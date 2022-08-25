Read full article on original website
Peaks Hotel in Park City purchased by property arm of LDS Church
Stephanie Lee, the former owner of the Peaks Hotel, confirmed that the sale occurred in April. It was purchased by Salt Lake City-based Property Reserve Inc., which is the real estate arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lee, who has since moved to South Carolina, said...
Wasatch Back parents struggle with infant and toddler child care
Tony Baker and his wife work full-time and have a two-year-old and a 10-month-old in daycare. The family spends $2,200 a month for that care. He said tuition has increased but he’s not particularly satisfied with the level of service. He said his kids get sick often, staff turnover is frequent, and he and his wife don’t know if their kids are being adequately prepared for school.
Park City girl scout Alli Macuga strives for top award
A local Girl Scout Gold Award candidate is finishing her project to help children affected by domestic violence. This month, Park City girl scout Alli Macuga hopes to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award for her project at the Summit County Children’s Justice Center. The center is a converted home in the Snyderville Basin and is the first place children go during abuse investigations.
Park City receives $6 million federal grant for new electric buses
The grant will be used to help move Park City’s bus service to zero emissions by adding five new electric buses. It will also provide funding for three new electric vehicle charging stations and employee training related to electric bus service. The grant will be combined with a $1...
Treasure Hill wildlife mitigation efforts wrapping up - for now
A year ago, the Park City Council approved a contract for wildfire mitigation and forest health work for some 55 acres of the Treasure Hill open space. The first phase is nearly complete – with more work to come. Park City Municipal is spending about $4,000 an acre to...
Summit County Council to revisit open space spending rules
The council could pass a resolution that would set rules for the Open Space Advisory Committee, or OSAC. That committee is tasked with evaluating properties that the county could potentially purchase with the $50 million open space bond voters approved last year. The resolution was first introduced last week. It...
State advises Wasatch County against ‘drastic’ action to solve property tax inequities
After meeting with the state last week over whether to extend tax deadlines to help make Wasatch County property taxes more equal, county council members decided the pros didn’t outweigh the cons. The council arranged the meeting with the Utah Tax Commission to explore a new way to address...
School bells chime for North Summit School District students
Wednesday is opening day for the North Summit School District in Coalville. School officials reported busy students and a few new district-wide programs. North Summit School District Superintendent Jerre Holmes said the students and staff are in go mode on their first full day of school. Despite teacher shortages, he feels fortunate that all North Summit positions are in place and that the district's schools are fully staffed.
Wasatch High School launches American Sign Language class
A new course at Wasatch High School is teaching students to engage with the Deaf community through American Sign Language. About 70 freshmen and sophomores are taking ASL this year. Over 100 students wanted to take the class - some to communicate with family members, and others simply to broaden their language horizons.
Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets
Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
Park City Fire District will pick up your extra wood
The deadline to register for the Park City Fire District’s wood-chipping service is approaching this holiday weekend. Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens says there’s still time for people to take advantage of his department’s yard care service. “Basically,” he says, “what we do is, if you...
High Valley Transit works on new headquarters, expanded service into Wasatch County
High Valley Transit is breaking ground on its new facility near US-40 this week. Big D Construction has been brought on as the project’s construction manager. High Valley Transit District Board Vice Chair David Geffen told KPCW they are waiting to learn from Big D the maximum amount the project will cost. He said he believes it will be around $25 million.
Snyderville Basin Planning Commission gives Park City School District a permit for Jeremy Ranch work
On July 20 Summit County issued a stop work order at the elementary school because the Park City School District didn’t have a conditional use permit, also called a CUP. With the planning commission’s approval, the construction can now resume. Expansion plans for the school include new classrooms...
Heber City worker injured when trench collapses
A Heber City employee was airlifted to the hospital after he suffered a serious leg injury while working in a trench that collapsed on Saturday. Heber City Manager Matt Brower said the worker’s a Wasatch County man in his mid-30s and. Brower says the injury was severe, but as of Monday afternoon the man was in stable condition and good spirits at the Utah Valley University Medical Center.
A $1 million matching grant hopes to "jumpstart" affordable housing in Park City
Mountainlands Community Housing, the Park City Board of Realtors and Park City Community Foundation have partnered and are hosting a party to raise money for local affordable housing projects. That housing fund got a big boost on Tuesday. A matching grant for $1 million was announced at Tuesday’s Park City...
KPCW Pledge Drive Not Your Typical Fundraiser
The KPCW 2022 Summer Pledge Drive begins Monday. The station is trying to raise $300,000 to help pay for station operations, programming, and equipment. KPCW doesn’t raise money like most public media outlets. The public radio station, which is based in Park City and covers all of Summit and Wasatch counties, gets a lot of locals involved. More than twenty-two different nonprofits will join the station in raising money for public radio.
Broken Park Meadows fire hydrant is slowly on the mend
A bright yellow sign that reads “out of service” hangs on a broken fire hydrant in the Park Meadows neighborhood. It’s located on the south side of Little Kate past Lucky John and has been broken for at least two weeks. Fire hydrants are synonymous with fire...
Wasatch County seeks more time to appraise homes, balance assessment inequities
The Wasatch County Council will hold a special meeting with the state next week to discuss fixing property-assessment inequities. County council members said at last week’s council meeting they expected to receive many property assessment appeals. Earlier this year, Wasatch County Assessor Todd Griffin told the council his office...
New nonprofit hopes to raise $200k this week to support disabled female athletes
The inaugural fundraiser to support the Sisters in Sports Foundation is set for this Thursday. The Sisters in Sports Foundation was started by four-time Paralympian and Park City resident Danelle Umstead, who is blind and competes in alpine skiing. She says the foundation was formed because it’s something she always wanted as a professional athlete but didn’t have.
Snyderville Basin Planning Commission sends affordable housing plan to county council
The housing plan requires the county to report to the state what strategies it will use to create affordable housing. In exchange, Summit County will receive state funding for a variety of projects, including transportation. The housing plan is a new requirement for the county that came out of the...
