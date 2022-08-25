ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KPCW

Wasatch Back parents struggle with infant and toddler child care

Tony Baker and his wife work full-time and have a two-year-old and a 10-month-old in daycare. The family spends $2,200 a month for that care. He said tuition has increased but he’s not particularly satisfied with the level of service. He said his kids get sick often, staff turnover is frequent, and he and his wife don’t know if their kids are being adequately prepared for school.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Park City girl scout Alli Macuga strives for top award

A local Girl Scout Gold Award candidate is finishing her project to help children affected by domestic violence. This month, Park City girl scout Alli Macuga hopes to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award for her project at the Summit County Children’s Justice Center. The center is a converted home in the Snyderville Basin and is the first place children go during abuse investigations.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Summit County Council to revisit open space spending rules

The council could pass a resolution that would set rules for the Open Space Advisory Committee, or OSAC. That committee is tasked with evaluating properties that the county could potentially purchase with the $50 million open space bond voters approved last year. The resolution was first introduced last week. It...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

School bells chime for North Summit School District students

Wednesday is opening day for the North Summit School District in Coalville. School officials reported busy students and a few new district-wide programs. North Summit School District Superintendent Jerre Holmes said the students and staff are in go mode on their first full day of school. Despite teacher shortages, he feels fortunate that all North Summit positions are in place and that the district's schools are fully staffed.
COALVILLE, UT
KPCW

Wasatch High School launches American Sign Language class

A new course at Wasatch High School is teaching students to engage with the Deaf community through American Sign Language. About 70 freshmen and sophomores are taking ASL this year. Over 100 students wanted to take the class - some to communicate with family members, and others simply to broaden their language horizons.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets

Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
MIDWAY, UT
KPCW

Park City Fire District will pick up your extra wood

The deadline to register for the Park City Fire District’s wood-chipping service is approaching this holiday weekend. Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens says there’s still time for people to take advantage of his department’s yard care service. “Basically,” he says, “what we do is, if you...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber City worker injured when trench collapses

A Heber City employee was airlifted to the hospital after he suffered a serious leg injury while working in a trench that collapsed on Saturday. Heber City Manager Matt Brower said the worker’s a Wasatch County man in his mid-30s and. Brower says the injury was severe, but as of Monday afternoon the man was in stable condition and good spirits at the Utah Valley University Medical Center.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW Pledge Drive Not Your Typical Fundraiser

The KPCW 2022 Summer Pledge Drive begins Monday. The station is trying to raise $300,000 to help pay for station operations, programming, and equipment. KPCW doesn’t raise money like most public media outlets. The public radio station, which is based in Park City and covers all of Summit and Wasatch counties, gets a lot of locals involved. More than twenty-two different nonprofits will join the station in raising money for public radio.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Broken Park Meadows fire hydrant is slowly on the mend

A bright yellow sign that reads “out of service” hangs on a broken fire hydrant in the Park Meadows neighborhood. It’s located on the south side of Little Kate past Lucky John and has been broken for at least two weeks. Fire hydrants are synonymous with fire...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

New nonprofit hopes to raise $200k this week to support disabled female athletes

The inaugural fundraiser to support the Sisters in Sports Foundation is set for this Thursday. The Sisters in Sports Foundation was started by four-time Paralympian and Park City resident Danelle Umstead, who is blind and competes in alpine skiing. She says the foundation was formed because it’s something she always wanted as a professional athlete but didn’t have.
PARK CITY, UT
