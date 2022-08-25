ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son

By Karley Cross
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4kIO_0hVVzkxp00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence.

According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon.

Crime Reports: Abilene man violates protective order just after being released from jail, attempts to crawl through victim’s bedroom window

Police reports say officers confirmed three deep cuts along the teenager’s waistline.

The young man reported that Harvey was angry with him for being in the bathroom to shower.

It was reported that Harvey denied the assault, but officers said she was not making sense while being questioned.

The 18-year-old lives with his father and Harvey in a South Abilene apartment. He reportedly did not want to press charges on her, but was fearful that he’d be harmed again.

‘Substantial amount’ of marijuana, cocaine & more found in home of Abilene 20-year-old

To prevent further acts of violence, APD arrested Amber Harvey on charges of Class A Assault – Family Violence. She was taken to the Taylor County Jail without incident.

Harvey was also arrested in November of 2015 on similar events, also in Abilene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for ‘swinging knives’ while fighting with La Quinta housekeepers, Public Intoxication

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3200 block of Russell Avenue – Theft of PropertyA victim reported the theft of a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial: Suspect’s phone pings around victim’s property while on vacation 2 weeks before crime, strange internet searches highlighted in court

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The afternoon session of day five in the trial for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo was largely dedicated to data, which showed the suspect was at various places around Niblo’s home while he was on vacation two weeks prior to the crime, and strange internet searches that were […]
ABILENE, TX
102.5 The Bone

Police arrest suspect accused of breaking into shelter, freeing dogs

ABILENE, Texas — A man is facing theft and animal cruelty charges after he allegedly broke into a Texas animal shelter and released many of the dogs inside. The Abilene Police Department said in a news release that George Paul Jones, 38, was arrested for the break-in at Abilene/Taylor County Animal Services. Officers said Jones climbed the fence around the building and broke in through the building’s roof before opening many of the cages on the canine side of the building, freeing many of the 150 dogs.
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Suspect wanted for Shooting a Sweetwater Man in the Head Has Been Arrested in Odessa

SWEETWATER – A Sweetwater man wanted for an attempted capital murder was arrested in the Permian Basin last Wednesday. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, 26-year-old Joshua Coronado was arrested by the Odessa Police Department on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant issued by the Sweetwater Police Department. The warrant was issued after an Attempted Capital Murder that occurred in July of 2022. On July 16, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., a female subject entered the lobby of the Sweetwater Police Department and stated Coronado had…
SWEETWATER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for assaulting elderly father, interfering with his call to 9-1-1 for help

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 900 block of South 25th Street – Burglary of BuildingThe Abilene Animal Services building was […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Scratches#Acts Of Violence#Violent Crime#Ktab#Nexstar Media Inc
BigCountryHomepage

NEW DETAILS: Abilene Animal Services burglary suspect steals shelter van, leaves wallet with ID in vehicle

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Friday morning investigation into a burglary at the Abilene Animal Services building resulted in the release of multiple dogs, harming several and killing one. The suspect, George Jones, 38, of Abilene was arrested that afternoon. Through weekend police reports, it was discovered that officers were able to locate the culprit […]
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Abilene Police Need Your Help to Find These Wanted People

Do You recognize any of these people in the photographs below? If you do, you can make up to $1,000 cash. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been arresting criminals with your help since 1981 (as you'll see in the video below). Crime Stoppers' mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man wakes sister & her boyfriend by swinging bat, resists arrest

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2700 block of Roberts Street – Family Violence AssaultA 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Fiery Head-On Crash Kills Two Teens in the Big Country

ROBY, TX – Two teenagers from Snyder were killed in a fiery crash outside of Roby on Saturday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Aug. 27 at around 6:06 a.m., troopers with the DPS were dispatched to US Highway 180, about 7.6 miles west of Roby, for the report of a major crash. When the troopers arrived they discovered a 2021 Nissan Sentra and a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV that had crash in the middle of the roadway and had caught on fire. The trooper's report confirmed that both vehicles completely burned in the crash. There were two occupants in the Sentra. Through…
ROBY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ktxs.com

Abilene police ask for help finding missing woman

ABILENE, Texas (KTXS) — The Abilene Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. According to police, Dominique Davis,29, was last seen Saturday in the vicinity of Amy Lynn Avenue and Old Anson Road. Davis is described as a black female, 5'7", 206 lbs., with black hair...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial: Day 4 reveals suspect’s phone off during murder, pings near victim’s family warehouse when turned on

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Two Abilene police detectives who investigated the murder of Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo testified during Day four of the trial, revealing the suspect’s phone was off during the murder, then pinged at a suspicious location when it was turned on, and the wife of the suspect was not cooperative with […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man violates protective order just after being released from jail, attempts to crawl through victim’s bedroom window

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1900 block of South 15th Street – Family Violence AssaultA woman reported that her husband […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial day 3 wrap: Family, finance & a missing house key

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Day three of the Murder trial of well-known Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo, closed out Thursday. Luke Sweetser, Niblo’s brother-in-law is accused of killing Niblo in his home in December 2016. Latest out of trial: Thursday’s trial consisted mainly of testimony from family. Witnesses took the stand as follows: Chris Tucker […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy