5 things to do this (cooler!) weekend in Boise: Party on the Basque Block, ‘get weird’

1. Hit the fair

Is it really supposed to be 80-something degrees? Perfect! After a sizzling week of entertainment, the Western Idaho Fair wraps things up. If you haven’t cruised the carnival, scarfed down a Pronto Pup and inhaled the sweet smell of livestock, now’s your last chance. The fair goes from noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. The final grandstand concert is Friday night at 7:30 p.m. — country singer Billy Currington. Other highlights include the ICCU Drone Fireworks Show at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and the Dirt Road Dancing Swing Dancing Competition at 7 p.m. Saturday on the Commercial Tire Stage. Sunday is Armed Services Day. Military members and veterans get in free by showing their military ID or DD-214.

2. Do live music

Speaking of concerts, here are several in the Boise area. Most are in air-conditioned indoor venues.

Dale Watson : 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $35-$55. eventbrite.com . Opening: Steve Eaton and Andy Byron w/band.

Hotel Garuda : 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $14. TicketWeb . $18 at the door. Opening: Bearkat.

Jon Wolfe : 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $15-$45. Ticketmaster .

Concerts on Broadway : Music by Smooth Avenue, with openers Treasure Valley Children’s Theater’s Youth Ambassadors. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Meridian City Hall’s outdoor plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. meridiancity.org . Free.

Marissa Nadler : 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $14. TicketWeb . $16 at the door. Opening: Brett Netson.

Spaceface : 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb . $15 at the door.

3. Get weird on a bike

The all-ages Boise Goathead Fest is back Saturday, Aug. 27. It’s a “pedal-powered, wonderfully weird” participatory event that kicks off with an 11 a.m. bike parade at Cecil D. Andrus Park, 601 W. Jefferson St. (Thousands are expected to join the 1.5-mile joyride. A launch party starts at 10:30 a.m.) After that, Goathead Fest evolves into “a festival with food, music, dancing, games, freak bikes, and delicious cold Lost Grove beer. Dress in your favorite costume and get weird with the rest of the Boise bike community.” The fun goes until 5 p.m. Entry is free, but organizers suggest you make a $6 donation if you do the bike parade — at eventbrite.com . (You’ll get a Goathead Fest patch.) Funds go to Boise Bicycle Project.

John Drynan of Boise got right to the point with his goathead helmet at the inaugural Boise Goathead Fest bicycle parade and party in 2018. Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com

Sip for good causes

The outdoor Sip n’ Frolic adult-beverage festival returns Friday, Aug. 26, to the Basque Block (Grove Street between 6th Street and Capitol Boulevard). For $30 at Eventbrite.com — or $35 at the door — you’ll get six drink-tasting tickets and a take-home Sip n’ Frolic tumbler. From 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., you get to enjoy local beer, wine and cider, plus live music and a live raffle. Put on by the Rotary Club of Boise, the event raises funds to support “local scholarship initiatives, park restoration along the Greenbelt, and projects for Whitney Elementary School.”

5. Have a laugh

Stand-up comedian Trevor Wallace will bring his Are You That Guy? Tour to the Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., on Friday, Aug. 26. The early performance is sold out, so they added a 10 p.m. show — and it’s going fast. Tickets are $29.50 and $39.50. Visit trevorwallacecomedy.com for details.