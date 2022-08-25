Read full article on original website
Poliquin speaks at Rotary Club of Bangor’s speaker series
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Rotary Club of Bangor continued its weekly speaker series with gubernatorial and U.S. Congressional candidates Tuesday. Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin spoke to the group at Husson University. He outlined what he said are some of the biggest problems the United States is facing such as...
Efficiency Maine launches new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - Efficiency Maine has launched a new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents to make town upgrades. That announcement was made in Norridgewock on Tuesday. The grant will rely on a portion of the $50 million in federal funds allocated to accelerate weatherization...
Former Skowhegan chamber of commerce director indicted for theft
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The former executive director of the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce has been indicted after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from the chamber and Somerset County Hospice Volunteers. Jason Gayne, 36, of Athens is charged with four counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count...
UMaine Lab solving environmental problems
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s Cooperative Extension Diagnostic and Research Laboratory serves as a central hub for environmental research on a number of Pine Tree State issues. We stopped by for Governor Mills’ tour of the facility, and found out more about their mission. A...
Notice of Violation issued to Morrill Worcester regarding Flagpole View Cabins
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The developers of a mega complex in Washington County are being accused by state regulators of building without obtaining necessary permits. Morrill Worcester, the founder of Wreaths Across America, unveiled plans in March for the creation of Flagpole of Freedom Park in Columbia Falls. It...
Madison Residents approve an affordable workforce housing unit
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Residents at a town meeting in Madison Monday night approved the sale of town property for an affordable workforce housing unit with 80% of those present voting yes. Sam Hight and his partners want to construct four buildings with a total of 36 units on a...
Bangor school system looking for education technicians
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Staffing is an issue for many different industries right now, including education. The Bangor School system has a number of openings available even as the school year begins Thursday. While the school has no openings for teachers, about a couple dozen are open for Ed techs.
The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
Acadia horse drawn carriage tours now more wheelchair accessible
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Horse drawn carriage tours on Acadia National Parks’ historic carriage roads have been made more easily accessible for people who use wheelchairs. Friends of Acadia has purchased a carriage for use at Wild Wood Stables that has a ramp in the back and can comfortably fit other friends and family in the carriage as well.
Missing Graham Lacher’s family offering reward for information
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three months since 38-year-old Graham Lacher walked away from Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center. With no confirmed sightings of him, his family is now is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a successful reunion with him. Earlier this month a...
Safety and student involvement are top priorities of Bangor High School’s new school year
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor High School is getting ready to begin their school year this Thursday. While students have been away, the school has taken some extra security measures such as having a company thoroughly inspect the locks on doors in the school. They’ve also implemented a double entry...
Two men killed in Carmel crash Monday
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Two people were killed during a crash in Carmel Monday night. The Penobscot Sheriff’s Office say they responded to reports of a crash along Route 69 around 9. On arrival, the male driver and a male occupant were both found deceased. Officials believe speeding was...
More than 50 students at Thomas College are starting their college experience early
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - More than 50 students at Thomas College are starting their college experience early. It’s through the school’s early start program that allows students to come on campus eleven days before the start of the fall semester. During this time, students are participating in activities...
Rockland police charge 4 in connection with a graffiti vandalism spree
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland Police say they have charged four people, including two juveniles, in connection with a graffiti vandalism spree earlier this month. Police say they had a least five complaints of property tagged with graffiti that included racist and vulgar language. According to Village Soup, the two...
Licensed psychologist offers advice for back-to-school anxiety in students
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As kids and families prepare to head back to school this week, the change in routine can sometimes be met with heightened anxiety. “Anytime you make a change in your life, some anxiety is normal,” said Dr. David Prescott, a licensed psychologist in the Bangor area.
The Scone Goddess and Sheba’s Wicked Kitchen took center stage on Monday during our Food Truck Week
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WABI continues to feature food trucks from around the state for the rest of week. The Scone Goddess and Sheba’s Wicked Kitchen occupied center stage on Monday during our TV5 Morning News. Viewers were treated to complete recipes from start to finish on different dishes...
Black Bear football coming into season with strong wide receiver and special teams corps
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears are back in action this weekend with a season opener that sees them traveling to the University of New Mexico to kick off with the Lobos on Saturday at 8 p.m. on the Mountain West Network. Every season brings a cast of...
