7-year-old in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 7-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a family gathering in Atlanta on Saturday evening has been identified as Ava Phillips. Family members of Phillips confirmed her death and provided CBS46 News with pictures of her. The shooting happened at Camden Vantage Apartments in...
fox5atlanta.com
Caught on camera: Atlanta man believes tow truck tried to steal car
ATLANTA - Cameras were recording as a troublesome tow truck rolled down Atlanta's Weyman Avenue Thursday night around 10:30 on the hunt for a big haul. "Couldn't believe someone would actually steal a mini-van," said Jared Bagby. Bagby is the van's owner. He says it took the tow truck driver...
Violent street gang broke into Atlanta homes of celebrities, athletes and influencers, prosecutor says
ATLANTA — A prosecutor on Monday announced a sprawling indictment targeting members of what she said is a violent street gang that has been targeting the Atlanta area homes of famous athletes, entertainers and others who flaunt expensive possessions on social media. Singer Mariah Carey, Marlo Hampton of “The...
fox5atlanta.com
Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect
ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
The Citizen Online
Fayette court: Murder conviction for Jermaine Harmon with life sentence
The four-day murder trial of Fayetteville resident Jermaine Alfonso Harmon concluded Aug. 25, with Harmon found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault, and sentenced to life in prison. District Attorney Marie Broder said Superior Court Judge W. Fletcher Sams sentenced Harmon, 49, to life in prison plus five years...
Police: Georgia man follows teen home from work with flashers on
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are encouraging residents to be mindful of their surroundings after a Jackson County teenager was followed home recently. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies said the teenager was leaving her...
