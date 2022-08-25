Read full article on original website
NBC12
Petersburg police investigate shooting
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday. Officers said the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road. Police said they are not looking for any suspects in the shooting incident. The investigation continues. The police did not release any additional information.
NBC12
19-year-old charged with DUI, other charges in multi-vehicle crash
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A suspected intoxicated driver faces a plethora of charges after causing an accident involving multiple vehicles in Stafford County. On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 5:45 p.m., a Stafford County deputy responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road. According to a witness interviewed...
NBC12
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Chesterfield Monday evening. On Aug. 29, just before 8 p.m., police were called to the 7300 block of Hancock Towns Lane on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found an adult man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
NBC12
VCU Police ask for public’s help identifying man responsible for injuring student in assault
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify one person suspected of an aggravated assault that resulted in a VCU student getting seriously injured near Switch Pop-Up Bar. On Aug. 19 at 1:01 a.m., officers responded to the 00...
NBC12
Chesterfield man arrested after barricade situation in Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man is behind bars tonight after a barricade situation in Fredericksburg. Police got a tip that 44-year-old Roy Curtis White, who was wanted out of Chesterfield and Hanover County, was at a home on Preserve Lane. Patrol officers went to the home, saw White...
NBC12
Richmond Police Chief apologizes for confusion, anxiety over alleged mass shooting plot target
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is more fallout from an alleged mass shooting planned for the Fourth of July in Richmond. Now, the city’s police chief is apologizing, through a statement, for any confusion or anxiety caused by his naming Dogwood Dell as the location. “We try to help...
NBC12
Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way crash in Richmond over the weekend. Troopers were called around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 27 to the 1300 block of Cary Street for a three-vehicle crash. Police said a 2019 Harley Davison 114 motorcycle was...
NBC12
Henrico County slowing down limits for one hundred roads
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders are asking drivers to pump the brakes on the roads. The county is reducing speeding limits for over one hundred roads within the next year to help keep everyone safe. “Be aware. You’ll see maybe some of the orange flags, some signs that...
NBC12
Former Chesterfield student now teaching at his elementary school
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Welton Williams III is a former Chesterfield County student who’s now giving back to the school district that helped to shape him. Welton is a first-year teacher at Bensley Elementary School and is already making an impact on the students. “I can’t think of a...
NBC12
Hazmat called to crash with pesticide leak in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Hazmat crews were called to a crash involving the leak of pesticides in Chesterfield Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of South Arch Road between Redbridge Road and Castleburg Drive. The area was closed for an extended period of time but has reopened. Officials...
NBC12
Richmond sees ‘significant uptick in graffiti’ since 2020, offers free cleaning
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond is dealing with a rise in graffiti. It’s littering many streets and sidewalks. Officials say this trend spans from the southside to the Fan. This week on Bainbridge Street, several murals have been vandalized with black spray paint. “There’s been a...
NBC12
Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to open two locations in Chesterfield County this fall. The first location will open up in late fall in Chester at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway, followed by another opening at 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. In preparations for the...
NBC12
Mechanicsville principal hopes to have update on football suspension by Friday
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Mechanicsville High School’s principal is providing an update on the investigation into hazing allegations within its football program. The team’s season was suspended last week after a tip to the sheriff’s office about upperclassmen allegedly assaulting other players. In a note to families...
NBC12
Fire tears through roof of Richmond home
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews put out a fire in the attic of a Richmond home on Sunday. Emergency crews responded to the 2200 block of Edwards Avenue for a house fire on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officials say it took teams about 20 minutes to put the blaze out.
NBC12
Hanover School Board passes transgender bathroom, locker room policy
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - In a 5-2 vote, the Hanover County School Board passed the transgender bathroom and locker room policy for students Tuesday evening. Before the meeting even started, dozens were gathered outside the school board building, hoping to give one last message to the board before a vote was taken.
NBC12
GRTC pilot program looks to extend Chesterfield routes
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is in the early phases of launching a new pilot program that would extend its 1A bus route for about 5 miles down Midlothian Turnpike towards Chesterfield County’s east end. The idea is to expand the bus route, which currently stops at the Kroger...
NBC12
One hospitalized in electrical fire in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An electrical fire out of Richmond has sent one person to the hospital. On Sunday, Aug. 28, around 1:35 p.m., the Richmond Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Akron Street for the report of an electrical fire. When they arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the house.
NBC12
Multiple lanes closed after crash on I-95 in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes are blocked after a crash on I-95 in Richmond Tuesday morning. The crash happened at mile marker 75 near 7th street and the I-64 east ramp. VDOT says the north center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed, and that backups are 3.5...
NBC12
Henrico students return to classes Monday
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - It was all hands on deck to get Henrico County students back into the classroom Monday. School officials say they’re dealing with a few challenges, including staffing shortages, but remain optimistic heading into the new school year. “It’s going to be a fantastic first day...
NBC12
All lanes open after crash on I-95 in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes have reopened following a crash on I-95 north in Richmond Tuesday morning. The crash happened at mile marker 75 near 7th street and the I-64 east ramp. VDOT says backups are 4.5 miles long, and to use alternate routes to get around the area.
