'Ask CTA' program kicks off at Chicago rail and bus stations, seeking rider feedback
CHICAGO - Chicagoans are getting the chance to tell the CTA what they want to see change to make buses and trains safer for riders across the city. The transit agency launched its "Ask CTA" program Tuesday morning, allowing the public to meet and provide input directly to CTA managers on areas that need improvement.
Man crashes car outside Chicago police station in North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A man crashed his car into the parking lot gate outside of the Chicago police 10th District Station in North Lawndale late Tuesday. The 35-year-old driver was headed south on Homan Avenue when he thought he was being chased by someone in a gray sedan. The man attempted...
Dixmoor schools reopen following multiple water main breaks
DIXMOOR, Ill. - Students at two Dixmoor schools will return to class Wednesday following a closure due to water main breaks. Dixmoor's Martin Luther King Elementary and Rose Parks Middle School have been closed since Monday morning for water main repairs. Four water mains broke over the weekend, another on...
Woman visiting Chicago killed day before birthday by speeding Corvette
A woman visiting Chicago with her boyfriend was killed when a speeding Corvette careened into her while "showing off" with another Corvette and cutting through traffic, according to police and witnesses.
Dixmoor experiences 10 water main breaks in 4 days
In Dixmoor, the leaks just keep popping up. There were five new water main breaks in the south suburb Tuesday, bringing the total number of breaks to 10 in just four days. The affected areas are under a boil order.
Chicago police warn community about robberies on West Side, urge safety
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating two robberies that happened on Chicago's West Side in mid-August. In each of the incidents, four men driving a black Chevy Blazer with Illinois temporary tags were involved. The first robbery was in the Humboldt Park neighborhood in the 800 block of North Kedzie...
Man shot in face on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Tuesday night. Around 7:21 p.m., police say the 29-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 8800 block of S. Princeton Avenue when gunfire rang out. The victim was struck in the face and transported to the...
Chicago Mother, daughter attacked by mob outside CTA station
A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon.
Robbins man gets 10 years for trafficking guns and 'switch' devices in Chicago area
ROBBINS, Ill. - A Robbins man who pleaded guilty in June to trafficking handguns across the Chicago area has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Leonard D. Johnson was also accused of dealing "switch" devices — also known as "Glock switches" — which convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns.
Two people shot on same block in Chicago, just 13 hours apart
CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the same block in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday, just 13 hours apart. Chicago police said that a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck around 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Superior Street. He died.
Illinois health officials report first human death of West Nile virus in 2022
The person, who was in their late 70s living in Cook County, became ill at the start of August and subsequently died, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.
5-year-old boy shot in head in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, hospitalized in critical condition
CHICAGO - A little boy was hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday after he was shot in the head in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Chicago police said the boy, 5, was in a car on North Paulina near Howard around 5 p.m. when someone in another car opened fire. A...
Chicago families unite to call attention to missing family members
CHICAGO - Two Chicago families are coming together to call attention to missing family members. James Jackson, 69, was last seen in Calumet Park on August 8. Keyvontay Williams, 28, was last seen at the Harrahs Casino in Joliet. Ald. David Moore spoke with the families at a press conference...
Man robbed, stabbed on CTA Red Line platform in the Loop: Chicago police
CHICAGO - UPDATE: CTA SAYS THERE'S NO SIGN OF THIS ATTACK ON SURVEILLANCE VIDEO. A 44-year-old man was attacked on a CTA Red Line platform on State Street in the Loop early Sunday morning. About 2:30 a.m., Chicago police say the victim was approached by four men. One of the...
Speeding Corvette was ‘showing off’ with another Corvette before fatally striking woman, witness says
CHICAGO - Shawman Meireis was visiting Chicago with her boyfriend, on her way to a late dinner, when two Corvettes came racing toward her on Cicero Avenue near Midway Airport. They were cutting off each other and weaving through traffic until one of them hit a car and careened into Meireis as she crossed the street early Sunday, according to police and witnesses.
Tavern on Rush to close at end of 2022
After 25 years at the corner of Rush and Bellevue, Tavern on Rush will close at the end of 2022, the restaurant announced Thursday.
Authorities search for man wanted in Aurora bank robbery
AURORA, Ill. - The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Aurora Tuesday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., authorities responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located in the 2300 block of West Indiana Trail. The offender is described as a tall Black...
Man charged with shooting into Humboldt Park restaurant, killing man
CHICAGO - A man is accused of shooting into a Humboldt Park restaurant where his ex-girlfriend worked, fatally striking a patron sitting at the bar Friday night. Police said Charlie Moreno, 41, fired shots through the front window of Curramba Colombian Restaurant Bar, 2701 W. Division St., around 9:20 p.m. Friday, police said.
Two people killed in shooting in South Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two people were shot dead in the city's South Chicago neighborhood on Saturday. The victims were both found with gunshot wounds, lying on South Paxton Avenue near 83rd, around 3:15 p.m. The victims were two men: one was 32-years-old, and the age of the...
Longtime Ald. Tom Tunney announces retirement from City Council
Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) announced he will be retiring from his position on the Chicago City Council at the end of his term next May.
