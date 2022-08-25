REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence.

According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon.

Police reports say officers confirmed three deep cuts along the teenager’s waistline.

The young man reported that Harvey was angry with him for being in the bathroom to shower.

It was reported that Harvey denied the assault, but officers said she was not making sense while being questioned.

The 18-year-old lives with his father and Harvey in a South Abilene apartment. He reportedly did not want to press charges on her, but was fearful that he’d be harmed again.

To prevent further acts of violence, APD arrested Amber Harvey on charges of Class A Assault – Family Violence. She was taken to the Taylor County Jail without incident.

Harvey was also arrested in November of 2015 on similar events, also in Abilene.

