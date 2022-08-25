‘Not fair’: Mother feels left out after many Americans forgiven for federal student loans

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There have been mixed reactions the day after President Joe Biden announced student loan relief for millions of borrowers.

It allows up to $10,000 for some borrowers and $20,000 for those with Pell grants.

The White House said the move will help lower- and middle-income Americans, which some Republicans argue that it helps people with educational advantages.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was at Gaston College Thursday night, where some people off-campus said they are feeling left out.

The people Lemon spoke with are not necessarily upset that borrowers are getting help, but they say they are in dire need themselves and feel left out.

Erica Carranzo lost her home because of the rent crisis and now lives in her car.

“It’s not right,” she said. “It’s not fair,” Carranzo said.

Carranzo said she spends several nights a week sleeping in her car after losing her home several months ago due to skyrocketing rent.

Her four children live with her sister in a small, packed house and on nights when there is no room, Carranzo sleeps in a Kia.

“I feel like such a failure right now because I can’t put a roof over their head,” she said.

Carranzo said if anyone needs federal forgiveness, it’s people like her who were priced out of their homes.

The White House announced 43 million people with student loans could get at least $10,000 in loan forgiveness.

Carranzo said that $10,000 would literally get her off the streets.

“I would put a down payment on a house for me and my children. I wouldn’t have to worry,” she said.

Carranzo hopes someday her children can go to college and get that type of support, but what they need now is help getting back into a home of their own.

She hopes there’s a federal round of help for that coming next.

Kelly Hampton, a bartender, has two daughters; one attends Gaston College and said they will not benefit from the loan forgiveness.

However, Hampton said she supports the student loan forgiveness plan.

“They are our future, so why not help them now?” Hampton said.

(Video: How do you know if you are eligible for student loan debt cancellation?)

