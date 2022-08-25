ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KIMT

Southern Minnesota man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty to getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38, has been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation. Faulkner must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

First sentence given for psychedelic mushrooms in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One-half of an accused mushroom dealing duo has been sentenced. Austin Allen Dahl, 24 of Rochester, was ordered Tuesday to spend five years of supervised probation and either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service. Dahl and Kailyn Manee Felker, 24...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Walmart Donated to VFW Warfighter Advance Program

A Walmart community grant is working to assist the VFW Warfighter Advance Committee in its efforts to support veterans struggling with PTSD. Rochester Walmart presents $1,000 grant to VFW's suicide prevention program. A Walmart Community Grant is working to assist the VFW Warfighter Advance Committee in their effort to support...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mayo Clinic Children's Center receives check from 'Kid's Cup'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic Children's Center received a more than $80,000 check from the 'Kid's Cup' on Tuesday. Each year 'Kid's Cup' in Rochester has a golf tournament fundraiser to help make the hospital stays of children and their families more comfortable at Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Children's Center.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Deadly rabbit disease detected in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed in the state of Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the case is in Story County and the affected rabbits had not recently traveled to any exhibitions or fairs.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
CANNON FALLS, MN
KIMT

California man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A California man receives a deferred judgment after getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Davon James Conley, 28 of Riverside, CA, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and given a civil penalty of $1,025. Conley was arrested on November 7,...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota

EMILY, Minn. (AP) — A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff officials. Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KIMT

Income limits for SNAP benefits to increase on Sep. 1

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Human Services said its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps, will have a new income limit starting on Sep. 1. The income threshold for SNAP benefits will be increased to 200% above the federal poverty line. SNAP benefits currently has an...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Arraignment set for man accused of heinous north Iowa murder

OSAGE, Iowa – An arraignment hearing is scheduled in a Mitchell County murder case. Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury. He is due to be arraigned in Mitchell County Court on September 6. An arraignment hearing is usually...
OSAGE, IA
KIMT

Minnesota's childhood vaccination rates lower than previous years

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows a decrease in childhood vaccination rates since 2019. The states' overall vaccination rate in 2019 was 69.2% and jumped to 69.6% in 2020, before dropping to 63.1% in 2021. Mayo Clinic's Medical Director for the Primary Care Immunization Program Dr....
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Child vaccination rates drop

Data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows childhood vaccination rates for kids up to two years old have declined in the past few years. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with Mayo Clinic about the data and why they believe the rates have been dropping.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

2 arrested after multi-county pursuit in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A multi-county pursuit following a burglary call early Saturday resulted in the arrest of two men after they were found hiding in a field. It began at 1:47 a.m. when two men were seen burglarizing an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Pl. NW.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Bridge over I-90 south of Eyota to close Monday for three-week repair project

EYOTA, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says a three-week repair project starts Monday on the Highway 42 bridge over Interstate 90 south of Eyota. A detour will be in place while work is done on the bridge’s steel and rubber expansion joints. Detours of the bridge will utilize the next highway exit. They are as follows:
EYOTA, MN

