CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Chesterfield Monday evening. On Aug. 29, just before 8 p.m., police were called to the 7300 block of Hancock Towns Lane on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found an adult man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CHESTERFIELD, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO