TikTok video about hidden cameras leads to arrest of Norristown dance teacher

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Tik Tok video helped a woman find a hidden camera in a bathroom of an unlicensed Norristown dance studio, leading to the arrest of a previously-convicted child sex offender .

Police say the victim attended a private dance lesson on August 16 at the FG Dance Academy studio on Kendrick Lane, when the instructor, Francis Laurenzi — known as "Frankie G" — asked her to try on clothes from the dance studio.

After going to the bathroom to change, the woman noticed what seemed to be a cell phone charging block in the wall. She remembered seeing a TikTok video warning to look out for charging blocks that could have hidden cameras.

The victim searched the block and confirmed it was a pinhole camera. She removed the SD card and turned it over to Norristown Police.

Laurenzi was arrested, and officers also seized numerous electronic and media storage devices from the home. Police say there could be up to 20 victims.

He also has a prior conviction for statutory sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in 2015.

Police are asking anyone who has taken dance lessons at FG Dance Academy to call their Criminal Investigation Division at 610-270-0491 or 610-270-1504.