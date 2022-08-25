Read full article on original website
‘The Patient’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Hulu’s Serial Killer Drama?
At first, FX’s new drama “The Patient” is by and large a two-hander centered on psychologist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) and the serial-killing patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who abducts him in a desperate attempt to stop himself from murdering again. But as the taut thriller series unfolds, it also expands, introducing a handful of key players beyond the walls of Alan’s prison/Sam’s basement, be it through memory, imagination, or Sam’s constantly tense trips back to the outside world.
Megan Thee Stallion Cast in ‘She-Hulk’
Another Hot Girl is joining Tatiana Maslany in Marvel’s “She-Hulk”: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been cast in the latest MCU project in a cameo role. The news was first reported by The Cut, which profiled the H-Town lyricist for her latest album, “Traumazine.” Of the part and her forays into acting, she said, “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer,” adding that she looks up to Queen Latifah and Ice Cube’s paths toward Hollywood.
Netflix Executive Tendo Nagenda to Exit as Streamer Restructures Film Unit
One of Netflix’s top film executives, Tendo Nagenda, is exiting the streamer on Sept. 1, TheWrap has learned. Nagenda, who has been with Netflix since 2018 and reported directly to Global Head of Film Scott Stuber, led some of the decisions around Netflix’s bigger budget, four-quadrant titles, including “Extraction,” this summer’s “The Gray Man” and the upcoming “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Nagenda was offered the opportunity to remain with the streamer in a producing role but opted to pursue other opportunities.
Ben Kingsley to Reprise Role of Trevor Slattery in Marvel’s Wonder Man Show
Ben Kingsley is set to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in Marvel’s upcoming Wonder Man series on Disney+, according to multiple reports. The character last appeared in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”. Reps for Marvel Studios and Disney+ did not immediately respond to request...
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ Star, Dies at 32
Charlbi Dean, the star of this year’s Palme d’Or winner at Cannes “Triangle of Sadness” and whom appeared in The CW series “Black Lightning,” has died, TheWrap has confirmed. The actress was 32. Dean died Monday in New York City following a sudden and...
William Reynolds, Star of 1960s-70s TV Series ‘The F.B.I.’, Dies at 90
William Reynolds, an actor best known for 6 seasons starring on the TV series “The F.B.I.,” who later became a successful businessman, has died following a short illness. He was 90. Reynolds portrayed F.B.I. agent Tom Colby on the hit ABC series from 1967 to 1973, joining in...
‘The Goldbergs’ Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Character Following His Exit After HR Investigation
ABC’s “The Goldbergs” will kill off Jeff Garlin’s character Murray, the patriarch of the family, upon its Season 10 return on Sept. 21. The former sitcom star exited the series in December 2021 following the results of an HR investigation into unspecified on-set behavior. Co-showrunners Alex...
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Review: Prime Video’s Stunningly Epic Series Is Awe-Inspiring
Fans of Peter Jackson’s cinematic adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” should be pleased with Amazon’s prequel series “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.” Based on the appendices of the original trilogy, the series expands upon the original text to answer some of the crucial queries proposed by Tolkein. Questions like: what cost does war have on the young lives supplied to fight it? At what point is the individual greater than the community? How does one preserve their legacy? These eternal haunting questions search for answers amongst the resplendent beauty of New Zealand’s vast terrain, charming new characters and frightening paths to a country divided and at war.
‘The Rocketeer': How Disney Animators Brought a Nazi Nightmare to Life in 1991 Film
There’s a scene in “The Rocketeer,” Disney’s big budget would-be blockbuster from the summer of 1991, that ranks among the most profoundly strange and transfixing moments in the studio’s storied history. The scene, which takes place in 1938, unfolds right before the movie’s big, fiery...
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Milly Alcock on Her Journey to the HBO Hit
HBO’s long-awaited “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” premiered to a huge audience last Sunday, courting nearly 10 million viewers on premiere night, and making actress Milly Alcock, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, not one, but two of the top Google trending topics related to the show.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Ratings Rise 2% to 10.2 Million
Even more viewers than Week 1 tuned in for the second episode of HBO’s “House of the Dragon” Sunday night, proving the premium cabler has a certified hit on its hands. More than 10.2 million viewers tuned in, representing a 2% uptick over the week before in domestic Sunday night viewing across linear telecasts and HBO Max, based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data. Growing an audience week-over-week is tough to do in television these days; even the second episode of “Game of Thrones'” final season in 2019 dropped nearly 13% in Sunday night viewership from the first episode.
