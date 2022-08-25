Read full article on original website
Gabrielle Winn
5d ago
But part of the condition of his reinstatement is that they won't be allowing him to work with any of the police dogs or in the K9 Division!!
Reply(3)
17
Vera Greene
5d ago
I guess the Arbitrator would not have felt so generous if it was his or her daughter who received that video.
Reply(1)
36
Leon Eaton
5d ago
he should send it to his mother or grandma or his daughter.or his granddaughter.creep
Reply
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Group of Men Attack and Shoot Man After Dinner at Philadelphia Restaurant
Philadelphia, PA- the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on August...
Philadelphia Rite Aid robbed at gunpoint
Philadelphia, PA- Philadelphia Rite Aid was robbed at gunpoint by two black males who entered...
Trenton Officers Arrested In Motel Incident: Report
A Mercer County sheriff’s officer and a Trenton detective were charged with assault after a physical altercation at a motel in Burlington County, NJ.com reports. A Pennsylvania man was also charged with simple assault following the Saturday, Aug. 20 fight at the Route 206 Best Western motel in Bordentown Township, the outlet reports citing police.
fox29.com
1 suspect wanted, 1 arrested for murder of Philadelphia man in Atlantic City, officials say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - A suspect is still on the loose after a man was shot to death in Atlantic City last week, according to the prosecutor's office. Officials say 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy, of Philadelphia, was killed during a shooting on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Thursday. Two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Philadelphia
Man Found Guilty in 2020 Murder of Trans Woman Mia Green in Philadelphia
A Philadelphia jury on Monday found a man guilty of killing a transgender woman whom police found shot in the neck in the passenger seat after pulling over her killer’s car in 2020. Abdullah El-Amin, 40, was found guilty of third-degree murder and possession of an instrument of crime...
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Philadelphia Police Department is short 1,300 officers. Here’s why the situation is about to get worse
The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that’s all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800 officers and civilian employees have set retirement dates within the next four years by enrolling in the city’s deferred pension program.
CBS News
2 men charged in fatal shooting of Philadelphia man, police say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for one of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man last week in Atlantic City. Police say 32-year-old Aaron Callahan and 47-year-old Kenneth Creek were charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Aug. 25.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mia Green’s killer convicted of third-degree murder
A man accused of killing a transgender woman in Philadelphia two years ago has been convicted of third-degree murder. Abdullah El-Amin was found guilty of shooting Tracy “Mia” Green, 29, several times. The killing of Green is part of an alarming rise in violence against transgender people. The...
delawarevalleynews.com
Bensalem Heroin Dealer Convicted In Federal Court
PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Matt “Mack” Jones, 39, of Bensalem, PA, was convicted at trial of multiple narcotics offenses including distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin. In January 2018, New Jersey State Police, the Philadelphia DEA, New Jersey (Camden)...
Barbershop owner where 4-year-old boy was shot in Olney urging gunman to turn himself in
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The owner of the Philadelphia barbershop where a 4-year-old boy was shot in the city's Olney section Sunday is urging the gunman to turn himself in. It happened on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue just after 5 p.m. Sunday.Police revealed Monday that a gunman walked into the barbershop not to get a haircut but to confront a man he had a beef with. That's when their argument turned violent and a 4-year-old was hit in the crossfire. Police say the boy was sitting in a barber's chair, waiting for his father to pay for his haircut...
Duo Rummaging Through MontCo Cars Busted With Pot: Police
Two people caught rummaging through vehicles in Montgomery County were also busted with marijuana, authorities said. Officers were on patrol in the 3900 block of Shelley Drive when they saw two people with flashlights near the driveway of a home around 4:05 a.m. on July 1m, Lower Moreland police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 police officers charged with assault following scuffle at hotel
A Trenton police officer and Mercer County sheriff’s officer each face a simple assault charge following a fight with another person at a Bordentown Township motel last weekend, officials say. Tara Dzurkoc, a Trenton detective, and sheriff’s officer Matt Sickler, were involved in an Aug. 20 incident with a...
Man allegedly strangles woman in North Wildwood road rage attack
A Bucks County man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and strangling a woman during a road rage incident in North Wildwood, New Jersey according to officers.
fox29.com
Video: Suspects caught on camera robbing North Philadelphia Rite Aid at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Rite Aid in North Philadelphia. Police say the robbery occurred on Thursday, August 25 at 6:46 p.m. at the Rite Aid located on W Dauphin Street. Officers with the 22nd District responded and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Stabbing suspect, believed to be in Florida, lured father out of house with request for money, police say
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A man ambushed his father outside of his home and stabbed him multiple times, authorities say. Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino, who had been living in Florida, had been bombarding his father with phone calls and asking for money leading up to the Saturday night stabbing, according to police paperwork.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI agent accidentally shoots self in leg at federal building in Center City
An FBI agent accidentally discharged his weapon and shot himself in the leg Monday morning, sources told KYW Newsradio. It happened at the federal building on Seventh Street in Center City.
Double shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 2 men injured: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia left a man in critical condition. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on North Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue. A 27-year-old man showed up at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and was placed in stabled condition. A 31-year-old man arrived at Temple University with a gunshot wound to the left foot. Police officers investigating the scene say they found nine shell casings likely from a semi-automatic weapon. Police do not have a description of the person responsible for the shooting.
fox29.com
Officials: Teen handcuffed by possible police impersonator during traffic stop in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Reports of a police impersonator in Chester County have prompted an investigation, and now law enforcement are asking for the public's help. A 17-year-old boy told police he was pulled over by a black Ford Taurus on Route 340 in Caln Township Thursday morning. He says...
Memorials to be held for pregnant Montco teacher killed in crash
Authorities in Hatfield are reminding residents to expect traffic delays around Lansdale Presbyterian Church this week, where services for a 31-year-old pregnant woman who was killed in a crash last week in Montgomery County will be held.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 43