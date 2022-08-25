Read full article on original website
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty to getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38, has been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation. Faulkner must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
KIMT
Extra law enforcement patrolling Minnesota roads through this Labor Day weekend
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Amid concerns about impaired driving, there will be extra law enforcement patrolling Minnesota roads through this labor day weekend. So far, more than 16,000 people have been arrested this year for driving while impaired according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Minnesota law enforcement has...
KIMT
The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester receives donation of bikes from Subaru of Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many students are gearing up to or have already headed back to school. One lucky group of kids are getting to 'ride' to class in style. Tuesday ten kids of the Rochester Boys And Girls Club were selected as a reward for being on their best behavior and having great attendance this summer.
KIMT
First sentence given for psychedelic mushrooms in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One-half of an accused mushroom dealing duo has been sentenced. Austin Allen Dahl, 24 of Rochester, was ordered Tuesday to spend five years of supervised probation and either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service. Dahl and Kailyn Manee Felker, 24...
KIMT
Pups put behind bars for a good cause; Can Do Canines Prison Puppy Program begins
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some puppies are now behind bars in Rochester as inmates at Federal Medical Center receive their new roommates!. It's all part of the Can Do Canine Prison Puppy Program that changes the life of the puppies while allowing inmates to care for, train and give back to their community.
KIMT
Walmart Donated to VFW Warfighter Advance Program
A Walmart community grant is working to assist the VFW Warfighter Advance Committee in its efforts to support veterans struggling with PTSD. Rochester Walmart presents $1,000 grant to VFW's suicide prevention program. A Walmart Community Grant is working to assist the VFW Warfighter Advance Committee in their effort to support...
KIMT
Mayo Clinic Children's Center receives check from 'Kid's Cup'
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic Children's Center received a more than $80,000 check from the 'Kid's Cup' on Tuesday. Each year 'Kid's Cup' in Rochester has a golf tournament fundraiser to help make the hospital stays of children and their families more comfortable at Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Children's Center.
KIMT
Deadly rabbit disease detected in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed in the state of Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the case is in Story County and the affected rabbits had not recently traveled to any exhibitions or fairs.
KIMT
More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota
CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
KIMT
California man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – A California man receives a deferred judgment after getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Davon James Conley, 28 of Riverside, CA, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and given a civil penalty of $1,025. Conley was arrested on November 7,...
KIMT
Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota
EMILY, Minn. (AP) — A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff officials. Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a...
KIMT
Man accused of following woman to her Rochester home is pleading not guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of following a young woman and entering her home before being scared off is pleading not guilty. Martin William Danielson, 31 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree burglary and harassment. He was arrested on June 23. Rochester police say a 19-year-old woman at...
KIMT
Income limits for SNAP benefits to increase on Sep. 1
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Human Services said its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps, will have a new income limit starting on Sep. 1. The income threshold for SNAP benefits will be increased to 200% above the federal poverty line. SNAP benefits currently has an...
KIMT
Arraignment set for man accused of heinous north Iowa murder
OSAGE, Iowa – An arraignment hearing is scheduled in a Mitchell County murder case. Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury. He is due to be arraigned in Mitchell County Court on September 6. An arraignment hearing is usually...
KIMT
Minnesota's childhood vaccination rates lower than previous years
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows a decrease in childhood vaccination rates since 2019. The states' overall vaccination rate in 2019 was 69.2% and jumped to 69.6% in 2020, before dropping to 63.1% in 2021. Mayo Clinic's Medical Director for the Primary Care Immunization Program Dr....
KIMT
Child vaccination rates drop
Data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows childhood vaccination rates for kids up to two years old have declined in the past few years. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with Mayo Clinic about the data and why they believe the rates have been dropping.
KIMT
2 arrested after multi-county pursuit in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A multi-county pursuit following a burglary call early Saturday resulted in the arrest of two men after they were found hiding in a field. It began at 1:47 a.m. when two men were seen burglarizing an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Pl. NW.
KIMT
Woman, 41, injured after being struck in crosswalk in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 41-year-old Rochester woman was injured Monday morning when she was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk. Police said it happened at 7:31 a.m. on 2nd St. SW. when a vehicle made a left turn and hit the woman. The woman suffered injuries to her lower...
KIMT
Bridge over I-90 south of Eyota to close Monday for three-week repair project
EYOTA, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says a three-week repair project starts Monday on the Highway 42 bridge over Interstate 90 south of Eyota. A detour will be in place while work is done on the bridge’s steel and rubber expansion joints. Detours of the bridge will utilize the next highway exit. They are as follows:
