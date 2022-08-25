ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bliss, TX

KFOX 14

CBP officers seize multiple drugs at El Paso ports of entry over weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts over the weekend. CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 19-year-old, man U.S. citizen on Friday via the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

CBP unveils 'Se Busca Información' campaign targeting five human smugglers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Woman wanted for murder in Tennessee arrested at El Paso port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman who was wanted for murder out of Tennessee was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Paso Del Norte port of entry. The woman had an outstanding warrant for murder by the Nashville Police Department. CBP officers encountered 41-year-old...
EL PASO, TX
Crime & Safety
KFOX 14

Baby boy rushed to El Paso hospital in critical condition

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 6-month-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning. El Paso Fire Department responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso. The baby was found unresponsive. El Paso police are investigating the case, according to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

75 criminal cases in El Paso County dismissed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — More people continue to be off the hook after allegedly committing crimes in El Paso County. It comes after the El Paso District Attorney’s Office did not secure indictments in a timely matter. An additional 75 criminal cases were dismissed at the County...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoan voices concerns over timeliness of Sun Metro's LIFT program

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 spoke with Aziz Afravi who is visually impaired and relies on transportation from Sun Metros LIFT program. LIFT is Sun Metros transit service for people with disabilities. Afravi lives in far east El Paso and uses the program for doctor appointments and to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Body in late stage of decomposition found in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in Socorro, according to city officials. Officials said they found the dead person along Berry Road. The Medical Examiner’s Office has been called in to help identify the body as it was found in a late stage of decomposition. The...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

Bishop Mark Seitz tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz has tested positive for COVID-19. The Diocese of El Paso confirmed his diagnosis on their Facebook Page Sunday. They wrote in a statement he tested positive after experiencing a sore throat, mild congestion, a cough, and a low-grade fever.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

All lanes reopen at Gateway West and Eastlake intersection after crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A three-vehicle crash closed an intersection in far east El Paso Monday afternoon. As of 8:40 p.m., all lanes reopened. It happened around 1:47 p.m. at the Gateway West at Eastlake intersection. A spokesman with El Paso Fire Department said one semitruck and two...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person dies after train derails, hits gas line in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a train derailed and hit a gas line in the Lower Valley Monday night, officials said. Some homes in the area near the 7700 block of Barton Street were evacuated as a precaution after two train cars hit and damaged the gas line around 9:18 p.m.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

UTEP breaks ground on new Aerospace facility

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Construction is set to begin on the new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center on UTEP's campus. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, State Senator César Blanco, UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken and other regional and local leaders will join UTEP President Heather Wilson and other university officials to commemorate the start of construction work.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso to host meetings about 2022 ballot proposals

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of public meetings to inform residents about three propositions City Council placed on the November 8 ballot for voters to consider. The propositions comprise the 2022 Community Progress projects, a $272.48 million bond package that...
EL PASO, TX

