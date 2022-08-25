New law makes it illegal to handle, brandish guns on City of South Fulton property

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — The City of South Fulton has passed a new ordinance that makes it illegal to handle or pull out a gun on city property and at city parks, according to a news release.

The ordinance prohibits anyone at a city location or building from drawing a weapon “in an excited or boisterous manner or in any manner calculated to cause a breach of the peace.” It also prevents the brandishing or drawing of a weapon while threatening another person.

The ordinance does not apply to cases of self-defense, according to the release.

“Our parks should be safe havens for children and families to enjoy themselves, not places where people have to be in fear of gun violence,” said District 3 Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis, a sponsor of the legislation.

Also sponsoring the bill are District 2 Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs and District 6 Councilwoman Natasha Williams, according to the release.

“We seek to take back our parks and prevent senseless acts of violence like the one in April by stopping people from handling weapons in any manner while on city property,” Gumbs said.

“To ensure safety, we must start with before a weapon even comes into play,” Williams added. “Hopefully, we can encourage people to think twice before using a weapon in a dispute. Violence solves nothing.”

The ordinance also bans weapons in government buildings and city council meetings. Finally, it makes it legal for anyone under 18 from carrying a handgun in the area.