‘Echoes’ Leads Netflix Top 10 in Second Week Since Premiere
The twisty limited series “Echoes,” starring Michelle Monaghan opposite herself as identical twins, led the Netflix Top 10 in the second week following its premiere Aug. 19. The series was followed by Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” and Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever,” the latter of which just premiered its third season.
Inside Amazon Prime’s Billion-Dollar ‘Big Swing’ With ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel
Driven by founder and chairman Jeff Bezos’ desire to stake a claim in the streaming wars, Prime Video is betting large on ”The Rings of Power“. On a picturesque evening in Culver City, California, as the sun began to set and temperatures settled on the perfect side of warm, the cast of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” stepped through golden framed archways and a small forest of wondrous ancient-looking trees of amber for the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s big-budget gamble in the fantasy drama world.
How to Watch the 2022 VMAs: Are the MTV Awards Streaming?
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are here. This awards show has seen its fair share of shocking moments in the past, and this year’s ceremony will see Nicki Minaj receive the Video Vanguard Award live for the first time since 2018. Live from Prudential Center, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow,...
‘Euphoria’ Star Barbie Ferreira Joins Ariana DeBose in Thriller ‘House of Spoils’
“Euphoria” star Barbie Ferreira is set to join Ariana DeBose in the cast of “House of Spoils,” a psychological thriller from Amazon Studios and Blumhouse. Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy (“Blow the Man Down”) will direct the feature film based on their own script and original idea.
‘The Patient’ Review: FX’s Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Serial Killer Drama Cuts Deep
Depressed therapist meets obsessed patient with homicidal tendencies. What could go wrong?. That’s the device in the new limited series “The Patient,” from “The Americans” showrunners Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg with Chris Long as the series director. Over ten short episodes, widower Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carrell) treats high functioning serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) in his Los Angeles office. The tension escalates when Sam abducts Strauss, taking the good doctor home for intensive daily therapy – and shackling the shrink to the bed.
Netflix Taps Former Snapchat Execs Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor to Lead Ad Venture
Netflix has tapped a pair of former Snapchat executives to lead its new ad venture. The streamer hired Snap’s chief business officer Jeremi Gorman and VP of sales Peter Naylor to oversee global advertising, a spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap. Both will start in September. Gorman has been with Snap...
Jennifer Connelly Joins Apple’s ‘Dark Matter’ With Joel Edgerton Co-Starring and Executive Producing
Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Connelly will star in the highly anticipated Apple Original series adaption of “Dark Matter,” the streamer said Monday. Joel Edgerton will star in and executive produce the sci-fi limited series set for nine episodes that will be produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television. The story is based on the blockbuster book by Blake Crouch. The show will also be written by Crouch, and he will serve as showrunner.
Naveen Andrews Joins ‘The Cleaning Lady’ as Series Regular
Emmy-nominated actor Naveen Andrews (“The Dropout”) has joined “The Cleaning Lady” as a series regular ahead of its second season premiere on Fox on Sept. 19. Andrews will play Robert Kamdar, Nadia’s (Eva De Dominici) charismatic ex-lover, who is intent on driving a wedge between her and Arman (Adan Canto). Standing to lose everything, Arman has to fight to keep his world — and his dignity — intact as he attempts to rebuild his life.
‘The Patient’ Co-Creators Explain Those Serial Killer Quirks and the ‘Spark’ Between Stars Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson
Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of Episodes 1 and 2 of “The Patient.”. FX’s “The Patient,” from “The Americans” executive producers Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, immediately paints a picture of a disturbed serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson) with — if not the willpower to curb his murderous tendencies — the self-awareness that he should at least get some help. And despite the terrifying predicament that kidnapped therapist Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) finds himself in, the psychothriller manages to elicit laughs from the audience; namely, at the murderer’s expense, for things like his penchant for Dunkin’ coffee and his “not unrelated” need to pee for tens of seconds on end.
