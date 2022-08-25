ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

5 things to do this (cooler!) weekend in Boise: Party on the Basque Block, ‘get weird’

By Michael Deeds
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 5 days ago

1. Hit the fair

Is it really supposed to be 80-something degrees? Perfect! After a sizzling week of entertainment, the Western Idaho Fair wraps things up. If you haven’t cruised the carnival, scarfed down a Pronto Pup and inhaled the sweet smell of livestock, now’s your last chance. The fair goes from noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. The final grandstand concert is Friday night at 7:30 p.m. — country singer Billy Currington. Other highlights include the ICCU Drone Fireworks Show at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and the Dirt Road Dancing Swing Dancing Competition at 7 p.m. Saturday on the Commercial Tire Stage. Sunday is Armed Services Day. Military members and veterans get in free by showing their military ID or DD-214.

2. Do live music

Speaking of concerts, here are several in the Boise area. Most are in air-conditioned indoor venues.

Dale Watson : 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $35-$55. eventbrite.com . Opening: Steve Eaton and Andy Byron w/band.

Hotel Garuda : 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $14. TicketWeb . $18 at the door. Opening: Bearkat.

Jon Wolfe : 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $15-$45. Ticketmaster .

Concerts on Broadway : Music by Smooth Avenue, with openers Treasure Valley Children’s Theater’s Youth Ambassadors. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Meridian City Hall’s outdoor plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. meridiancity.org . Free.

Marissa Nadler : 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $14. TicketWeb . $16 at the door. Opening: Brett Netson.

Spaceface : 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb . $15 at the door.

3. Get weird on a bike

The all-ages Boise Goathead Fest is back Saturday, Aug. 27. It’s a “pedal-powered, wonderfully weird” participatory event that kicks off with an 11 a.m. bike parade at Cecil D. Andrus Park, 601 W. Jefferson St. (Thousands are expected to join the 1.5-mile joyride. A launch party starts at 10:30 a.m.) After that, Goathead Fest evolves into “a festival with food, music, dancing, games, freak bikes, and delicious cold Lost Grove beer. Dress in your favorite costume and get weird with the rest of the Boise bike community.” The fun goes until 5 p.m. Entry is free, but organizers suggest you make a $6 donation if you do the bike parade — at eventbrite.com . (You’ll get a Goathead Fest patch.) Funds go to Boise Bicycle Project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ly5ka_0hVVzBGW00
John Drynan of Boise got right to the point with his goathead helmet at the inaugural Boise Goathead Fest bicycle parade and party in 2018. Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com

Sip for good causes

The outdoor Sip n’ Frolic adult-beverage festival returns Friday, Aug. 26, to the Basque Block (Grove Street between 6th Street and Capitol Boulevard). For $30 at Eventbrite.com — or $35 at the door — you’ll get six drink-tasting tickets and a take-home Sip n’ Frolic tumbler. From 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., you get to enjoy local beer, wine and cider, plus live music and a live raffle. Put on by the Rotary Club of Boise, the event raises funds to support “local scholarship initiatives, park restoration along the Greenbelt, and projects for Whitney Elementary School.”

5. Have a laugh

Stand-up comedian Trevor Wallace will bring his Are You That Guy? Tour to the Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., on Friday, Aug. 26. The early performance is sold out, so they added a 10 p.m. show — and it’s going fast. Tickets are $29.50 and $39.50. Visit trevorwallacecomedy.com for details.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho

Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden City, ID
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor

This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Could Be Getting TWO Nearby Casinos Soon

We've all had this thought cross our minds at one point:. "I really want to gamble, but driving to Jackpot sounds like a lot of work." We get it. The rush of throwing dice across the craps table. The thrill of hitting your card on the river in poker. The...um...act of pushing a button on a slot machine. It can be exciting when you're winning some money, but gambling isn't as fun when you have to plan half a day of traveling to enjoy it.
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marissa Nadler
Person
Billy Currington
95.7 KEZJ

Meridian Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Sunday

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash with car Sunday evening in Meridian. According to the Ada County Coroner's Office, the crash happened between the motorcycle and vehicle on West Franklin Road. Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim as Joshua Trent, of Meridian. The man was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Two tribes plan casinos in Mountain Home, including large-scale concept for hotel, horse track, and more

Treasure Valley residents who hope to visit a casino currently have to drive to destinations like Jackpot, Nevada, or Pendleton, Oregon. But that could change. Two different Native American tribes are pitching proposals to build a casino in Mountain Home near Interstate 84, one closer to the Treasure Valley and the other from Eastern Idaho. In the case of the Shoshone-Bannock of Eastern Idaho, this would be the tribe’s fourth casino, but its first off of tribal lands. The other proposal comes from the Shoshone-Paiute Tribe based on the Duck Valley reservation on the border between Idaho and Nevada. The Shoshone-Paiute do not currently operate any casinos.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Travel Info#Basque Country#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Get Weird#Visual Arts#The Western Idaho Fair#5610 N Glenwood St#The Commercial Tire Stage#N 11th St#Ticketweb#Knitting Factory
beckersspine.com

Idaho orthopedic surgeon arrested for alleged misconduct at practice

Orthopedic surgeon Stanley Waters, MD, was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple people at Americana Orthopaedics in Boise, Idaho, Idaho Statesman reported Aug. 29. The allegations stem from two separate reports made in July, the report said. According to Boise police, he allegedly touched "multiple victims." Dr. Waters was booked...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Post Register

Eagle doctor accused of inappropriate touching at clinic

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 68-year-old Eagle doctor is accused of inappropriately touching multiple victims at his work. Boise Police says officers arrested Dr. Stanley Waters of Eagle on a warrant for two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery at his work on the 1600 block of W. Shoreline Drive.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
257
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy