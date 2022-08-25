ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

TikTok video about hidden cameras leads to arrest of Norristown dance teacher

By Gina Pompilio
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IU1pR_0hVVz9aJ00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Tik Tok video helped a woman find a hidden camera in a bathroom of an unlicensed Norristown dance studio, leading to the arrest of a previously-convicted child sex offender .

Police say the victim attended a private dance lesson on August 16 at the FG Dance Academy studio on Kendrick Lane, when the instructor, Francis Laurenzi — known as "Frankie G" — asked her to try on clothes from the dance studio.

After going to the bathroom to change, the woman noticed what seemed to be a cell phone charging block in the wall. She remembered seeing a TikTok video warning to look out for charging blocks that could have hidden cameras.

The victim searched the block and confirmed it was a pinhole camera. She removed the SD card and turned it over to Norristown Police.

Laurenzi was arrested, and officers also seized numerous electronic and media storage devices from the home. Police say there could be up to 20 victims.

He also has a prior conviction for statutory sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in 2015.

Police are asking anyone who has taken dance lessons at FG Dance Academy to call their Criminal Investigation Division at 610-270-0491 or 610-270-1504.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Lexus stolen during violent car-jacking found smashed in Lawncrest, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Lexus vehicle that was stolen during a violent car-jacking was found smashed in Lawncrest, police say. The suspect abandoned the car after a crash on the 3600 block of Newtown Avenue in Lawncrest.Police say the owner was likely pistol-whipped when the car was taken about a half hour earlier on the 5700 block of Front Street.No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Barbershop owner where 4-year-old boy was shot in Olney urging gunman to turn himself in

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The owner of the Philadelphia barbershop where a 4-year-old boy was shot in the city's Olney section Sunday is urging the gunman to turn himself in. It happened on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue just after 5 p.m. Sunday.Police revealed Monday that a gunman walked into the barbershop not to get a haircut but to confront a man he had a beef with. That's when their argument turned violent and a 4-year-old was hit in the crossfire.  Police say the boy was sitting in a barber's chair, waiting for his father to pay for his haircut...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Norristown, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Norristown, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Studio#Norristown Police#Fg Dance Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
CBS News

2 men charged in fatal shooting of Philadelphia man, police say

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for one of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man last week in Atlantic City. Police say 32-year-old Aaron Callahan and 47-year-old Kenneth Creek were charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Aug. 25.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

17-year-old charged with firing shots in Wilmington

A 17-year-old faces seven charges after allegedly firing a weapon in Wilmington's West Center City last week. Wilmington Police said they responded to the 800 block of West 7th Street around 6:26 p.m. on Monday, August 22 after reports shots were fired. Police said they were able to identify a...
WILMINGTON, DE
WGAL

One person wounded in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in Lancaster. It happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday on South Ann Street, near Green Street. Officials said a male victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's not considered a random act, authorities said.
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Philly

Teenager fatally shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old teenager was shot and killed in Kensington Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Orleans Street around 2 p.m.Police say the victim was shot in the chest. Medics transported him to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy